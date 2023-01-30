ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

KGUN 9

Slightly warmer today, much warmer for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It will be another frosty start to the day, then slightly warmer than yesterday with highs getting closer to seasonal. Gusty winds return Friday as high pressure sets in. This will result in a quick warmup starting today through the weekend. High temperatures will peak...
KGUN 9

A slight chance for spotty showers again today

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a frosty start to the day, we'll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a very slight chance for showers this afternoon, mainly south and east of Tucson. Highs will be similar to yesterday, with low 60s for Tucson and mid 50s for...
KGUN 9

Slightly cooler and breezy as our next weather system approaches

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny with breezy southwest winds this afternoon. Highs will be a few degrees cooler today, then clouds increasing tonight as a weather system enters the region. This system will bring cooler temps and chances for showers to the area at times by this evening...
KOLD-TV

Two injured in crash on Interstate 10 near Prince Road in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near Prince Road in Tucson on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Arizona DPS said the accident, which happened on the eastbound on-ramp, involved an 18-wheeler and an SUV. DPS did not have an update on...
KOLD-TV

Shopping cart theft on the rise in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Shopping carts are disappearing from stores big and small all across the nation, including in Arizona. With shopping carts disappearing, it’s causing a lot of frustration for both retailers and shoppers. According to officials, shopping carts are being stolen in large numbers in...
KOLD-TV

Thousands of volunteers ready to pack half million meals

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands of Tucson students and community volunteers are getting ready to help keep people from going hungry. Data shows Arizona ranks No. 3 among western states when it comes to the most food insecurity. Meanwhile, Tucson has the fourth-highest percentage of food insecurity among...
KOLD-TV

Tucson police find vehicle in connection with hit-and-run accident

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities found the vehicle connected to a hit-and-run involving a cyclist that happened on Rosemont and East 29th Street in Tucson early Saturday, Jan. 28. The Tucson Police Department said the crash happened in the 5200 block of East 29th Street around 2:30 a.m.
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after struck by tractor-trailer on I-10 in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian died after being struck by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 Wednesday morning, Feb. 1. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the eastbound lanes were closed because of the crash at milepost 248, between Cortaro and Ina roads. DPS said there...
