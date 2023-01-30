Read full article on original website
Superstar Quarterback Will Not Return To TeamOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco 49ers Looking To Replace Top Coach After Brutal LossOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco 49ers Lose CoachOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Fox 59
Patrick Mahomes Highlights the Fantasy Pro Bowl Team
Honoring best of the best from the 2022 fantasy football season. The 2023 Pro Bowl rosters have been announced, and it’s loaded with fantasy superstars. So, why not create a fantasy version of the NFL’s all-star game?. I did just that…. Before we dive into the players who...
Fox 59
JJ Watt Reacts to Texans’ Hiring Ex-Teammate DeMeco Ryans
The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year weighed in on his former team’s new head coach. Moments after the Texans announced former 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans would become the franchise’s next coach, a former Houston star chimed in on the team’s hiring. JJ Watt, who...
Fox 59
Francesa Salutes Tom Brady for Longevity—and Not Much Else
The longtime sports radio personality says the seven-time Super Bowl winner witnessed a lot of success because he played longer than most people do. When Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL “for good” Wednesday morning, it created an avalanche of comments and appreciation from millions across social media.
Fox 59
Sean Payton returns to coaching, agrees to deal with Denver Broncos: reports
DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Broncos have reportedly reached a deal to hire Sean Payton as head coach and will send draft picks to the New Orleans Saints. Payton had stepped down as the Saints head coach last season and had been working in broadcasting this season. He remained under contract with New Orleans.
Fox 59
The Best Offensive Players to Never Reach the Super Bowl
Sports Illustrated compiles the statistical leaders among players who never appeared in the NFL’s Big Game. Playing in a Super Bowl is the pinnacle of any pro football player’s career, but only a select few actually get to play in the Big Game. To wit, some of the biggest stars in NFL history never got the opportunity to play for the Lombardi Trophy.
