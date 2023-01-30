Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Soul Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
The Devastating Impacts of the Cincinnati Police Department’s Gun Range on the Communities NearbyChristopher ShanksCincinnati, OH
10 Cincinnati Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyCincinnati, OH
Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super BowlTina HowellKansas City, MO
Related
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
This Buccaneers Player Officially Caught Tom Brady’s Last Touchdown Pass
Tom Brady called it a career Wednesday, which means Cameron Brate officially caught the future Hall of Famer’s last touchdown pass. The 45-year-old announced in a video on his Twitter account he will retire “for good” after 23 seasons in the NFL. Many around the league congratulated Brady on a legendary career, including Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and fellow future Hall of Famer J.J. Watt.
Reminder: Robert Kraft Wants Tom Brady To Retire With Patriots
New England Patriots fans want closure with Tom Brady — and so does Robert Kraft. Brady on Wednesday officially retired — for real this time — at 45 years old. And a new report indicates the legendary quarterback entered the offseason with plans either to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or retire; there would be no free agency sweepstakes.
NFL Twitter Destroys Tony Romo For Bengals-Chiefs Game Call
Sunday night’s AFC Championship Game was a classic, but for some, the viewing experience was diminished due to the broadcast. Tony Romo didn’t exactly put on a masterclass of announcing as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals did battle at Arrowhead Stadium. Between his weird sounds, cringeworthy improv and incessant yelling, CBS’ play-by-play voice added a sour note to what was a fantastic game between two of the NFL’s premier teams.
Serena Williams Trolls Tom Brady’s Retirement Post On Instagram
When Tom Brady announced his retirement Wednesday morning, he had many questioning whether he was for real this time or if he’d make a triumphant return to the NFL in due time. The future Hall of Fame quarterback posted his retirement video across his social media channels after 23...
Everyone Made Same Joke After Tom Brady Announced Retirement
Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday after 23 years. But fans understandably were a bit skeptical. Brady took to social media to break the news himself, unlike last year when it was leaked before he made his own announcement. This time he revealed it was “for good.”
Patriots Send Simple Tweet After Tom Brady Officially Retires
Well, it finally happened: Tom Brady has retired from the NFL. On the one-year anniversary of his eventually bogus retirement announcement, Brady on Wednesday shared a video in which he said he’s ending his career “for good.” Barring another change of heart, there will be no joining of the Las Vegas Raiders or New York Jets — or reunion with the Patriots, for that matter — for the seven-time Super Bowl champion.
Patriots Sign Versatile Receiver To Future Contract Ahead Of Free Agency
The Patriots are giving another member of their 2022 practice squad a shot at sticking on the roster in 2023. New England on Monday signed wide receiver Lynn Bowden to a future contract. The move came three weeks after the Patriots locked up most of their final 16-man practice squad to future deals.
Why Tom Brady Officially Retiring Could Be Good News For Patriots
If you’re among those who were hoping for a Tom Brady-Patriots reunion this offseason, then Wednesday’s retirement announcement from the greatest quarterback in NFL history probably was a bummer. Otherwise, New England and its fans should view Brady’s Wednesday morning farewell as good news for the Patriots.
Titans Player Makes Aggressive Pitch To NFL After Tom Brady Retires
With Tom Brady now officially retired, it’s a virtual certainty that the Patriots will retire his No. 12. Zero players have worn it since Brady left New England three years ago. But what about the NFL as a whole retiring Brady’s number? Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan made...
NFL Rumors: Raiders Could Pursue This Huge Move After Tom Brady Retires
With Tom Brady retiring Wednesday, any dreams of acquiring the seven-time champion the Raiders might have had vanished. Fortunately for Las Vegas, another future Hall of Fame quarterback appears to be available. The Entertainment Capital of the World long was viewed as a realistic landing spot for Brady, who the...
Julian Edelman Gives Patriots Players Heads-Up About Bill O’Brien
If a Patriots player is chewed out by Bill O’Brien this summer, that doesn’t mean the individual is in the New England offensive coordinator’s dog house. Quite the contrary, in fact. Edelman helped current Patriots set expectations for O’Brien during a recent appearance on NBC Sports Boston’s...
Gisele Bündchen Reacts To Ex-Husband Tom Brady Retiring From NFL
Tom Brady’s NFL retirement announcement prompted social media reactions from some of the most famous people on the planet. Included in the outpouring of messages was Gisele Bündchen, who garnered a heightened level of attention in what proved to be the legendary quarterback’s final season in the league.
Brittany Mahomes Trolls Eli Apple After Chiefs’ Win Over Bengals
Joe Burrow wasn’t the only Bengals player who was ribbed after Cincinnati was dethroned as the king of the AFC. Eli Apple also was given a whole lot of grief by Kansas City players and fans after the Chiefs beat the Bengals in Sunday’s conference championship game at Arrowhead Stadium. Joining the party was Brittany Mahomes, wife of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who took aim at the Cincinnati cornerback after Harrison Butker drilled a 45-yard, game-winning field goal.
Patriots Rumors: O-Line Coach Candidate Not Joining New England
Cross Adrian Klemm off your list of potential New England Patriots coaching hires. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning on Wednesday said he expects Klemm to remain in his current role as the Ducks’ associate head coach/run game coordinator/offensive line coach, per The Oregonian’s James Crepa. Klemm, a former...
Patrick Mahomes, Derek Jeter Among Those Congratulating Tom Brady On Retirement
Tom Brady closed the book on his NFL career (for good this time) Wednesday morning. The quarterback hangs up his pads after 23 incredible seasons which included a 20-year run with the New England Patriots, seven Super Bowl titles and a career that likely no other quarterback will come close to replicating.
Conflicting Reports Spark Sean Payton-DeMeco Ryans Controversy
The NFL coaching market is starting to close shop, with reported hirings beginning to trickle in ahead of Super Bowl LVII. Those hirings haven’t come without some drama, however. Just minutes after it was reported Tuesday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the Denver Broncos had finalized a deal to...
How Bill Belichick Humbled Chad Johnson Upon Joining Patriots
Chad Johnson was the cream of the crop for the bulk of his 10-year run with the Cincinnati Bengals. But upon arriving in Foxboro, the former star wide receiver quickly learned he was just another player with the Patriots. Johnson looked back on his New England tenure during a recent...
How Patriots Should Honor Tom Brady After QB’s Retirement
Tom Brady’s NFL career came to an end Wednesday morning — for good this time, he insisted. The New England Patriots always planned to honor the legendary quarterback in some form or fashion once his playing days were over. But what should that tribute look like? How do you properly honor the winnest, most prolific and flat-out greatest player to ever play for your team or any other?
NESN
Boston, MA
29K+
Followers
53K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0