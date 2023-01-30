Read full article on original website
The historic Oscar G. and Mary H. Burch House in Jefferson City, Missouri was built in 1869CJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
The Gray-Wood Buildings in California, Missouri on North High Street remind me of row housesCJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Major discount supermarket chain set to open new location in Missouri next weekKristen WaltersMissouri State
Historic Dauphine Hotel in Bonnots Mill, Missouri was built in 1840CJ CoombsBonnots Mill, MO
krcgtv.com
Columbia Citizens Police Review Board reassembles after 6 month absence
COLUMBIA — Wednesday was the return of Columbia’s Citizens Police Review Board at Columbia City Hall. Columbia city leaders created the board to oversee police interactions and create better relationships with the community. The board planned to hold their first of 2 training sessions Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. after a temporary disbanding 6 months ago.
krcgtv.com
City of Columbia employees protesting proposed public transit cuts and low salaries
Columbia — Several dozen City of Columbia employees gathered in front of city hall to protest a wide bevy of issues Monday evening. The most pressing issues centered around potential cuts to the city's transit routes, as well as working conditions during the city's ongoing worker shortage. LiUna Local...
CPS superintendent apologizes, will review permission-slip process following drag performance
Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Brian Yearwood apologized to parents in a letter Wednesday following a drag performance at a diversity event held by the city two weeks ago where students were present. The post CPS superintendent apologizes, will review permission-slip process following drag performance appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City Fire Department handles fire at US Rents It
JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire Monday afternoon in the 1500 block of Industrial Drive. The department said in a Facebook post employees at US Rents It reported flames in the store. The department said the first crews on the scene immediately began to work to contain the fire while making sure the business had been fully evacuated.
krcgtv.com
Defendant in Santulli hazing case to get jury from Warren County
BOONE COUNTY — A judge in Boone County has allowed an outside jury to hear the case against one of the defendants charged in the hazing of University of Missouri student Danny Santulli. Judge Joshua Devine ruled in favor of a change of venue motion filed by Benjamin Karl's...
krcgtv.com
Columbia Public Schools superintendent apologizes for frustration from diversity event
The superintendent of Columbia Public School apologized after an incident where some students saw drag performers at an event held by the City of Columbia. In a letter to parents, Dr. Brian Yearwood said that he recognized the strong feelings and emotions over the performance at the Diversity Day event.
kmmo.com
BOONVILLE SCHOOLS SUPERINTENDENT ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO LEAVE DISTRICT
Boonville Schools Superintendent Dr. Sarah Marriott announced recently her intention to leave the district. Dr. Marriott informed the Boonville Board of Education she will be assuming the role of Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources in the Liberty School District. Dr. Marriott assumed the position of Boonville Superintendent in July 2018.
Phys.org
Getting ready for the next 'big' quake in Missouri's New Madrid Seismic Zone
There are hundreds of minor earthquakes each year in Missouri's New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ), but most of them are too small for people living in the area to feel. While several major earthquakes—magnitude 7.0 or greater—occurred between 1811-1812 in the NMSZ, none have happened since then, creating a knowledge gap in earthquake preparedness among people now residing in that area of Missouri, according to researchers at the University of Missouri.
stlpublicradio.org
Missouri teachers association opposes open enrollment and Parents' Bill of Rights
The Missouri State Teachers Association is opposing legislation addressing two of Missouri Republicans’ education priorities — open enrollment and a Parents' Bill of Rights. The association voiced its opposition to the bills during the group’s visit to the Capitol on Tuesday. More than 100 educators gathered in Jefferson...
kjluradio.com
Two mid-Missouri men sentenced to federal prison for running methamphetamine operation in Boone and Callaway counties
Two central Missouri men are headed to federal prison for their role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Boone and Callaway counties. Jeremiah Foley, 41, of Columbia, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime. He was sentenced Wednesday to 17 years in a federal prison.
comomag.com
Worth the Wait
The secret to surviving an aging-in-place bathroom remodel during COVID chaos? A lot of patience and homemade lasagna. When Jeff and Laura Porter hired The Swift Companies LLC to renovate the master bathroom of their home at Katy Lane in early 2020, they had a keen eye on their future. Laura has an autoimmune disease that could someday lead her to be in a wheelchair.
Lane closure announced for Downtown Jefferson City intersection
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Jefferson City Public Works announced in a Wednesday press release that lanes at the intersection of High Street and Madison Street will be closed 8 a.m.-noon on Friday. Miller Pipeline will be working on upgrades for Ameren UE. It will be using camera equipment to observe the sanitary sewer line from The post Lane closure announced for Downtown Jefferson City intersection appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
JCPD announces passing of K-9 Drax: "He will be sorely missed"
The Jefferson City Police Department shared the news that a K-9 member of their team has died. A press release from the department said that K-9 Drax died on January 31 after a two-month illness. Drax, a German Shephard, was born in 2018 in Hungary. Drax was trained at Shallow...
KMZU
Three Morgan County residents facing drug trafficking charges
MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. - A traffic stop by Moniteau County deputies results in the arrest of three Morgan County residents. Moniteau County Sheriff Tony Wheatley indicates in a press release the vehicle stop occurred Tuesday in High Point. The driver, Cameron Upton, of Barnett, allegedly admitted to the presence of fentanyl inside the vehicle. While speaking with Upton, deputies allegedly observed a back seat passenger, Landon McKinley, of Barnett, throw items out the window. The items were reportedly identified as fentanyl tablets.
krcgtv.com
Columbia police request public help in finding missing teen
COLUMBIA — Columbia police are asking for help from the public in locating a 18-year-old-girl who has been reported as missing. The department posted on social media Tuesday Elexis Martin was last seen on the afternoon of January 26 in the 200 block of North Garth Avenue. She is...
krcgtv.com
St. Louis woman dead after Morgan County crash
A St. Louis woman died after a crash on Highway 50 in Morgan County Sunday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on 50, just east of Old Highway 50. Bridget Burgoon, 20, of St. Louis, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Colorado west on 50 when...
KOMU
Columbia police reopen nearly 30-year-old homicide investigation
COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department announced Tuesday it is reopening the investigation into the murder of Virginia Davis. Davis, who was 43 years old at the time of her death, was found deceased in a residence at 1508 Patsy Lane on June 6, 1994. Although her death was...
KRMS Radio
St. Louis Woman Dead Following Sunday Evening Crash
A St. Louis woman is dead after a two-vehicle accident early Sunday evening along U.S. 50 eastbound near old Highway-50 in Morgan County. The highway patrol says it happened when the vehicle driven by 20-year-old Bridgett Burgoon went out of control on the slick covered roadway before spinning into the path of a westbound vehicle driven by 43-year-old Chad Guendelsberger, of Weston.
krcgtv.com
Part of Columbia's West Ash Street to close Thursday for tree removal
The City of Columbia announced that part of Ash Street would be closed on Thursday. Crews will remove a hazardous tree from the 300 block of West Ash. That work will require the closure of the sidewalk and both lanes of traffic between 9 am and 3 pm on Thursday, February 2.
