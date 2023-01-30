Evanston says Main Street will become more accessible. Advocates say, ‘This is the first baby step.’

Read full article on original website
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
Florida's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billionTed RiversChicago, IL
Police Chase on Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago Leads to ArrestVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Mike Clevinger is Just the White Sox Latest MisstepLarry E LambertChicago, IL
Worker Walks Onto Basketball Court During GameOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Daily Northwestern
‘Too little, too late’: Black residents disillusioned by pace of Evanston reparations program
Eva Holland-Switchett still lives in the Evanston childhood home her mother bought in 1961. She associates the house with memories of love. But Holland-Switchett, who is Black, also remembers the redlining practices her mother fought against to buy the house in the first place. For instance, her mother went to the bank to get a loan but couldn’t get it, she recalled.
Project HOOD receiving $8M donation towards new community center
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big donation toward the construction of the Project HOOD Community Center is happening Wednesday.The Robert R. McCormick Foundation will donate an $8 million matching gift, and the center will be named for the foundation.Pastor Corey Brooks is seeking to build the $35 million community center at 67th and King Drive in Woodlawn debt free.The donation is the largest single-gift project hood has received so far.
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled people
Have you received some money through this program?. In Chicago, hundreds to thousands of people are homeless and at risk of losing their houses due to a lack of money. It feels bad when you know you can no longer provide housing facilities to your family. Am I right?
evanstonroundtable.com
Neighbors slam Northwestern zoning requests for new Ryan Field
Of the more than 150 Evanston residents who came out to the city council chambers for a Seventh Ward community meeting Tuesday night, the vast majority were, to put it lightly, not happy with Northwestern University and its plans for a new football stadium. The university filed an application on...
Forest Park Review
Forest Park makes progress on addressing traffic issues
The village is making some progress in addressing traffic issues Forest Park’s Traffic Safety Commission chair Jordan Kuehn raised in a presentation to the village council last September. Though, so far, plans have avoided making significant changes to traffic lane configuration on Madison. Kuehn’s presentation recommended improvements for the...
Daily Northwestern
‘If I can save one life’: Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering discusses next steps on gun control
Content warning: This article contains discussions of gun violence. On July 11, Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering stood in the Oval Office and spoke with President Joe Biden about the need for a federal assault weapons ban. It was just a week after the mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade.
Daily Northwestern
ETHS staff say the school teaches about reparations. Some students say they haven’t learned enough.
Evanston Township High School senior Aniah Roddy learned about Evanston’s Restorative Housing Program from local news coverage. But when it came to instruction on reparations in the classroom, she said she heard nothing. “It’s something that I only hear about if I search it up,” Roddy said. “Because I...
From Wilmette to Gurnee, More Chicago Area Bed, Bath & Beyond Stores Are Closing. Here's the Full List
Another 87 Bed, Bath & Beyond stores across the country will shutter, a recently updated list of closures from the home goods chain shows, following an announcement the struggling retailer made last week that it's in default on its loans and doesn’t have sufficient funds to repay what it owes.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Village board honors Brookfield business owner
Betty LeClere, owner of Betty’s Flowers & Gifts, 9138 Broadway Ave. in Brookfield, was given special recognition in December by the Brookfield Village Board for her more than 20 years as a local business owner and her involvement in the community. After Village President Michael Garvey announced the honor...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man crashed into a bus, threatened the driver with a gun, did donuts in a park, then tossed a gun into a lake, prosecutors say. It was a busy Sunday morning.
Chicago — Prosecutors say a Chicago man crashed into a CTA bus, threatened the bus driver with a gun, fled from police, spun donuts in a city park, then tossed a gun into the park’s lake as Chicago police closed in on him Sunday morning. The police department’s...
tourcounsel.com
Belvidere Discount Mall | Shopping mall in Waukegan, Illinois
Belvidere Discount Mall is a small shopping mall located on Belvidere Street in Waukegan, Illinois, United States. It was one of the first shopping malls in the Chicago metropolitan area, and the first enclosed shopping mall in Lake County. Its current main anchor store is a Home Depot. The mall...
Catalytic converter thieves hit suburban high school parking lot
The Rolling Meadows High School administration has told parents and students in a letter that there is a growing problem of catalytic converter thefts in the school’s parking lot.
evanstonroundtable.com
Empty downtown storefronts: Retail vacancy rate low, but appearances are troubling
The economic development climate in Evanston is expected to start warming up next month, when a report on Evanston business districts is due. At the city’s Economic Development Committee meeting Wednesday, Jan. 25, Paul Zalmezak, Evanston’s economic development manager, briefed members on Evanston’s downtown area as a kind of prelude to the report.
Vandals throw bricks and rocks at Lincoln Park home
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bricks thrown at a Lincoln Park home twice in 10 days.The family is left wondering why their home is seemingly targeted by vandals. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reports from West Lincoln Park with the strange case leaving the family confused and frightened. You can still see the damage on the outside of the home, a cardboard patch where the window was shattered by one of those bricks. The family inside said they've been left with thousands of dollars worth of damage and something much harder to replace: their sense of safety. Around 9:00 p.m. on January 19th, Sudesh Kulkarni and...
Heaters, food brought to homeless Chicagoans as freeze arrives: 'It's pretty awful everywhere'
Andy Robledo, along with members of his nonprofit Feeding People Through Plants, have been working to make winter a little easier for homeless people in Chicago by constructing orange, winterized tents and by delivering heaters, food, and blankets.
959theriver.com
Nick Surprises Downers Grove Police Chief With Thank You Gift
You may have seen the photo making the rounds of social media yesterday. Mike DeVries, the new police chief in Downers Grove, taking over traffic control duties in downtown Downers. It’s not every day the leader of a police force is on the streets directing traffic, I thought, so I decided a little thank you was in order.
Daily Northwestern
Ortiz: Analyzing key races in the upcoming Chicago municipal elections
Chicago is gearing up for the upcoming municipal elections, with various candidates vying for seats across the city. We’ll focus on some candidates endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America. The most likely pickups for the DSA in city council this year are in the 46th and 48th ward...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot while standing on the street on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man is in serious condition after being shot in West Garfield Park Wednesday afternoon. At about 1:26 p.m., a 21-year-old man was on the street in the 1900 block of West Garfield when he was shot in the abdomen by an unknown offender, Chicago police said. He...
cwbchicago.com
Worried about potential looting, jittery Chicago police leaders order district cops to the Mag Mile again
Chicago — Jittery police leaders, worried about the potential for another round of organized looting in downtown Chicago, reassigned tactical units from several local districts to sit on the Magnificent Mile and Oak Street shopping corridors overnight, according to law enforcement sources. CPD brass ordered district units to downtown...
CPS staffer caught on video slamming student to floor at Roosevelt High School Chicago
Cell phone video appears to show the staff member with his hand around the student's neck before the teenager is slammed to the floor.
