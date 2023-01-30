ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

news9.com

Glamour Gowns & More In Broken Arrow Under New Ownership

A boutique in the Broken Arrow Rose District now has a new owner. The current owner is retiring, and the new owner says she's excited the store can be a tradition for those who need dresses for special occasions. Sarah Salyer says she saw on Facebook the owner of Glamour Gowns & More was retiring. Sarah says the store was a Broken Arrow staple, and she was sad to think of it closing, so she bought it.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
news9.com

Flo's Diner Expanding In Tulsa, Serving BBQ And Mexican Food

A Tulsa diner is opening a new restaurant focused on barbeque and Mexican food. Flo's Burger Diner has faced setbacks from vandals the past few years, but the owner is ready for this next step. Just down the road from Flo's Burger Diner near 11th and Lewis is where the...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

New Cafe In Mounds Combines History With Revitalization

A new cafe in Mounds is taking an old building and making it new, while still keeping many of its original parts. The people who own Cafe 75 in Mounds bought an old building in downtown that was piled high with antiques. Now, it’s a cafe that serves hundreds of people. John Mozingo works in Mounds and stopped by the cafe to pick up his lunch. He loves seeing new businesses come to town.
MOUNDS, OK
news9.com

Construction Leader, Model For Golden Driller Statue Honored In Ceremony

Expo Square dedicated the Golden Driller statue to the Green Country native who was the inspiration for the project back when it began 56 years ago. John Franklin Stephens Jr. from Sapulpa was 29-years-old when he was selected as the model for the Driller's face and figure, after working in oil fields. Stephens also oversaw the icon's construction in 1966, serving as the superintendent of the project.
SAPULPA, OK
news9.com

Jenks Resident Spearheads Effort To Brand Downtown Area

Downtown Jenks is getting a new identity thanks to the efforts of one of its residents. City leaders support the idea, while organizers of the citizen-led effort hopes the move will attract more businesses. Bryan Wilks and Shae Roach have been working for the last year and a half to...
JENKS, OK
news9.com

Driving Hazards Remain With Pockets Of Freezing Rain

TULSA, Okla. - Winter advisories and ice storm warnings are in effect on Thursday morning as another round of winter weather sweeps across Green Country. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Areas of spotty freezing rain will continue for the next few hours. Winter weather...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Muskogee Community Comes Together To Support Small Businesses

Small businesses in Muskogee are joining forces to do something good. In a time when it’s harder than ever to run a small business, about two dozen have come together to help keep each other afloat; and it all started with a Facebook post. Cole Teehee is one of...
MUSKOGEE, OK
news9.com

Ice Storm Warning In Effect For Far SE Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. - A calm morning is underway, but winter weather threats could soon return. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A winter weather (travel) advisory will be in effect for the Tulsa metro region starting at noon Wednesday and continuing until noon Thursday. Ice storm warnings will also be in effect for part of southeastern Oklahoma from noon Wednesday through noon Thursday.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Police Identify Victim, Suspect In Tulsa RV Park Homicide

Tulsa Police have identified a man accused of killing his girlfriend before attempting to take his own life on Thursday. According to police, 38-year-old Ryan Gordon was charged with 1st Degree Murder after police say they found 45-year-old Melissa Hunter dead inside of a trailer at a Tulsa RV park.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Man Wanted On Felony Warrant Found Hiding In Attic Of Tulsa Home

Police say a man is in custody on Thursday morning after officers allegedly caught him hiding in the attic of a Tulsa home. According to police, Jerry Strook was wanted on a felony warrant for domestic violence. Officers say they went to a house near Admiral and Memorial on Wednesday...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

More Wintry Weather Before A Weekend Warm-Up

TULSA, Okla. - More winter weather is on the way on Tuesday after a day of sleet and ice. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Another round of wintry weather is likely to arrive midday for some but not all locations. Additional winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings are posted for portions of the state, including the Tulsa metro. This active winter weather pattern will remain for the next two days. The main upper-level system will bring a final round of precipitation late Wednesday into early Thursday morning before a pattern change occurs with warmer weather this weekend.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

First Wave Of Sleet Exits Tulsa, More Winter Weather On The Way

The first round of sleet in Central Oklahoma is winding down as of 2 p.m. The precipitation chances will increase later and sleet will still cover roads, but they should improve once road crews start plowing again. Meteorologist Travis Meyer has the latest on the winter weather and the road...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Broken Arrow Teen Homicide Victim Identified

The 16-year-old who was killed last week in Broken Arrow has been identified. Officers found Dacari Green shot and lying in the road in a neighborhood near 51st and Elm. His family said they will have a public visitation for him Wednesday from 4 to 7 at Floral Haven. If...
BROKEN ARROW, OK

