KTUL
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office searching for 'Most Wanted' suspects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is asking for information about two of its 'Most Wanted' suspects. TCSO says Nicholas Brown is charged with assault and battery by strangulation, malicious injury to property, and escape from arrest. Destin Rodriguez is charged with burglary, possession of stolen...
news9.com
Juvenile In Custody After Allegedly Leading Authorities On High-Speed Chase
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers say they arrested a man accused of leading authorities on a high-speed chase on Thursday morning. A man is in custody on Thursday morning accused of leading OHP Troopers and TPD Officers on a high-speed chase. Authorities say it started when an OHP Trooper who was...
news9.com
New Device Will Help Tulsa Deputies Test Drugs In The Field
The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has a new device that allows deputies to test drugs and get results immediately. The handheld device scans the drugs through the packaging, so deputies never have to touch the substance, which could save lives. The devices will be used out on the streets during traffic stops, during search warrants, and at the jail. It will give deputies instant results to know what type of drugs they are dealing with and more importantly if it is fentanyl. The sheriff's office says the TruNarc devices will save time, money, and hopefully lives.
news9.com
2 Women Killed In Broken Arrow Crash; Police Arrest Man On Suspicion Of DUI
Broken Arrow Police said two women driving home from work together were killed by a man who's been arrested for suspicion of driving drunk. Friends and family members are posing on social media about how sweet and kind the women were. Broken Arrow Police arrested 33-year-old Patrick Ferm on suspicion...
news9.com
Police Identify Victim, Suspect In Tulsa RV Park Homicide
Tulsa Police have identified a man accused of killing his girlfriend before attempting to take his own life on Thursday. According to police, 38-year-old Ryan Gordon was charged with 1st Degree Murder after police say they found 45-year-old Melissa Hunter dead inside of a trailer at a Tulsa RV park.
news9.com
Man Wanted On Felony Warrant Found Hiding In Attic Of Tulsa Home
Police say a man is in custody on Thursday morning after officers allegedly caught him hiding in the attic of a Tulsa home. According to police, Jerry Strook was wanted on a felony warrant for domestic violence. Officers say they went to a house near Admiral and Memorial on Wednesday...
KOKI FOX 23
Teenage girl arrested in shooting, killing of Broken Arrow 16-year-old
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Police confirmed a suspect has been arrested in the deadly shooting of 16-year-old Dacari Green. On the morning of Jan. 24, Dacari was found lying in the road in front of his home due to a gunshot wound to the shoulder. FOX23 previously...
KTUL
Murder suspect booked into Tulsa jail after recovering from self-inflicted stab wound
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man suspected of murdering a woman in January has been booked into the Tulsa County jail after recovering from a self-inflicted stab wound. On Jan. 26, police performed a welfare check on 45-year-old Melissa Hunter who had not shown up for work, and discovered her body at Mingo RV Park.
news9.com
news9.com
Broken Arrow Teen Homicide Victim Identified
The 16-year-old who was killed last week in Broken Arrow has been identified. Officers found Dacari Green shot and lying in the road in a neighborhood near 51st and Elm. His family said they will have a public visitation for him Wednesday from 4 to 7 at Floral Haven. If...
abc7amarillo.com
15-year-old girl arrested, accused of murdering 16-year-old in Broken Arrow
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow police announced Thursday they have arrested a 15-year-old in the murder of a 16-year-old in January. Ky'Leigh Shaw is accused in the homicide of a 16-year-old near 51st and 145th on January 23. The victim was found in the street, unresponsive with a...
Man sentenced for 2017 Claremore murder with machete
A defendant was sentenced Tuesday for the 2017 murder of a man in Claremore.
18-year-old dead following police chase in Glenpool
An 18-year-old is dead following a police chase through a neighborhood in Glenpool, according to a spokesperson for the City of Glenpool.
news9.com
Pawhuska Journal
Osage County officer indicted by grand jury
A multicounty grand jury has indicted a sergeant with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office for offenses he is alleged to have committed prior to working for Osage County. An indictment shows that a grand jury charged Michael Shawn Bonin, 45, with two counts – one count of second-degree burglary, and one count of grand larceny. The indictment says Bonin broke into the ammunition storage facility at the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office shooting range and took more than $1,000 of ammunition.
news9.com
Broken Arrow Police Investigate Deadly Multi-Vehicle Crash
Broken Arrow Police are investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash that happened on Tuesday night. According to police, a pickup truck crashed into an SUV at the intersection of Lynn Lane and Albany around 9:30 p.m. Police say the truck pushed the SUV about 100 yards down the street, then slid...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa man pleads guilty to attacking two people with crowbar
A Tulsa man plead guilty to attacking two people with a crowbar in 2022, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Man Arrested for Shooting Man in the Face with BB Gun
A Bartlesville man was arrested on January 26th for assault with a deadly weapon. According to an affidavit, Ricky Lewis was parked in a green SUV which the victim mistook as someone he knew, that was parked in front of the victim’s house. When the victim attempted to make contact with the driver, Lewis pointed a firearm at the victim’s face.
kggfradio.com
Multi Vehicle Crash In Bartlesville Kills One
The Broken Arrow Police Department is investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash. Police records show the crash took place around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday evening when a pickup truck crashed into an SUV at the intersection of Lynn Lane and Albany. Police say the truck pushed the SUV about 100 yards down the street, then slid into a minivan.
