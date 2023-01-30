Read full article on original website
news9.com
Rose Rock Micro-creamery In Broken Arrow Prepares To Celebrate 'National Ice Cream For Breakfast Day'
While it's freezing outside, what about adding a brain freeze to the mix?. National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day is on Saturday, February 4. When you're cooped up in the house all day, nothing is better than a bowl of ice cream. Rose Rock Microcreamery Owner Jason Decker says that's how the tradition started.
news9.com
Glamour Gowns & More In Broken Arrow Under New Ownership
A boutique in the Broken Arrow Rose District now has a new owner. The current owner is retiring, and the new owner says she's excited the store can be a tradition for those who need dresses for special occasions. Sarah Salyer says she saw on Facebook the owner of Glamour Gowns & More was retiring. Sarah says the store was a Broken Arrow staple, and she was sad to think of it closing, so she bought it.
news9.com
Flo's Diner Expanding In Tulsa, Serving BBQ And Mexican Food
A Tulsa diner is opening a new restaurant focused on barbeque and Mexican food. Flo's Burger Diner has faced setbacks from vandals the past few years, but the owner is ready for this next step. Just down the road from Flo's Burger Diner near 11th and Lewis is where the...
news9.com
New Cafe In Mounds Combines History With Revitalization
A new cafe in Mounds is taking an old building and making it new, while still keeping many of its original parts. The people who own Cafe 75 in Mounds bought an old building in downtown that was piled high with antiques. Now, it’s a cafe that serves hundreds of people. John Mozingo works in Mounds and stopped by the cafe to pick up his lunch. He loves seeing new businesses come to town.
news9.com
Construction Leader, Model For Golden Driller Statue Honored In Ceremony
Expo Square dedicated the Golden Driller statue to the Green Country native who was the inspiration for the project back when it began 56 years ago. John Franklin Stephens Jr. from Sapulpa was 29-years-old when he was selected as the model for the Driller's face and figure, after working in oil fields. Stephens also oversaw the icon's construction in 1966, serving as the superintendent of the project.
news9.com
Jenks Resident Spearheads Effort To Brand Downtown Area
Downtown Jenks is getting a new identity thanks to the efforts of one of its residents. City leaders support the idea, while organizers of the citizen-led effort hopes the move will attract more businesses. Bryan Wilks and Shae Roach have been working for the last year and a half to...
news9.com
Driving Hazards Remain With Pockets Of Freezing Rain
TULSA, Okla. - Winter advisories and ice storm warnings are in effect on Thursday morning as another round of winter weather sweeps across Green Country. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Areas of spotty freezing rain will continue for the next few hours. Winter weather...
news9.com
Sapulpa City Leaders Apply For Grant To Help Improve Trails At Rock Creek
The City of Sapulpa is working to give the community safer spaces to walk and hike. Sapulpa city leaders have applied for a new grant to help improve the Trails at Rock Creek. News On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Wednesday morning with details.
news9.com
News On 6's Jonathan Polasek Tracks Winter Weather Conditions Around Broken Arrow
Temperatures are back below freezing on Thursday morning and the News On 6 Weather Experts say patchy freezing rain is still possible across parts of Green Country. News On 6's Jonathan Polasek was out near Broken Arrow on Thursday morning with an update on road conditions.
news9.com
Muskogee Community Comes Together To Support Small Businesses
Small businesses in Muskogee are joining forces to do something good. In a time when it’s harder than ever to run a small business, about two dozen have come together to help keep each other afloat; and it all started with a Facebook post. Cole Teehee is one of...
news9.com
Ice Storm Warning In Effect For Far SE Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. - A calm morning is underway, but winter weather threats could soon return. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A winter weather (travel) advisory will be in effect for the Tulsa metro region starting at noon Wednesday and continuing until noon Thursday. Ice storm warnings will also be in effect for part of southeastern Oklahoma from noon Wednesday through noon Thursday.
news9.com
News On 6's Alyssa Miller Tracks Winter Weather Conditions Around Okmulgee
More winter weather is in the forecast on Tuesday morning after freezing rain and sleet made for some slick and hazardous road conditions across parts of Green Country. News On 6's Alyssa Miller offered the latest updates as she tracks road conditions around Okmulgee on Tuesday morning.
news9.com
Police Identify Victim, Suspect In Tulsa RV Park Homicide
Tulsa Police have identified a man accused of killing his girlfriend before attempting to take his own life on Thursday. According to police, 38-year-old Ryan Gordon was charged with 1st Degree Murder after police say they found 45-year-old Melissa Hunter dead inside of a trailer at a Tulsa RV park.
news9.com
Dr. Diane Horm With OU Tulsa Discusses New Study On Early Childhood Education
A new study out of OU-Tulsa could help change the way we approach Early Childhood Education. It turns out, quality options for Pre-K students could help set them up for success beyond just the next year. One of the lead authors of the study, Dr. Diane Horm with OU Tulsa,...
news9.com
Man Wanted On Felony Warrant Found Hiding In Attic Of Tulsa Home
Police say a man is in custody on Thursday morning after officers allegedly caught him hiding in the attic of a Tulsa home. According to police, Jerry Strook was wanted on a felony warrant for domestic violence. Officers say they went to a house near Admiral and Memorial on Wednesday...
news9.com
More Wintry Weather Before A Weekend Warm-Up
TULSA, Okla. - More winter weather is on the way on Tuesday after a day of sleet and ice. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Another round of wintry weather is likely to arrive midday for some but not all locations. Additional winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings are posted for portions of the state, including the Tulsa metro. This active winter weather pattern will remain for the next two days. The main upper-level system will bring a final round of precipitation late Wednesday into early Thursday morning before a pattern change occurs with warmer weather this weekend.
news9.com
First Wave Of Sleet Exits Tulsa, More Winter Weather On The Way
The first round of sleet in Central Oklahoma is winding down as of 2 p.m. The precipitation chances will increase later and sleet will still cover roads, but they should improve once road crews start plowing again. Meteorologist Travis Meyer has the latest on the winter weather and the road...
news9.com
Parents Share Mixed Reactions After Mannford Schools Cancel Buses Due To Winter Weather
Mannford Schools decided not to run the buses after school Monday, because of the winter weather. News On 6's McKenzie Gladney shared mixed reactions from parents in the area.
news9.com
Broken Arrow Teen Homicide Victim Identified
The 16-year-old who was killed last week in Broken Arrow has been identified. Officers found Dacari Green shot and lying in the road in a neighborhood near 51st and Elm. His family said they will have a public visitation for him Wednesday from 4 to 7 at Floral Haven. If...
news9.com
Tulsa Firefighters Released From Hospital Highway 75 Crash, TFD Urges Caution On Slick Roads
1/30/23 1:30 p.m. Update: The Tulsa Fire Department confirmed both firefighters are out of the hospital after being hit by a car while working a crash on Highway 75 Sunday night. TFD says one was treated and released from the hospital last night, while the other was released on Monday...
