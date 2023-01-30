Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Winter storm warning to begin early Wednesday
Winter storm warnings are set to be in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tuesday will be quiet before the winter weather arrives with highs in the lower 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday night through Wednesday morning:. Our next potent winter system arrive late...
Snow squalls today; new winter storm Wednesday
A potent cold front will navigate through the North Country with scattered snow showers/squalls today followed by more widespread snowfall by late Wednesday in association with a new winter storm.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 13:04:00 AKST Expires: 2023-02-01 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills occuring, and blowing snow with reduced visibility expected. Wind chills to 50 below. Visibility one half mile or less at times. Winds gusting to 40 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 PM AKST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills to 50 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
weather.gov
Ice Storm Warning issued for Arkansas, Central and Eastern Montgomery County by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-30 15:02:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. An Ice Storm Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Significant amounts of ice accumulations will make travel dangerous or impossible. Travel is strongly discouraged. Commerce will likely be severely impacted. If you must travel...keep an extra flashlight...food...and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Ice accumulations and winds will likely lead to snapped power lines and falling tree branches that add to the danger. Target Area: Arkansas; Central and Eastern Montgomery County; Central and Southern Scott County; Cleburne; Cleveland; Conway; Dallas; Faulkner; Garland; Grant; Hot Spring; Jackson; Jefferson; Lincoln; Lonoke; Monroe; Northern Montgomery County Higher Elevations; Northern Polk County Higher Elevations; Northern Scott County; Perry; Polk County Lower Elevations; Prairie; Pulaski; Saline; Southeast Polk County Higher Elevations; Southeast Van Buren County; Southwest Montgomery County Higher Elevations; White; Woodruff; Yell Excluding Northwest ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...A couple of rounds of freezing rain and sleet are expected tonight through Tuesday night. Ice accruals should be between one quarter to one half inch. Sleet accumulations should be less than a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of southern and northern Arkansas. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Atascosa, De Witt, Karnes, Kinney, Lavaca, Uvalde by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 03:58:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state can be obtained at drivetexas.org. Target Area: Atascosa; De Witt; Karnes; Kinney; Lavaca; Uvalde WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of the Coastal Plains and the US Highway 90 corridor. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. Isolated to scattered power outages.
Wet winter storm arrives Wednesday; Heavy snow and totals possible
A winter storm watch has been issued for most of central Indiana mid-week. Current forecast has half-foot or more snowfall possible. CHILLY CHANGE to our pattern started late last week but despite some colder afternoons, we’ve extended the streak of full-day average temps above normal to 27 consecutive days. January 2023 still ranks among the […]
natureworldnews.com
US Storm Alert: Multi-Hazard Winter Storm Threatens Central and Southern Regions [NWS]
A multi-hazard winter storm is threatening central and southern US region, according to a storm alert of the National Weather Service (NWS). The weather forecast suggests a storm system moving through the Four Corners region could develop into a large-scale winter storm by midweek. Several weather threats like heavy snow,...
Dangerous storms hit South, snow expected in Northeast
While dangerous storms continue in the South, winter storm warnings are in effect across the Northeast. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes has the forecast.
Slow-Moving Winter Storm Expected to Wreak Havoc on Southern States
"Parts of the south are bracing themselves for an onslaught of wet wintry weather that will last for most of the workweek.Arctic air is forecasted to settle over areas stretching from the Southern Plains up through Tennessee and Kentucky and will be coupled with freezing rain, sleet, and potential snow in some locations.Travel during the next four days could become dangerous as the potential for tree damage and downed power lines due to heavy ice increases. Roads are also expected to be slicked with ice.In 2021, an extreme winter storm forced mass electricity outages across the state of Texas impacting...
weather.gov
Ice Storm Warning issued for Bolivar, Sunflower, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 04:27:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for Mississippi can be obtained by visiting mdottraffic.com, dotd.la.gov in Louisiana and idrivearkansas.com in Arkansas. Target Area: Bolivar; Sunflower; Washington ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Significant icing. Additional ice accumulations up to one quarter of an inch possible through early Thursday morning. * WHERE...In Arkansas, Ashley and Chicot Counties. In Mississippi, Bolivar, Sunflower and Washington Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damage to trees and power lines could result in power outages. Difficult travel conditions are possible.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Glacier Park Region, Northern High Plains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 14:36:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-31 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow expected to significantly reduce visibility. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility at times with drifting snow encroaching on some roadways where a deep snowcover exists. Gusty winds will combine with poor visibility and icy roads to make travel difficult.
weather.gov
Ice Storm Warning issued for Dickens, Kent, King, Stonewall by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 05:11:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is discouraged. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dickens; Kent; King; Stonewall ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Significant icing. Up to 1/10 of an inch of additional ice accumulation. Storm total ice accumulation around 1/4 of an inch. * WHERE...Dickens, Kent, King, and Stonewall Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Significant ice accumulation on power lines and tree limbs may cause power outages. Difficult travel conditions are likely.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Winston by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 15:34:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 16:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Winston A thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Winston County through 445 PM CST At 352 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near Stallo, or 10 miles west of Nanih Waiya, moving northeast at 40 mph. The storm may produce ground covering graupel or hail, posing hazardous travel conditions. HAZARD... Dime to Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hazardous travel conditions with slick roads and low visibility is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Nanih Waiya around 405 PM CST. Millcreek around 415 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this storm include Noxapater. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<40 MPH
weather.gov
Ice Storm Warning issued for Crittenden, Cross, Lee, Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 03:42:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Crittenden; Cross; Lee; Mississippi; Phillips; Poinsett; St. Francis ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Significant icing. Additional ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are expected. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Ice Storm Warning issued for Alcorn, Benton, Coahoma, DeSoto, Lafayette, Marshall, Panola by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 03:42:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Alcorn; Benton; Coahoma; DeSoto; Lafayette; Marshall; Panola; Quitman; Tate; Tippah; Tunica ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Significant icing. Additional ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are expected. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Dunklin, Pemiscot by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 03:42:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dunklin; Pemiscot WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are expected. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Eastern Highland, Page by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 03:58:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-01 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Augusta; Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Eastern Highland; Page; Rockingham; Western Highland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulation ranging from a coating to one inch in the valleys with 1 to 2 inches in the ridges above 2000 feet. A light glaze of ice from freezing drizzle and light freezing rain. * WHERE...Portions of central, northwest and western Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. The steadiest precipitation will taper off by 6 AM. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alger, Luce, Northern Schoolcraft by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 08:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-03 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Alger; Luce; Northern Schoolcraft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to locally 10 inches, greatest along and north of a line from Wetmore through Shingleton and Seney to Newberry. Northwest winds gusting as high as 35 to 40 mph this afternoon and 25 to 30 mph tonight. * WHERE...Alger, Luce and Northern Schoolcraft Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero later tonight into Friday morning could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Benton, Carroll, Dyer, Gibson, Henry, Lake, Obion, Weakley by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 03:42:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Dyer; Gibson; Henry; Lake; Obion; Weakley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are expected. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Grande Ronde Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 02:18:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-03 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Grande Ronde Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Grande Ronde Valley. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
