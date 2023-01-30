Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal St. Johns by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 05:38:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-02 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal St. Johns; Eastern Clay; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval CAUTION DRIVING IN FOG THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog, creating visibilities as low as one quarter mile at times, will be over the area early this morning. Due to the patchy nature of the fog, visibilities can change dramatically over short distances while driving. The fog will begin to lift after sunrise.
weather.gov
Ice Storm Warning issued for Crittenden, Cross, Lee, Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 03:42:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Crittenden; Cross; Lee; Mississippi; Phillips; Poinsett; St. Francis ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Significant icing. Additional ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are expected. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 05:38:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-02 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns; Eastern Clay; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland Nassau; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Inland Nassau, Inland St. Johns, Inland Flagler, Coastal Nassau, Coastal Duval, Eastern Clay, Coastal St. Johns, Eastern Putnam, Coastal Flagler and South Central Duval Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Indian River, Inland St. Lucie, Okeechobee, Osceola by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 05:38:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-02 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Inland Indian River; Inland St. Lucie; Okeechobee; Osceola Patchy Dense Fog Across Okeechobee County, Osceola County, and Inland Portions of the Treasure Coast At 530 AM, surface observations, satellite imagery and traffic cameras indicated patchy dense fog was occurring across Okeechobee and Osceola counties, as well as inland portions of St. Lucie and Indian River counties. Localized visibilities of half a mile or less will be possible through early this morning. If you will be driving in this area, especially along the Florida Turnpike, west of Fort Pierce and through Okeechobee and Osceola counties, prepare to encounter rapid reductions in visibility. If you encounter dense fog, reduce your speed, use only your low beam headlights, and leave extra distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pepin; Pierce; Polk; Rusk; St. Croix WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Central St. Louis, Koochiching by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Central St. Louis; Koochiching; North Itasca; North St. Louis; Northern Aitkin; Northern Cook, Northern Lake; South Itasca; Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Koochiching, North St. Louis, Northern Cook and Lake, North Itasca, Central St. Louis, Southern Lake, Southern Cook, South Itasca, Northern Aitkin and Carlton and South St. Louis Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band, the Grand Portage Reservation, the Mille Lacs Band, Big Sandy Lake area and the Bois Forte Band, Lake Vermilion, Deer Creek and, Nett Lake areas. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Friday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Brown, Campbell, Clark, Codington, Deuel, Edmunds, Hamlin by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 07:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-02 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Brown; Campbell; Clark; Codington; Deuel; Edmunds; Hamlin; McPherson; Walworth WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
