Chinese balloon live updates: Balloon shot down in US airspace, official says
China claims the balloon now flying over the central U.S. is civilian in nature. A massive Chinese surveillance balloon first spotted above Montana earlier this week has been shot down, according to a senior U.S. official. The Pentagon has confirmed the balloon was being used for surveillance, disputing China's claim...
US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China
WASHINGTON -- The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft and threatened repercussions. President Joe Biden issued the order but had wanted...
Cubans respond with zeal to new US migration policy
HAVANA -- In barely a week, 25-year-old engineer Marcos Marzo went from riding his small electric motorcycle past the low buildings of Havana’s Vedado district to traveling the mega-highways of Florida, amazed by the towering high-rises and giant supermarkets. A close relative told Marzo on Jan. 21 that he...
Google, Apple, Amazon give investors reason to fret
Wall Street had its eyes Friday on big tech after some of the biggest companies in the world posted lackluster quarterly financial performances. That included Apple Inc. The company posted its first quarterly revenue drop in nearly four years after pandemic-driven restrictions on its China factories curtailed sales of the latest iPhone during the holiday season.
