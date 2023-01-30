Read full article on original website
Related
thehomepagenetwork.com
Troy Fair Queen Competes for PA Title
TROY – 2022 Troy Fair Queen, Abigail Wrisley, competed the weekend of Jan. 19-21, in Hershey for the prestige title of the 2023 Pennsylvania Fair Queen. Prior to the competition, Wrisley submitted an application packet containing background information, her resume, a biography and two essays on the topics “What my Fair Means to my Community” and “Why I Want to Be The Next PA Fair Queen.”
thehomepagenetwork.com
Laurel Health Launches New Walk-in Care Service at the Mansfield LHC
MANSFIELD, PA—Laurel Health has developed a new walk-in care program to better address healthcare needs that fall between primary care and emergency care. Patients can now walk into the Mansfield Laurel Health Center and ask to be seen by the walk-in care provider on shift. Walk-in hours will be...
thehomepagenetwork.com
The Home Page Network
The Wellsboro Varsity Wrestling team was edged 36-30 by Jersey Shore during Senior Night on Tuesday, January 31. “Wyatt and Aden have been with us since we restarted the program,” head coach Bryce Bitner said of his seniors. “Everything they’ve contributed to us has meant the world. Hopefully they can look back 10 years from now and see the program thriving with experience and lots of numbers. It’s something they should be extremely proud of going forward. Andrew was sidelined with an injury for most of the season but his positive attitude and the relationships he’s formed with the coaches and the players have meant so much to us as a team. We’re going to really miss having all of them around.”
thehomepagenetwork.com
Dygert recieves Melvin Jones award
TROY – The Troy Lions Club was proud to honor Lion Cassy Dygert with the revered Melvin Jones Fellowship Award at their meeting on January 19. This award is the highest form of recognition for Lions Clubs world-wide and embodies humanitarian ideas consistent with the nature and purpose of Lionism. Melvin Jones was the founder of the Lions Club International, which began in 1917. Jones was a salesman from Chicago and enjoyed helping the community.
Ice sculptors return to Wellsboro for Winter Celebration this February
Wellsboro, Pa. — On Saturday, Feb. 11, downtown Wellsboro will be full of the whirring sound of chainsaws and flying ice powder. The Wellsboro Winter Celebration is back, and this year's sculptures will feature hearts, lovebirds, an eagle, Olaf the Snowman, and the always-popular Old Man Winter Throne. Expert ice sculptors will be working outside of four Main Street businesses between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Spectators are invited to watch carvings take place from start to finish. ...
Chick-Fil-A pledges 3 Broome County locations
Following years of speculation as to whether a Chik-Fil-A restaurant might locate either on the Vestal Parkway or in the renovated Oakdale Commons, the answer may be both plus 1.
PennLive.com
New central Pa. thruway is taking through traffic off other roads: PennDOT
MONTOURSVILLE – The northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway (CSVT) is taking through traffic off other roads, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation official says. Traffic volume data released Monday for the thruway that opened in July “confirms what we thought was going to happen,” Eric High, the...
WETM
Tioga Borough Still Looking For Sole Officer After Timothy Loehmann controversy
A small town in Pennsylvania is trying to get back on track after it was shaken by a major controversy last summer. The hiring of the former Cleveland officer who shot and killed Tamir Rice in 2014 touched off protests and resignations. “Yes, the town was caught completely off guard...
NASA-developed red light therapy for pain management and weight loss, offered locally
Williamsport, Pa. — Technology developed by NASA, available in just two places in all of Pennsylvania, is now being used in Williamsport to help people "reclaim" their health. Reclaim Health, Weight Loss & Pain Management Center located at 360 Market Street, Williamsport, offers Trifecta Red Light Therapy to help patients lose weight and reduce pain and inflammaton, according to Dr. Denis Gallagher, DC, CFMP. Dr. Gallagher and his wife Jeanne...
Lane restriction Tuesday on Route 642 in Milton
A lane restriction will be in place Tuesday, Jan. 31 on Route 642 in Milton as crew performs a bridge inspection. A PennDOT crew will be inspecting the bridges that span the west branch of the Susquehanna River. There will be alternating lane closures with flagging between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., weather permitting. Drivers should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.
