Duxbury, MA

NECN

SUV Driver Dead After Crashing Into 2 Vehicles, Home in Cranston

An SUV crashed into two vehicles and then a home in Cranston, Rhode Island, leaving the driver dead, the city's police department confirmed to NBC affiliate WJAR-TV. The SUV hit a parked vehicle on Dyer Avenue, before hitting a second vehicle and then significantly damaging a home, WJAR reported. The...
CRANSTON, RI
capecod.com

Updated: Fire breaks out in rear of structure in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Fire-Rescue: Just after 3 PM Tuesday, a resident of an apartment next door to Headquarters Station walked over to the station to report a fire in her second-floor apartment. Smoke was visible from the station, and a first alarm assignment was dispatched. The crew from Engine 10 entered the second-floor apartment and found a portable appliance in the bathroom tub that had caught fire. The fire was extinguished by an employee of a business located on the first floor, prior to our arrival. Fire Investigators along with the Town of Falmouth Inspectional Services investigated the fire. It appears the fire was contained a small portable washing machine being used in the tub. There was no extension of the fire, but there is smoke damage throughout the apartment. The resident and one pet were uninjured. The cause remains under investigation. Main Street was closed for a short period of time. All units were clear by 3:50 PM.
FALMOUTH, MA
NECN

1 Dead in Double Shooting at Dollar Tree Store in Brockton

Two people were shot, one fatally, at a Dollar Tree store in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. Both of the victims were rushed to local hospitals from the store at 999 North Montello Street, which is also Route 28, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said. Both were shot inside the store.
BROCKTON, MA
NECN

32-Year-Old Seriously Hurt in Pawtucket Shooting

A man was shot Wednesday morning in an apartment in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, and had to undergo surgery, according to NBC affiliate WJAR. The shooting victim was in critical condition, but stable after surgery, WJAR reported, citing police in Pawtucket. The incident happened on the 40 block of Pidge Avenue.
PAWTUCKET, RI
NECN

Police Looking for Missing Man in Dedham

Police are looking for a 23-year-old Dedham man that has been missing for almost a week. Daniel McDonald was last seen at Stop and Shop in Mass. Ave. on January 27th. If you have any information, you are urged to call Dedham Police at 781-326-1212.
DEDHAM, MA
NECN

Suspected Gunman in Deadly Brockton Dollar Tree Shooting at Large, DA Says

The man suspected of killing one person and wounding another in a double shooting at a Dollar Tree store in Brockton, Massachusetts, is still at large Wednesday, authorities said. He was identified as Luis Soto, a 32-year-old former employee of the store, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office....
BROCKTON, MA
NECN

Fire Breaks Out at Mattapan Duplex

Emergency crews in Boston knocked down a fire early Tuesday morning in the Mattapan neighborhood. Firefighters were called to 55 Cedar Street at around 1:25 a.m., with the fire extending to 57 Cedar Street. By 2 a.m., fire officials said they had the heavy fire knocked down, and everyone in...
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

5 Massachusetts Myths People Still Believe

My home town is no stranger to myths. Although it has gotten better over the years I believe, Lynn's reputation was not always the best. So, we'll start with that. You never come out, the way you came in. No song for Springfield or Brockton or Lawrence?. 2. All Massachusetts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Dad wants to thank firefighters who saved daughter crushed by Green Line train

BOSTON -- Early Saturday morning, Andrew Harlow got the kind of phone call that every parent dreads."Uh, your daughter has been hit by a train," Harlow said.His 20-year-old daughter, Ava Harlow, was visiting friends in Boston when she got off a Green Line trolley at the BU Central Station, Friday night. MBTA police said Ava knocked on the window of the departing train to tell more friends to get off when, somehow, she lost her balance and fell under the moving train.Boston firefighters performed a technical rescue and Ava was sent to Brigham and Women's Hospital in critical condition."Ava was...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Mass Pike eastbound backed up for miles after rush hour crash in Brighton

BOSTON - The eastbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike turned into a parking lot during rush hour Monday morning.A two-car crash near the Market Street overpass around 6:30 a.m. forced State Police to shut down three of the four lanes on the highway.There's no word yet on what caused the crash or if there are any serious injuries.With only one lane of traffic getting by, eastbound traffic was backed up for miles. The drive time from the I-95 exit on the Pike in Weston to I-93 in Boston was taking about an hour.The crash cleared around 7:20 a.m. but there were still residual delays.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

4 Accused in Attack on Red Line That Left Victim With a Broken Nose

Three people have been charged and a fourth identified as a suspect in an attack on an MBTA Red Line rider near South Station last week. Ny-Jaya Monae Sampson, 19, of Boston, Seth Burns, 20, of Manchester, NH, and Sidney Amaral, 23, of Cambridge, Mass. were each arraigned Monday in Central Boston Municipal Court on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery and assault to rob.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Peloton cycling group leaves $4,600 tip at Plymouth restaurant

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Peloton cycling group left a $4,600 tip at a Plymouth restaurant and are using the act to encourage others to spread kindness. The group, known as Wicked Smaht Zone on Facebook, visited Tavern on the Wharf one weekend for a leisurely breakfast, then handed over a wad of cash to their servers for less than $450 worth of food.
PLYMOUTH, MA

