The Wellsboro Varsity Wrestling team was edged 36-30 by Jersey Shore during Senior Night on Tuesday, January 31. “Wyatt and Aden have been with us since we restarted the program,” head coach Bryce Bitner said of his seniors. “Everything they’ve contributed to us has meant the world. Hopefully they can look back 10 years from now and see the program thriving with experience and lots of numbers. It’s something they should be extremely proud of going forward. Andrew was sidelined with an injury for most of the season but his positive attitude and the relationships he’s formed with the coaches and the players have meant so much to us as a team. We’re going to really miss having all of them around.”

WELLSBORO, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO