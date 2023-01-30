Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food Network Chef Closes Restaurant After 4 MonthsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Popular Local Restaurant Has ClosedGreyson FTucson, AZ
2 Local Restaurants Are The Best in the Country, According to YelpGreyson FTucson, AZ
Popular Italian Restaurant Opens Italian-BBQ Food TruckGreyson FTucson, AZ
Fast-Growing Cookie Restaurant Is Opening SoonGreyson FTucson, AZ
Slightly warmer today, much warmer for the weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It will be another frosty start to the day, then slightly warmer than yesterday with highs getting closer to seasonal. Gusty winds return Friday as high pressure sets in. This will result in a quick warmup starting today through the weekend. High temperatures will peak...
A slight chance for spotty showers again today
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a frosty start to the day, we'll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a very slight chance for showers this afternoon, mainly south and east of Tucson. Highs will be similar to yesterday, with low 60s for Tucson and mid 50s for...
Slightly cooler and breezy as our next weather system approaches
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Mostly sunny with breezy southwest winds this afternoon. Highs will be a few degrees cooler today, then clouds increasing tonight as a weather system enters the region. This system will bring cooler temps and chances for showers to the area at times by this evening...
70 years ago, KOLD became first TV station to sign on in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Lucky 13, as it was known, was the first TV station to sign on in Tucson. It happened at the 13th second, after the 13th minute and 13th hour on Jan. 13, 1963. But anticipation began to build in the days before the official...
AAA names El Corral a 'favorite romantic restaurant' in the western states
AAA's 'Favorite Romantic Restaurants in the West' list includes a number of reader-submitted favorites, and El Corral—known for its prime rib—made the cut.
Two injured in crash on Interstate 10 near Prince Road in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near Prince Road in Tucson on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Arizona DPS said the accident, which happened on the eastbound on-ramp, involved an 18-wheeler and an SUV. DPS did not have an update on...
Take a photo with a baby goat while sitting inside a huge geode at this gem show
In 2019, Michal Mael brought a massive geode to the Kino Gem Show. It weighed thousands of pounds and had a heavy door attached — for everyone who has ever dreamed of being encapsulated by amethyst. There was a problem, though. Mael, who owns geode decor business Michal &...
Rillito Park Racetrack ready for new season; horses to wear sensors to track safety
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Rillito Park Racetrack is ready for opening weekend Feb. 4-5 and safety is top of mind. Four horses died at the track on opening weekend last season, sparking controversy. This season, new sensors will be on the horses and this new program could...
Crash involving tractor-trailer blocks on-ramp from Prince Road to I-10 east in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An on-ramp from Prince Road to eastbound Interstate 10 was blocked by a crash involving a tractor-trailer and an SUV Wednesday, Feb. 1. There was no immediate word on possible injuries related to the crash. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route while...
Shopping cart theft on the rise in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Shopping carts are disappearing from stores big and small all across the nation, including in Arizona. With shopping carts disappearing, it’s causing a lot of frustration for both retailers and shoppers. According to officials, shopping carts are being stolen in large numbers in...
Thousands of volunteers ready to pack half million meals
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands of Tucson students and community volunteers are getting ready to help keep people from going hungry. Data shows Arizona ranks No. 3 among western states when it comes to the most food insecurity. Meanwhile, Tucson has the fourth-highest percentage of food insecurity among...
K9 retires from Tucson Border Patrol
A K9 German Shepard is enjoying retirement after serving five and a half years with the U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector.
Tucson police find vehicle in connection with hit-and-run accident
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities found the vehicle connected to a hit-and-run involving a cyclist that happened on Rosemont and East 29th Street in Tucson early Saturday, Jan. 28. The Tucson Police Department said the crash happened in the 5200 block of East 29th Street around 2:30 a.m.
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after struck by tractor-trailer on I-10 in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian died after being struck by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 Wednesday morning, Feb. 1. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the eastbound lanes were closed because of the crash at milepost 248, between Cortaro and Ina roads. DPS said there...
Authorities investigating shooting near Valencia, Nogales Highway in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened in Tucson on Friday, Jan. 27. The Tucson Police Department said a man was found shot in the 500 block of East Valencia Road, which is just west of South Nogales Highway. The victim, who has not...
UniSource still working to restore power to thousands in Santa Cruz County
More than 10,000 UniSource Energy Services customers in Santa Cruz County lost power Wednesday morning. According to the utility's outage map, the affected area was south of Madera Canyon.
How Tucson banks water for the future
Water is a valuable resource in the desert so the City of Tucson keeps a lot of its water in a bank.
Who was Tucson's 'Umbrella Lady'?
Dozens of Tucsonans gathered at Tohono Chul Gardens to honor and celebrate the life of Lydia Reis on Monday.
Pima County considered deadly for traffic crashes
Pima County was identified as one of the country’s areas with the highest traffic deaths, so it was given a grant to ensure safety.
Tucson police find suspected car involved in hit-and-run
Tucson police say they found the suspected vehicle involved in a hit-and-run with a bicyclist Saturday, Jan. 28.