Homeowners involved in C-Tran bus crash; thankful everyone survived the accident
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) The owners of the Mother Orcutt Holiday Home have been overwhelmed with love following a C-Tran bus crashing into their home, the afternoon of January 30th. Martha and Bob Roberts are used to having a busy street having been a part of the Westside Neighborhood’s Holiday Home Tour for several years. Nothing […]
Woman thrown down flight of steps
Williamsport, Pa. — Police said a man threw a woman down a flight of steps, causing scrapes on her body. Jaleen Antonio Walker, 30, of Williamsport was charged with simple assault and harassment following the Jan. 20 incident in the 1000 block of High Street just before midnight, police said. The accuser provided video of the attack, according to the affidavit. Walker is being held on $25,000 bail at the Lycoming County Prison as he awaits a Feb. 2 preliminary hearing with Judge Aaron Biichle. Docket sheet
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: January 23 to 29
During the week of Monday, January 23rd to Sunday, January 29th, the Owego Police Department had 57 service calls, 2 arrests, 3 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 0 traffic tickets. Following an investigation into a disturbance on Fox Street, Donald J. Cole of Owego was arrested and charged with Assault...
Police investigate theft of pills
Mifflinburg, Pa. — State police say someone stole 21 buprenorphine tablets from a home in Union County. The unknown suspect got into the home on Aikey Hill Road in West Buffalo Township sometime on Jan. 25, state police at Milton say. Buprenorphine pills are typical prescribed to help people quit opiate use. The victim discovered the pills were missing and contacted police the next day. Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.
WETM
Twin Tiers residents are reminded to prepare for sub-zero temperatures this week
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Despite getting mild winter weather this January, the Twin Tiers is bracing for more bitterly cold weather later this week. Throughout January, high temperatures in the Twin Tiers have reached the low 40’s, and snowfall amounts have reached less than ten inches. Elmira, for example, may likely see less than 6 inches by the time January is over.
Elmira City Manager says Council heard false rumor about Alvernaz’s replacement as EPD Chief
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Following weeks of unanswered questions surrounding the sudden replacement of Anthony Alvernaz as the Elmira Police Chief, the City Manager is refuting claims made by a councilman at Monday’s council meeting. On January 31, City Manager Mike Collins told 18 News that Grasso’s claim that he knew why Alvernaz was replaced […]
Two Brits charged for attempting to photograph abandoned home
New Columbia, Pa. — Two people from England were charged recently when they entered a private property to take pictures of an abandoned home. State police at Milton say Ben Stevens, 40, of Cambridge, and Emma Boakes, 29, of Letchworth, were caught entering the property at 570 Milroy Road in White Deer Township, Union County. The two were attempting to take photos of the home shortly before 4 p.m. Jan. 24. Summaries of defiant trespass of a posted property were filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch.
Property search gives missing girl’s family renewed hope
SWEET VALLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The family of a Luzerne County woman who went missing nearly 20 years ago is hoping an ongoing criminal investigation may help solve her mysterious disappearance. 22-year-old Phylicia Thomas from the Sweet Valley area vanished without a trace in 2004. Now her family says State Police activity at a […]
Homeless man punches security officer at Wegmans
Williamsport, Pa. — A loss prevention officer at Wegmans was punched in the face when he tried to remove a man and woman from the café area of the store. Isaac Ahmad Sager was asked earlier on Jan. 21 to leave the property after spending hours sitting at a table. He returned shortly before 5 p.m. with a female companion who started vaping inside the store, Williamsport Police Officer Ericka Heath said. ...
Endicott Restaurant Closes After Over 50 Years in Business
A longstanding Endicott restaurant closed its doors for the last time on Sunday, January 29. For 52 years, Nina and Jerry Drossos owned and operated the Acropolis Restaurant, which was located on Washington Avenue in Endicott, but the pair decided that the time had come to retire. The Acropolis Restaurant operated in the space that once housed Luizzi’s Drug Store.
