Sensorio holds fundraiser for family of missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan

The Paso Robles outdoor art exhibition Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio hosted a fundraiser in support of Kyle Doan’s family Sunday evening.

Kyle was swept away by floodwaters on Jan. 9 when he and his mother became trapped in their vehicle as they attempted to cross over a low water crossing near San Miguel.

Sensorio co-founders, Bobbi and Ken Hunter told KSBY they wanted to help the family during these troubling times.

“The purpose of tonight is to help the Doan family through this tragedy. It gives a place for the community to come together,” said Ken Hunter.

Ken added that Brian Doan, Kyle’s father, works at the exhibit and the team just wanted to give back.

“Paso Robles is a real tight community and so when something happens to one of our families, I think we all feel it and so we just want the family to know that we really support them and our prayers are with them,” said event attendee, Nancy Kitselman.

The fundraiser will donate 90% of all ticket sales to the Doan family to help contribute to their ongoing "Bring Kyle Home" efforts.

Attendees of the event were also given green ribbons in honor of Kyle.

Many searches by the sheriff's department have been happening in search of Kyle. So far, sheriff officials say there has been no sign of the boy as they continue to move the search up the Salinas River.