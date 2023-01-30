ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

Cramer's Week Ahead: Take Advantage of the Bull Market by Selling Some Shares

CNBC’s Jim Cramer advised investors to ring the register on some of their positions to take advantage of the bull market. Cramer also reviewed next week’s slate of earnings, which include Disney, Tyson Foods, PepsiCo and more. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to ring the register...
NBC San Diego

Adani Enterprises Plunges 25% as Rout Deepens in Hindenburg Fallout; Asia Stocks Mixed

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Friday as shares of Adani Enterprises plunged 25%, continuing a sell-off triggered by allegations raised by short-seller firm Hindenburg. The Nifty 50 in Mumbai traded 0.1% higher despite Adani companies continuing to drop sharply, while...
NBC San Diego

S&P 500 Is Little Changed Friday, Heads for Winning Week as Solid 2023 Start Continues

The S&P 500 was little changed Friday as a strong jobs report worried some investors the Federal Reserve would keep hiking rates. The broader market index is trading around its highest level in five months. It's also headed for its fourth weekly gain in five weeks as investors bet falling inflation is ahead.
NBC San Diego

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

Earnings from Apple, Amazon and Alphabet disappointed. Ford's CEO is frustrated after an ugly earnings report. There's a suspected Chinese spy balloon floating above the U.S. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Tech letdown. Meta raised everyone's hopes with its...
NBC San Diego

Amazon Stock Hit Hardest After Tech Earnings Bonanza, Despite Misses by Apple and Alphabet

Amazon's stock slid Friday after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter results. Its stock was hit harder than peers Apple and Alphabet, which also reported on Thursday evening. Still, analysts were encouraged by CEO Andy Jassy's efforts to get costs under control and said Amazon could prove resilient in the turbulent...
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Amazon, Alphabet, Apple, Nordstrom, Ford and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Amazon – The e-commerce giant's stock tumbled 8.4% despite a revenue beat. Late Thursday, Amazon issued weaker-than-expected guidance for the current period. The company also reported a slowdown in growth within its cloud business. Alphabet — The tech giant saw...
NBC San Diego

Jim Cramer Says Meta Platforms' Latest Quarter Is Why He Stuck With the Stock

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday used Facebook parent Meta Platforms as a case study of why it sometimes pays off to hold downtrodden stocks. Meta shares soared over 23% on Thursday the day after the company reported a fourth-quarter revenue beat and announced a $40 billion stock buyback. CNBC's Jim...
NBC San Diego

Jim Cramer Says He Likes These 3 Junior Growth Stocks for Younger Investors

CNBC’s Jim Cramer gave young investors a list of stocks he believes should be on their shopping lists. Cramer explained that junior growth stocks are smaller, faster-growing companies that could become huge in the future. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday gave young investors a list of stocks he believes...
NBC San Diego

U.S. Credit Card Debt Jumps 18.5% and Hits a Record $930.6 Billion

Total credit card debt reached a record $930.6 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to the latest credit report from TransUnion. As balance rise, so have delinquencies, which is “something to watch,” says TransUnion’s Michele Raneri. For most Americans, inflation and rising interest rates are...
NBC San Diego

Blackouts, Currency Dives and Corruption: Pakistan's Economy Is on the Brink of Collapse

International Monetary Fund officials are in Islamabad for make-or-break talks over unlocking a $7 billion bailout fund. IMF officials want to see Pakistan's government implement fiscal reforms before releasing any of the funds. Pakistan only has enough foreign currency reserves to pay for roughly three weeks of imports. Pakistan's economy...
NBC San Diego

Amazon Is Shutting Some Fresh and Go Stores as the Company Cuts Costs

Amazon is closing some Fresh supermarkets and Go convenience stores as it looks to curtail expenses. The e-retailer will also pause expansion of Fresh stores to examine the business and see if it resonates with customers, CEO Andy Jassy said on Amazon's earnings call. Amazon issued a disappointing first-quarter revenue...
NBC San Diego

China's Tencent Wants to Expand Its Presence in Singapore — and Chinese Tourists Are a Big Reason

The Chinese tech giant has struck new partnerships with Singapore businesses such as ride-hailing app Grab through its digital messaging app, WeChat/Weixin. "We see Singapore as a strategic market for Weixin," Etienne Ng, Southeast Asia's regional director for Weixin Pay, told CNBC in an email. He added that the company aims to "make it easier for Chinese tourists to patronize local merchants" as China reopens.
NBC San Diego

Biden Administration Expands EV Tax Credits in Boost for Tesla, Cadillac, Others

The U.S. Treasury is changing its definition of an "SUV" to make more electric vehicles from Tesla, General Motors and others eligible for up to $7,500 in federal tax credits at higher prices. The decision follows Tesla CEO Elon Musk publicly criticizing the former standards as well as GM and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy