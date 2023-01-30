Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 13:04:00 AKST Expires: 2023-02-01 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills occuring, and blowing snow with reduced visibility expected. Wind chills to 50 below. Visibility one half mile or less at times. Winds gusting to 40 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 PM AKST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills to 50 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
WETM
Winter Weather Advisory in effect today, Wintry Mix turns to Rain
Winter weather returns this morning as we deal with multiple types of precipitation. We have a wide range in temperature this morning which is resulting in the multiple types of precipitation. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of the area until the early afternoon. As we see temperatures increase throughout the day, we transition to just a cold rain.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Augusta, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Eastern Highland, Page by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 03:58:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-01 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Augusta; Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Eastern Highland; Page; Rockingham; Western Highland WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulation ranging from a coating to one inch in the valleys with 1 to 2 inches in the ridges above 2000 feet. A light glaze of ice from freezing drizzle and light freezing rain. * WHERE...Portions of central, northwest and western Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. The steadiest precipitation will taper off by 6 AM. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Glacier Park Region, Northern High Plains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 14:36:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-31 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: East Glacier Park Region; Northern High Plains; Southern High Plains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow expected to significantly reduce visibility. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility at times with drifting snow encroaching on some roadways where a deep snowcover exists. Gusty winds will combine with poor visibility and icy roads to make travel difficult.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Atascosa, De Witt, Karnes, Kinney, Lavaca, Uvalde by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-01 03:58:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state can be obtained at drivetexas.org. Target Area: Atascosa; De Witt; Karnes; Kinney; Lavaca; Uvalde WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of the Coastal Plains and the US Highway 90 corridor. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. Isolated to scattered power outages.
WISH-TV
Winter storm warning to begin early Wednesday
Winter storm warnings are set to be in effect from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tuesday will be quiet before the winter weather arrives with highs in the lower 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday night through Wednesday morning:. Our next potent winter system arrive late...
natureworldnews.com
US Storm Alert: Multi-Hazard Winter Storm Threatens Central and Southern Regions [NWS]
A multi-hazard winter storm is threatening central and southern US region, according to a storm alert of the National Weather Service (NWS). The weather forecast suggests a storm system moving through the Four Corners region could develop into a large-scale winter storm by midweek. Several weather threats like heavy snow,...
Snow squalls today; new winter storm Wednesday
A potent cold front will navigate through the North Country with scattered snow showers/squalls today followed by more widespread snowfall by late Wednesday in association with a new winter storm.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cottle, Crosby, Garza, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Terry, Yoakum by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 05:11:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and increase your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Cottle; Crosby; Garza; Lubbock; Lynn; Motley; Terry; Yoakum WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Light freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations up to a few hundredths of an inch. * WHERE...Cottle, Crosby, Garza, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Terry, and Yoakum Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Alger, Luce, Northern Schoolcraft by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 08:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-03 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Alger; Luce; Northern Schoolcraft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to locally 10 inches, greatest along and north of a line from Wetmore through Shingleton and Seney to Newberry. Northwest winds gusting as high as 35 to 40 mph this afternoon and 25 to 30 mph tonight. * WHERE...Alger, Luce and Northern Schoolcraft Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero later tonight into Friday morning could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Benton, Carroll, Dyer, Gibson, Henry, Lake, Obion, Weakley by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 03:42:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Dyer; Gibson; Henry; Lake; Obion; Weakley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are expected. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Brazos, Houston, Madison, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 03:19:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Brazos; Houston; Madison; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain. Any additional ice accumulations will be a light glaze. * WHERE...Houston County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most ice accumulations can be expected in the northern and western portions of the county where temperatures hover near freezing. Icing will decrease significantly to the south and east, to where the southern and easternmost portions of the county is not likely to see any ice accumulation at all where temperatures remain above freezing.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Southern Cook, North Shore, Southern Lake, North Shore by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 03:59:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Southern Cook, North Shore; Southern Lake, North Shore WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Southern Lake and Southern Cook Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Grand Portage Reservation. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Winston by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-31 15:34:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-31 16:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Winston A thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Winston County through 445 PM CST At 352 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm near Stallo, or 10 miles west of Nanih Waiya, moving northeast at 40 mph. The storm may produce ground covering graupel or hail, posing hazardous travel conditions. HAZARD... Dime to Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hazardous travel conditions with slick roads and low visibility is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Nanih Waiya around 405 PM CST. Millcreek around 415 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this storm include Noxapater. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<40 MPH
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Calhoun, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tallahatchie, Tishomingo, Union by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 03:42:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Calhoun; Pontotoc; Prentiss; Tallahatchie; Tishomingo; Union; Yalobusha WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Curry County and Josephine County, Jackson County by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 13:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-03 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Jackson County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...The higher terrain within Josephine and eastern Curry County, and the southern end of the Rogue Valley as well as surrounding foothills in Jackson County. This includes the cities of Ashland and Talent. * WHEN...From 1 PM Thursday to 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, Craighead, Greene by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 03:42:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Greene WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are expected. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Burleson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 03:19:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Burleson WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Significant icing. Additional ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Burleson County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most significant icing can be expected in the northern and western portions of the county where temperatures hover near freezing. Other parts of the county will see lower chances of ice accumulating since temperatures are expected to remain above freezing. If temperatures rise to above freezing in the northern and western part of the county, then the warning may need to be replaced with an advisory.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Lake County, Klamath Basin by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-02-03 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central and Eastern Lake County; Klamath Basin; Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In California, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties including Macdoel and Dorris. In Oregon, the higher terrain of the Klamath Basin and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County. * WHEN...From 4 PM Thursday to 4 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northern Fairfield, Northern Middlesex, Northern New Haven by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-03 17:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-02-04 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Northern Fairfield; Northern Middlesex; Northern New Haven; Northern New London; Southern Fairfield; Southern Middlesex; Southern New Haven; Southern New London WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM FRIDAY TO 9 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of southern Connecticut, northeast New Jersey and southeast New York. * WHEN...From 5 PM Friday to 9 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The wind chill values could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Frostbite on exposed skin can occur in as little as 30 minutes.
Comments / 0