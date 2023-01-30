ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers County, OK

KTUL

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office searching for 'Most Wanted' suspects

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is asking for information about two of its 'Most Wanted' suspects. TCSO says Nicholas Brown is charged with assault and battery by strangulation, malicious injury to property, and escape from arrest. Destin Rodriguez is charged with burglary, possession of stolen...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Juvenile In Custody After Allegedly Leading Authorities On High-Speed Chase

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers say they arrested a man accused of leading authorities on a high-speed chase on Thursday morning. A man is in custody on Thursday morning accused of leading OHP Troopers and TPD Officers on a high-speed chase. Authorities say it started when an OHP Trooper who was...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

New Device Will Help Tulsa Deputies Test Drugs In The Field

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office has a new device that allows deputies to test drugs and get results immediately. The handheld device scans the drugs through the packaging, so deputies never have to touch the substance, which could save lives. The devices will be used out on the streets during traffic stops, during search warrants, and at the jail. It will give deputies instant results to know what type of drugs they are dealing with and more importantly if it is fentanyl. The sheriff's office says the TruNarc devices will save time, money, and hopefully lives.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Police Identify Victim, Suspect In Tulsa RV Park Homicide

Tulsa Police have identified a man accused of killing his girlfriend before attempting to take his own life on Thursday. According to police, 38-year-old Ryan Gordon was charged with 1st Degree Murder after police say they found 45-year-old Melissa Hunter dead inside of a trailer at a Tulsa RV park.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Man Wanted On Felony Warrant Found Hiding In Attic Of Tulsa Home

Police say a man is in custody on Thursday morning after officers allegedly caught him hiding in the attic of a Tulsa home. According to police, Jerry Strook was wanted on a felony warrant for domestic violence. Officers say they went to a house near Admiral and Memorial on Wednesday...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

2 Killed In Broken Arrow Car Crash Identified

The two people killed in a crash near 61st and Lynn Lane Tuesday night, have been identified by Broken Arrow Police. Police say 75-year-old Marji Cowles and 80-year-old Gloria Voss were pronounced dead at the scene. Police 33-year-old Patrick Ferm was driving southbound when he struck the victim's car at the intersection. The two cars hit a third vehicle as well. The person in the third vehicle was not hurt according to police.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
news9.com

Broken Arrow Teen Homicide Victim Identified

The 16-year-old who was killed last week in Broken Arrow has been identified. Officers found Dacari Green shot and lying in the road in a neighborhood near 51st and Elm. His family said they will have a public visitation for him Wednesday from 4 to 7 at Floral Haven. If...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
Pawhuska Journal

Osage County officer indicted by grand jury

A multicounty grand jury has indicted a sergeant with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office for offenses he is alleged to have committed prior to working for Osage County. An indictment shows that a grand jury charged Michael Shawn Bonin, 45, with two counts – one count of second-degree burglary, and one count of grand larceny. The indictment says Bonin broke into the ammunition storage facility at the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office shooting range and took more than $1,000 of ammunition.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Broken Arrow Police Investigate Deadly Multi-Vehicle Crash

Broken Arrow Police are investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash that happened on Tuesday night. According to police, a pickup truck crashed into an SUV at the intersection of Lynn Lane and Albany around 9:30 p.m. Police say the truck pushed the SUV about 100 yards down the street, then slid...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOKI FOX 23

GoFundMe created for 16-year-old shot, killed in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A GoFundMe has been created for the 16-year-old who was recently shot and killed in Broken Arrow. On January 24, Broken Arrow Police found a 16-year-old in the road with a gunshot wound. Officers and EMS rendered medical aid, but the teen was pronounced dead at a hospital.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Man Arrested for Shooting Man in the Face with BB Gun

A Bartlesville man was arrested on January 26th for assault with a deadly weapon. According to an affidavit, Ricky Lewis was parked in a green SUV which the victim mistook as someone he knew, that was parked in front of the victim’s house. When the victim attempted to make contact with the driver, Lewis pointed a firearm at the victim’s face.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
kggfradio.com

Multi Vehicle Crash In Bartlesville Kills One

BARTLESVILLE, OK

