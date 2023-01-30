ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Ocean Ride Customers Are Target Of New Scam

By Chris Lundy
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 3 days ago
Photo by Jason Allentoff

OCEAN COUNTY – County officials are warning residents who use Ocean Ride that there are scammers calling them to get personal information.

“We want our residents, especially our seniors, to be aware of scam calls that are claiming to be Ocean Ride employees looking for account information,” said Ocean County Commissioner Gary Quinn, who serves as liaison to the program. “It is important for everyone to remember to never give out personal information at the request of the caller.”

Ocean Ride staff will never call about payment of an overdue account, officials said. Additionally, you should never give out credit card numbers, bank account info or Social Security numbers to anyone over the phone. If someone is calling you asking for this information, they are most likely taking you for a ride – and not in a good way.

“Unfortunately scammers have developed sophisticated systems that look as if a call is coming from Ocean County when it is not,” said Commissioner Director Joseph H. Vicari. “If the call does not sound legitimate, trust your instincts and reach out to Ocean Ride directly to verify.”

If you have questions about your billing, you can call Ocean Ride directly at 732-736-8989, ext. 1. For more information, visit co.ocean.nj.us/oc/transportation.

