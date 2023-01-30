ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bloomfield, MO

krcgtv.com

Columbia Citizens Police Review Board reassembles after 6 month absence

COLUMBIA — Wednesday was the return of Columbia’s Citizens Police Review Board at Columbia City Hall. Columbia city leaders created the board to oversee police interactions and create better relationships with the community. The board planned to hold their first of 2 training sessions Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. after a temporary disbanding 6 months ago.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Jefferson City Fire Department handles fire at US Rents It

JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire Monday afternoon in the 1500 block of Industrial Drive. The department said in a Facebook post employees at US Rents It reported flames in the store. The department said the first crews on the scene immediately began to work to contain the fire while making sure the business had been fully evacuated.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kmmo.com

BOONVILLE SCHOOLS SUPERINTENDENT ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO LEAVE DISTRICT

Boonville Schools Superintendent Dr. Sarah Marriott announced recently her intention to leave the district. Dr. Marriott informed the Boonville Board of Education she will be assuming the role of Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources in the Liberty School District. Dr. Marriott assumed the position of Boonville Superintendent in July 2018.
BOONVILLE, MO
Phys.org

Getting ready for the next 'big' quake in Missouri's New Madrid Seismic Zone

There are hundreds of minor earthquakes each year in Missouri's New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ), but most of them are too small for people living in the area to feel. While several major earthquakes—magnitude 7.0 or greater—occurred between 1811-1812 in the NMSZ, none have happened since then, creating a knowledge gap in earthquake preparedness among people now residing in that area of Missouri, according to researchers at the University of Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Two mid-Missouri men sentenced to federal prison for running methamphetamine operation in Boone and Callaway counties

Two central Missouri men are headed to federal prison for their role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Boone and Callaway counties. Jeremiah Foley, 41, of Columbia, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime. He was sentenced Wednesday to 17 years in a federal prison.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
comomag.com

Worth the Wait

The secret to surviving an aging-in-place bathroom remodel during COVID chaos? A lot of patience and homemade lasagna. When Jeff and Laura Porter hired The Swift Companies LLC to renovate the master bathroom of their home at Katy Lane in early 2020, they had a keen eye on their future. Laura has an autoimmune disease that could someday lead her to be in a wheelchair.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Lane closure announced for Downtown Jefferson City intersection

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Jefferson City Public Works announced in a Wednesday press release that lanes at the intersection of High Street and Madison Street will be closed 8 a.m.-noon on Friday. Miller Pipeline will be working on upgrades for Ameren UE. It will be using camera equipment to observe the sanitary sewer line from The post Lane closure announced for Downtown Jefferson City intersection appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMZU

Three Morgan County residents facing drug trafficking charges

MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. - A traffic stop by Moniteau County deputies results in the arrest of three Morgan County residents. Moniteau County Sheriff Tony Wheatley indicates in a press release the vehicle stop occurred Tuesday in High Point. The driver, Cameron Upton, of Barnett, allegedly admitted to the presence of fentanyl inside the vehicle. While speaking with Upton, deputies allegedly observed a back seat passenger, Landon McKinley, of Barnett, throw items out the window. The items were reportedly identified as fentanyl tablets.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia police request public help in finding missing teen

COLUMBIA — Columbia police are asking for help from the public in locating a 18-year-old-girl who has been reported as missing. The department posted on social media Tuesday Elexis Martin was last seen on the afternoon of January 26 in the 200 block of North Garth Avenue. She is...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

St. Louis woman dead after Morgan County crash

A St. Louis woman died after a crash on Highway 50 in Morgan County Sunday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on 50, just east of Old Highway 50. Bridget Burgoon, 20, of St. Louis, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Colorado west on 50 when...
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Columbia police reopen nearly 30-year-old homicide investigation

COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department announced Tuesday it is reopening the investigation into the murder of Virginia Davis. Davis, who was 43 years old at the time of her death, was found deceased in a residence at 1508 Patsy Lane on June 6, 1994. Although her death was...
COLUMBIA, MO
KRMS Radio

