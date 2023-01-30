Read full article on original website
KTBS
Shreve Memorial Library hosts Crystalyn Whitaker-Nelson’s “The Colored Port Saga: Colored Faith Walk Exhibit”
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreve Memorial Library will host local artist Crystalyn Whitaker-Nelson and her self-curated exhibit, “The Colored Port Saga: Colored Faith Walk,” a history of Black Churches in Shreveport during the month of February as part of its African American History Month Celebration. A grand opening reception...
KTBS
Krewe of Gemini hosts Grand Bal XXXIV
SHREVEPORT, La. - "Ain’t no party like a Gemini party" which was the theme for the Krewe of Gemini’s 34th Grand Bal which took place on Saturday at the Shreveport Convention Center. The sold-out event was filled with colorful lights, entertainment, and tons of fun as the crowd...
KTBS
Thousands celebrate Black History as African American Parade Celebration rolls in downtown Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - It was a great day for a parade and a great day to celebrate Black History. The 35th African American Parade Celebration kicked of Saturday at 11 a.m. in downtown Shreveport. This year's theme was Black Resistance which is also the theme for the national celebration. It is intended to highlight how Black Americans have fought against racial inequality. The parade marked the accomplishments and achievements of African Americans at home and around the world. Shreveport has a rich history in the struggle for civil rights and many of those pioneers were honored this year. Former Louisiana State Representative Barbara Norton founded the parade along with the late Claude Underwood in 1988.
KTBS
Spotting the symptoms of heart disease, survivor shares story
SHREVEPORT, La. - Heart disease is the number one killer in America but the symptoms are not always the same. KTBS Community Projects Director Jan Elkins spoke with a survivor about her battle with the disease and what you can do to prevent it.
KTBS
James Weldon Johnson
SHREVEPORT, La. - James Weldon Johnson wrote these words in a poem that later became the Black national anthem. "Lift every voice and sing. 'Til earth and heaven ring." Johnson was an author, an activist, a lawyer, and a diplomat. He also served as an executive secretary of the NAACP...
KTBS
Give a Rosebush this Valentine’s Day
SHREVEPORT, La. - Valentine’s Day is synonymous with giving roses. But why not give a rose bush this year, plant it with your loved one and be there when it blooms? The American Rose Society encourages you to give a rosebush this Valentine’s day instead of a bouquet of roses. The American Rose Society is here to help you grow better roses!
Louisiana mother and son missing
The Shreveport Police Department is looking for two missing people.
ktalnews.com
Missing Shreveport woman found safe
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A missing Shreveport woman was found safe. Davenport was missing since last week. Officials say Diamond Davenport was last seen at her home on the 200 block of N. Emerald Loop on Jan. 26. According to SPD, Diamond Davenport has been located and is safe.
KTBS
Bossier Elementary, Atkins Elementary recognized as Louisiana Comeback Campus schools
Bossier Elementary in Bossier City and Atkins Elementary in Shreveport were named a 2022 Louisiana Comeback Campus by the state education department and the state's top educator stopped by both campuses Thursday for a special presentation. State education Superintendent Cade Brumley congratulated Bossier Elementary Principal Norcha Lacy and her team...
KTBS
Bossier Night Market hosting a Mardi Gras themed market
BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Bossier Night Market is hosting a free Mardi Gras market Saturday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 2950 East Texas Street. The Krewe of Centaur, Krewe of Highland, and Krewe of Barkus and Meoux will be in attendance. There will be over 200 vendors and food trucks and live music.
KTBS
Shreve Memorial Library celebrates Black History Month
SHREVEPORT, La. – Shreve Memorial Library is celebrating Black History Month this February and recognizing the many accomplishments and contributions of African Americans both locally and nationally. Library programs throughout Caddo Parish will highlight the 2023 Black History Month theme of “Black Resistance” as well as educate and entertain library patrons with little known facts, arts and crafts, movie screenings, workshops and more. Black History Month programs will take place at Shreve Memorial Library branches throughout Caddo Parish, and all programs are free and open to the public.
KTBS
Krewe of Aquarius parade rolls Saturday in Logansport
LOGANSPORT, La. - They'll be letting the good times roll this weekend in Logansport. Everyone's invited to the family-friendly Mardi Gras Krewe of Aquarius parade that rolls at 6 p.m. Saturday. The Krewe of Aquarius was established in 2001. Each year the River City Events Planning Committee hosts a free...
KTBS
Vehicle destroyed during fire in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. - A fire occurred around 6:30 p.m. Friday night on Oxford Circle in the Green Acres subdivision of Bossier City. The Bossier City Fire Department said a vehicle was destroyed. No word yet on any injuries and the cause of the fire.
ktalnews.com
Missing Shreveport runaway has been located
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department thanks the public for assisting with search efforts for a 17-year-old runaway. The teen was last seen on Jan. 26 at their home on Amelia Ave. Police asked the public for help to locate him on Tuesday. Officials say he was...
KTBS
One man injured in Shreveport shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man faces non- life threatening injuries after a shooting on St. Vincent and Oakdale in Shreveport around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday evening. The victim was driven to Ochsner LSU Health. The driver was stopped and taken to the Shreveport Police station for questioning. No information has been...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport family claims wrongful arrest
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport family is claiming the Greenwood Police Department made a wrongful arrest. Because of it, they say their father and husband, Carl Reynolds, now sits in the Smith County Jail. But Greenwood police say they have their man. “I’m feeling like they got the...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport Transgender doctor fights for payments with insurance companies
A Shreveport transwoman doctor receives good news – finally receiving what is owed to her after a long fight with three insurance companies that withheld hundreds of thousands of dollars in insurance payments. Shreveport Transgender doctor fights for payments …. A Shreveport transwoman doctor receives good news – finally...
ktalnews.com
Bossier police searching for “armed and dangerous” suspect
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department is looking for a suspect last seen in the area a few days ago. Officials say the suspect, James E. Moore, is wanted in connection with a theft at 2470 Barksdale Blvd. on Jan. 26. He was last seen with a backpack of money.
KTBS
Night vision drone catches suspect involved in crash
SHREVEPORT, La. - According to Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, early morning on January 26, a traffic crash caused a disruption on I-49. The suspect involved ran into a wooded area. Caddo deputies deployed a drone with night vision to go after the suspect and was able to successfully track him...
Bossier City Purse Thief Wanted by Police
The Bossier City Police Department Property Crimes Division requests the assistance of the public. On January 15th 2023 around 1300 hours in the afternoon, an unidentified black male subject entered the business Krogers located at 1050 George Dement Blvd. and stole a purse and property belonging to a victim valued at $500.00.
