Syracuse, NY

247Sports

Game Preview: Virginia Tech at #23 Miami

Virginia Tech (13-8, 3-7) has a chance to get a quality win on Tuesday night as the Hokies travel down to Coral Gables to take on the #23 Miami Hurricanes (16-5, 7-4) at 7 PM. The Hokies are on a two-game winning streak but both of those games came at home and Virginia Tech hasn't been great on the road. Miami has been up and down lately and is coming off a close loss to Pittsburgh. Miami opened as 4-point favorites for the game televised on ESPNU.
BLACKSBURG, VA
techlunchpail.com

Three Things to Watch for Virginia Tech Against #23 Miami

Virginia Tech heads on the road after ending their long losing streak and starting a winning streak with home victories over Duke and Syracuse. Two big games loom for the Hokies this week starting tonight on the road at a #23 Miami team looking to bounce back from a close road loss at Pittsburgh over the weekend.
BLACKSBURG, VA
techlunchpail.com

Virginia Tech's Grant Basile Earns ACC Player of the Week Honors

Virginia Tech’s Grant Basile was named ACC Player of the Week after leading the Hokies to consecutive home victories over Duke and Syracuse. It’s the first time Basile has been awarded with the honor. He’s the second Hokie to claim ACC Player of the Week this season as Justyn Mutts earned the award December 5th.
BLACKSBURG, VA
earnthenecklace.com

Justin McKee Leaving WSLS-TV: Where Is the Roanoke Meteorologist Going?

Justin McKee has been forecasting the weather and communicating the information on WSLS 10 News in an informative and engaging way for three years. But now, the meteorologist has decided to depart from the Roanoke, Virginia station for an exciting opportunity. As soon as the news broke that Justin McKee was leaving WSLS-TV, 10 News viewers started looking for answers. They are curious to know if he will also leave the broadcasting industry. So, here’s what the meteorologist has to say about his exit from WSLS-TV.
ROANOKE, VA
Cheryl E Preston

A possible solution for the increasing deer population in Virginia has been shot down

When I was a teenager an older neighbor hit a deer while driving on 460 East in Bonsack and it totaled his car but I never personally saw any deer in Botetourt County while growing up. In recent years the deer population has increased in Virginia, especially in Roanoke City. I now see deer in front yards, and back yards and crossing the street in front of traffic on a regular basis, and there have been many complaints statewide. A proposal that may have offered a solution to decrease the population of these animals in the state has been rejected and there are no other alternatives at this present time.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Two bills tied to western Virginia advance in Richmond

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two bills with special significance for western Virginia continue to advance In the General Assembly. One would authorize a major transformation of Catawba Hospital. The second would make the Virginia Museum of Transportation a state agency. The vote was 19 to 0 in the House Health...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Space Rabbit Coffee opens drive-thru in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Space Rabbit Coffee has opened a new brick-and-mortar location in Christiansburg. The coffee business has operated out of a mobile trailer since 2020. It now has a drive-through building in Christiansburg. Space Rabbit offers a variety of coffee drinks and made-in-house donuts. Owners say they are...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Death of staffer leads to closure of Craig County schools

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Craig County Public Schools will be closed Monday so students and staff can attend a memorial service for a longtime employee. Claudia Huffman died Friday, according to the school division, which she served more than 20 years as a volunteer, substitute teacher, soccer coach and instructional assistant at McCleary Elementary School.
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Names released in head-on crash that killed 3 near Greenville

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have released the names of the people killed in the head-on collision near Greenville on Monday. According to the VSP, the crash happened around 1:18 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the 208 mile marker when a 2000 Honda Accord was allegedly traveling north in the left southbound lane of I-81 when it hit a southbound 1995 Chevrolet GMT400 pickup truck head-on. The impact of the crash reportedly sent both vehicles off the interstate in opposite directions.
GREENVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Residents react to rash of shootings on Hunt Ave.

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – After multiple shootings on Hunt Avenue NW, residents say they’re scared, tired, and some like Ayana Miller, have given up hope of things ever getting better. “It’s just gonna be the same — the same stuff, the same shooting,” she said. “It’s just shooting...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Southeast Roanoke house fire leaves $53,000 in damages, officials say

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. A house fire in Southeast Roanoke has left $53,000 in damages, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Authorities say the fire, which happened at 13th Street Tuesday night, was accidental in nature. UPDATE:. A house has been deemed a total loss after a fire in Southeast Roanoke,...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Incident in Pulaski leaves one dead, another hospitalized

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s office is reporting that one man is dead, and another has been hospitalized following an incident that occurred in Hiwassee on Jan. 30. According to the sheriff, they are continuing to investigate an incident that took place at a...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office Confirms Investigation Into Deputy Misconduct

ROANOKE, VA (VR) – The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office has initiated an internal investigation into a deputy's alleged misconduct. To prohibit bias and to ensure transparency, the Virginia State Police were contacted and asked to proceed with the investigation. As this investigation is on-going, no additional information can be provided at this time. The Sheriff’s Office, led by Sheriff Antonio Hash wants to convey to the public, there are no additional security threats against the agency, detention center, nor the residents within the facility. It is believed this is an isolated incident, however, the agency awaits the results of the investigation. The post Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office Confirms Investigation Into Deputy Misconduct appeared first on The Virginian Review.
ROANOKE, VA
NRVNews

Accident kills one and injures another

Today there was an accident in the 6000 block of Baptist Hollow Road in Hiwassee involving two males. One male is deceased and the other was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time.
HIWASSEE, VA

