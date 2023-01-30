ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

1-on-1 with Coach Cooley: PC knocks off Villanova

By Morey Hershgordon
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 6 days ago

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) — After a come-from-behind 70-65 win at Villanova, Providence head coach Ed Cooley spent some time with 12 Sports Director Morey Hershgordon to discuss the game and look ahead to the Friars’ next matchup at Xavier on Wednesday night.

