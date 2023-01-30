ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

Back on the sideline: former Schlarman champion coach Keith Peoples returns to lead boys team

By Brice Bement
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TBtIc_0kVknKlJ00

DANVILLE (WCIA) — Keith Peoples is no stranger to winning, with two high school state championships under his belt, plus five at the junior high level, the Schlarman boys basketball head coach is taking on his next challenge.

“We want to win a state championship, but we understand it’s a process and it’s not going to happen overnight,” Peoples said. “Our main focus right now is building habits, character habits. We haven’t had a lot of success at the varsity level here at Schlarman and we’re here to change that.”

And he has some work to do.

The Hilltoppers are 5-14 overall this season, with seven straight losses. The team is young with nine underclassmen and no seniors, but Peoples is using that to his advantage.

“With this young group they’re starting to believe the coaching staff, they’re believing in themselves and they’re believing in each other,” Peoples said. “That’s all I’m asking for right now, but we’re going to prepare and we’re going to play like we’re state contenders no matter what.”

Peoples took the job to coach his freshman son Keison, who is sidelined with a season-ending injury. He follows his older sister Anaya, one of the area’s highest rated recruits all-time. The McDonald’s All-American was a five-star recruit, ranked Top 25 nationally, and led the Toppers to back-to-back state titles. To help get the program back to that level, Keith brought one of his former assistants with him in OJ Harrison.

“We really developed a brotherhood, a family relationship, a coaching relationship, so it’s been good,” Harrison said. “Like I said, it’s been seven years now. We know each other well and just there’s a chemistry we have so to be along side him again it’s pretty rewarding.”

And Keith is confident he can get the boys program back on the map. After winning 80 percent of his games in eight years as the girls head coach, Peoples says he’s poised for another run with the boys program that hasn’t won 25 games in a season in 55 years.

“Take your wins now,” Peoples said. “Because Schlarman is up and coming.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

Illini basketball players team up with Champaign Co. Crime Stoppers

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There’s a pair of new faces to Champaign County Crime Stoppers, two people you may see on your TV regularly. Illini basketball players Luke Goode and Ty Rodgers. They’re filling new shoes and working to fight crime with Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers announced on Wednesday that it is releasing a new […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: A Spark off the Bench

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In episode 177 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns and Andy Olson recap Illinois basketball’s win over Nebraska Tuesday night at State Farm Center. The Illini get big time performances from its three freshmen in Ty Rodgers, Jayden Epps and Sencire Harris stepping up playing key roles in the victory. Despite […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

New defensive scheme helping power Illini streak

WCIA — At the halfway point in the Big Ten schedule, Illinois basketball finds itself in third place with a chance at another double bye in the Big Ten Tournament coming up in March. It did not start out great for the Illini, with three straight losses to Maryland, Penn State, and Northwestern. But since […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Thad Ward returning as Illinois running backs coach

WCIA — Former Illinois running backs coach Thad Ward will be making his return to the Illini staff in the same role in 2023, the school announced on Monday. Ward previously coached under Lovie Smith from 2016 to 2018, before leaving to coach receivers at Temple. Ward spent the 2022 season at Kansas State as […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Freshmen shine as Illinois overcomes slow start to beat Nebraska

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois head coach Brad Underwood returned to the bench with about seven minutes left on the clock before halftime ended Tuesday night. He was all alone, with his team still in the locker room, an unusually early entrance for the head coach out of the break. “I pretty much got everything said […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Epps finding voice in starting lineup

WCIA — It looked as though Illinois might be imploding during the second half when it saw a double digit lead evaporate on a 15-2 Wisconsin run yesterday. But the Illini showed poise when back up against the wall, going on their own 19-2 run to lock down a sixth straight win over the Badgers. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

LIVE! Illinois hosts Nebraska starting second half of B1G schedule

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The second half of the Big Ten schedule tips off tonight for the Illinois men’s basketball team, hosting Nebraska at State Farm Center for a 6 p.m. start on Big Ten Network. The Illini (15-6, 6-4 B1G) finished the first half of league play two games above .500. After dropping the first […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illini fall out of Top 25 following midweek loss to Purdue

WCIA — Even after beating Michigan State 86-76 on Sunday night, Illinois women’s basketball falls out of the updated AP Top 25 poll released on Monday. It is the first team left out of the poll. A loss to Purdue earlier in the week was its first defeat to an unranked team since November. The […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Special Olympians play basketball at State Farm Center

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The main event at State Farm Center on Thursday was between Illinois and Purdue’s women’s basketball teams. But the halftime entertainment was between two other basketball teams made up of a special kind of athlete: Special Olympians. The Champaign Mustangs and TNT Firecrackers of Mahomet served as the halftime entertainment, playing […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Mac Resetich inks with Illinois on signing day

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Mac Resetich officially joined the Illinois football team Wednesday as the team’s lone signee on the opening day of the February period. The 6-foot, 205-pound safety out of Spring Valley Hall High School is the 23rd player in the Class of 2023 for the Illini, joining Malik Elzy and 21 others who […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illinois hires Charlie Bullen as outside linebackers coach

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois has named a new outside linebackers coach and pass rush coordinator in Charlie Bullen. Bullen joins the Illini with 11 years of NFL experience, the last four years with the Arizona Cardinals. He also has seven years experience with the Miami Dolphins from 2012-2018, working with linebackers and the defensive line. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Mia Takekawa named event champion as Illini beat Nebraska

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — #19 Illinois women’s gymnastics beat Nebraska at home 196 to 195. Illinois’ Mia Townes takes home the gold on the vault with a 9.9 score. Mia Takekawa finishes in first with a 9.9 on the beam. Takekawa was also the overall event champion with a total of 39.5 points, winning bars and […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Headband here to stay?

WCIA — In episode 176 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod, Andy Olson and Brice Bement talk the Illini’s 61-51 win on the road against Wisconsin. They go over what went right for the Illini, how defense played a key role, and the fight Illinois had to pull off the win. Listen here: https://spotifyanchor-web.app.link/e/wfSrGvUxYwb
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illinois defeats Wisconsin on the road

MADISON, Wi. (WCIA) — Illinois beats Wisconsin for the second time this season on the road. The Illini defeated the Badgers 61-51. Illinois already beat Wisconsin at home earlier this season 79-69. Illinois is now 6-4 in Big Ten Conference play. Illinois and Wisconsin combined to shoot just 25 percent from the field in the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

High Cross Rd. in Urbana reopens

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – High Cross Rd. near Airport Rd. in Urbana has reopened after crews have been working in the area for months. The Champaign County Highway Department continues to ask drivers to be careful because the road has not yet been completely re-paved and the shoulders have not yet been paved at this […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Meet Sarah Jane German

Meet a local teen and founder of CureACC, Sarah Jane German. She lost her mom to cancer at the age of 12 and has since turned her grief into so much good. Grace Khachaturian sat down with Sarah to talk about her story, mom and CureACC. Full interview below:. Link...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club announces new CEO

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — In the last couple of months, the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club has started to move some of its programs into this building, called the Martens Center. Amy Brown is no stranger to leadership. Before accepting the CEO position at the Boys and Girls Club, she was CEO of CRIS […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

Champaign’s Parkland College working to change pharmacy-technician program

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Parkland College is looking to change one of its programs. The one that helps get you medicine when you’re sick. The college is planning to add an on-campus pharmacy-technician class. Right now, it’s only offered online. In person, students will get hands-on experience in labs. Cayla Waters, Parkland’s program manager for […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy