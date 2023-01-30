Evanston says Main Street will become more accessible. Advocates say, ‘This is the first baby step.’

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bricks thrown at a Lincoln Park home twice in 10 days.The family is left wondering why their home is seemingly targeted by vandals. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reports from West Lincoln Park with the strange case leaving the family confused and frightened. You can still see the damage on the outside of the home, a cardboard patch where the window was shattered by one of those bricks. The family inside said they've been left with thousands of dollars worth of damage and something much harder to replace: their sense of safety. Around 9:00 p.m. on January 19th, Sudesh Kulkarni and...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO