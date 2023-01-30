Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
After Tyre Nichols' Death, NYPD Units Are Being InvestigatedAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Game Preview: Virginia Tech at #23 Miami
Virginia Tech (13-8, 3-7) has a chance to get a quality win on Tuesday night as the Hokies travel down to Coral Gables to take on the #23 Miami Hurricanes (16-5, 7-4) at 7 PM. The Hokies are on a two-game winning streak but both of those games came at home and Virginia Tech hasn't been great on the road. Miami has been up and down lately and is coming off a close loss to Pittsburgh. Miami opened as 4-point favorites for the game televised on ESPNU.
techlunchpail.com
Three Things to Watch for Virginia Tech Against #23 Miami
Virginia Tech heads on the road after ending their long losing streak and starting a winning streak with home victories over Duke and Syracuse. Two big games loom for the Hokies this week starting tonight on the road at a #23 Miami team looking to bounce back from a close road loss at Pittsburgh over the weekend.
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech's Grant Basile Earns ACC Player of the Week Honors
Virginia Tech’s Grant Basile was named ACC Player of the Week after leading the Hokies to consecutive home victories over Duke and Syracuse. It’s the first time Basile has been awarded with the honor. He’s the second Hokie to claim ACC Player of the Week this season as Justyn Mutts earned the award December 5th.
Former Virginia Tech TE enrolls at Tennessee, teaming up with brother
After entering the NCAA transfer portal in May, a former Virginia Tech tight end has decided to return to his hometown and play at Tennessee. Cody Duncan, who played at Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic High School, recently joined the Vols as a preferred walk-on and started spring-semester classes at Tennessee last week.
SU head coach Jim Boeheim addresses the media following loss to #6 Virginia
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse men’s basketball team played toe to toe with #6 Virginia but the Orange just couldn’t finish the job, falling at home 67-62. Judah Mintz had a game-high 20 points and Jesse Edwards finished with 14 points and seven rebounds. Jayden Gardner paced Virginia with 17 points and eight boards. […]
WSET
Salem Mayhem's inaugural season ends abruptly after league postpones games
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The Professional Box Lacrosse Association has announced that all remaining games across the league will be postponed as of January 31, 2023. This means the Salem Mayhem season is over. The City of Salem said individual and season ticket holders will be refunded at the...
earnthenecklace.com
Justin McKee Leaving WSLS-TV: Where Is the Roanoke Meteorologist Going?
Justin McKee has been forecasting the weather and communicating the information on WSLS 10 News in an informative and engaging way for three years. But now, the meteorologist has decided to depart from the Roanoke, Virginia station for an exciting opportunity. As soon as the news broke that Justin McKee was leaving WSLS-TV, 10 News viewers started looking for answers. They are curious to know if he will also leave the broadcasting industry. So, here’s what the meteorologist has to say about his exit from WSLS-TV.
A possible solution for the increasing deer population in Virginia has been shot down
When I was a teenager an older neighbor hit a deer while driving on 460 East in Bonsack and it totaled his car but I never personally saw any deer in Botetourt County while growing up. In recent years the deer population has increased in Virginia, especially in Roanoke City. I now see deer in front yards, and back yards and crossing the street in front of traffic on a regular basis, and there have been many complaints statewide. A proposal that may have offered a solution to decrease the population of these animals in the state has been rejected and there are no other alternatives at this present time.
WDBJ7.com
Two bills tied to western Virginia advance in Richmond
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two bills with special significance for western Virginia continue to advance In the General Assembly. One would authorize a major transformation of Catawba Hospital. The second would make the Virginia Museum of Transportation a state agency. The vote was 19 to 0 in the House Health...
WDBJ7.com
Space Rabbit Coffee opens drive-thru in Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Space Rabbit Coffee has opened a new brick-and-mortar location in Christiansburg. The coffee business has operated out of a mobile trailer since 2020. It now has a drive-through building in Christiansburg. Space Rabbit offers a variety of coffee drinks and made-in-house donuts. Owners say they are...
WDBJ7.com
Death of staffer leads to closure of Craig County schools
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Craig County Public Schools will be closed Monday so students and staff can attend a memorial service for a longtime employee. Claudia Huffman died Friday, according to the school division, which she served more than 20 years as a volunteer, substitute teacher, soccer coach and instructional assistant at McCleary Elementary School.
WHSV
Names released in head-on crash that killed 3 near Greenville
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) have released the names of the people killed in the head-on collision near Greenville on Monday. According to the VSP, the crash happened around 1:18 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the 208 mile marker when a 2000 Honda Accord was allegedly traveling north in the left southbound lane of I-81 when it hit a southbound 1995 Chevrolet GMT400 pickup truck head-on. The impact of the crash reportedly sent both vehicles off the interstate in opposite directions.
wfxrtv.com
Residents react to rash of shootings on Hunt Ave.
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – After multiple shootings on Hunt Avenue NW, residents say they’re scared, tired, and some like Ayana Miller, have given up hope of things ever getting better. “It’s just gonna be the same — the same stuff, the same shooting,” she said. “It’s just shooting...
WSLS
Southeast Roanoke house fire leaves $53,000 in damages, officials say
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. A house fire in Southeast Roanoke has left $53,000 in damages, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Authorities say the fire, which happened at 13th Street Tuesday night, was accidental in nature. UPDATE:. A house has been deemed a total loss after a fire in Southeast Roanoke,...
wfxrtv.com
Incident in Pulaski leaves one dead, another hospitalized
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s office is reporting that one man is dead, and another has been hospitalized following an incident that occurred in Hiwassee on Jan. 30. According to the sheriff, they are continuing to investigate an incident that took place at a...
WSLS
Treehouse Tavern brings family-friendly atmosphere, family-style food back to Bent Mountain
BENT MOUNTAIN, Va. – Bent Mountain is a unique place - most often known for its wild weather. One family is putting it back on the map through its food too. That family is the Markhams. Husband and wife duo, Scott and Lee, began embarking on a search to open a family-style restaurant, and Tree House Tavern fell into their laps within the past year.
Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office Confirms Investigation Into Deputy Misconduct
ROANOKE, VA (VR) – The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office has initiated an internal investigation into a deputy's alleged misconduct. To prohibit bias and to ensure transparency, the Virginia State Police were contacted and asked to proceed with the investigation. As this investigation is on-going, no additional information can be provided at this time. The Sheriff’s Office, led by Sheriff Antonio Hash wants to convey to the public, there are no additional security threats against the agency, detention center, nor the residents within the facility. It is believed this is an isolated incident, however, the agency awaits the results of the investigation. The post Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office Confirms Investigation Into Deputy Misconduct appeared first on The Virginian Review.
NRVNews
Accident kills one and injures another
Today there was an accident in the 6000 block of Baptist Hollow Road in Hiwassee involving two males. One male is deceased and the other was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time.
