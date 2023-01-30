Effective: 2023-02-02 03:19:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Burleson WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Significant icing. Additional ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Burleson County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most significant icing can be expected in the northern and western portions of the county where temperatures hover near freezing. Other parts of the county will see lower chances of ice accumulating since temperatures are expected to remain above freezing. If temperatures rise to above freezing in the northern and western part of the county, then the warning may need to be replaced with an advisory.

BURLESON COUNTY, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO