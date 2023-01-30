Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans Saints Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersDenver, CO
9 Denver Apartments Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyDenver, CO
Denver restaurant hosts all-you-can-eat Super Bowl partyBrittany AnasDenver, CO
The richest person in Denver is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDenver, CO
The Big Thompson River Flood: Remembering Colorado's Deadliest Natural DisasterColorado JillColorado State
Related
Colorado city issues 'water bottle notice' while mysterious odor is investigated
The city of Dacono, which is located in Weld County, has issued a temporary 'water bottle notice' for the Eagle Meadow subdivision while crews investigate a mysterious odor that may be affecting the area's water. Officials from Mountain View Fire Rescue (MVFR) first reported that they were investigating an unusual...
Odor investigation leads to bottled water recommendation in Dacono
A mysterious odor has forced authorities to recommend bottled water for some residents in the Dacono area.
Fire that displaced dozens of residents ruled accidental
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Crews treated 10 people and transported two people to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation after an early morning apartment fire in Arapahoe County. Early Wednesday morning, crews from South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR), Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), Aurora Fire Department (AFD) and Denver...
Police Need Your Help to Solve a Fort Collins Road Rage Case
The Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) is asking the public to help solve a road rage case. According to a Friday (Jan. 27) Facebook post from LCSO, the incident occurred around 4:20 p.m. on Jan. 15 when deputies received a call about a situation near Donella Court and South Timberline Road in Fort Collins.
Woman dies after fire in Evergreen
EVERGREEN, Colo. — A woman in her 50s was found dead after a fire at a townhome in Evergreen early Tuesday morning, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Evergreen Fire Rescue (EFR) responded to the townhome fire early Tuesday morning on Silver Spruce Lane. Fire crews said smoke...
New wildlife crossing to be built west of Denver
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — A new wildlife crossing project is under construction along Interstate 70 west of Denver. The I-70 Genesee wildlife crossing project is one of several projects coming in advance of a $700 million update to the Floyd Hill corridor. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said...
30,000 Coloradans had brown drinking water this January, CDPHE says
Brown water is the last thing anyone would want to see coming out of their kitchen sink tap, but that was case for 30,000 people this month in Arapahoe County. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says nearly half the population of the East Cherry Creek Valley water district was affected. Officials with ECCV tell CBS News Colorado the discoloration incident was a result of a maintenance issue at the beginning of the year. CDPHE says while the water is safe to drink an incident of this magnitude is rare."I would say this event was unusually large in terms of the...
Castle Rock man faces felonies after Facebook post generates leads
(Castle Rock, Colo.) A Castle Rock man faces felony charges after a Douglas County woman found a man in her home holding a tree branch. According to the arrest affidavit, Gregory Scott Allen, 57, is charged with first-degree burglary, trespassing in an inhabited building, and felony menacing for the incident, reported at approximately 6:50 a.m. on Jan. 18.
Suncor refinery leaks gas, Polis renews shutdown emergency
Alarms were triggered at the Suncor refinery Tuesday evening after a gas leak, according to the company.
Pilot charged for buzzing boaters on Horsetooth Reservoir before crashing
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The pilot of a small plane that crashed in northern Colorado in September last year has been criminally charged. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) said 35-year-old Ahmed El-Kaddah was flying a Cessna 172M near Horsetooth Reservoir around 7 p.m. Sept. 11. Witnesses told investigators the plane was being flown recklessly and buzzed several boats before turning west toward the mountains and crashing near Horsetooth Mountain.
Loveland’s Bed Bath & Beyond to Close
Home goods store, Bed Bath & Beyond, has announced the closures of dozens of new locations on January 31, 2023. The retail company is on the brink of bankruptcy according to USA Today. Bed Bath & Beyond announced the closure of 62 stores nationwide in September 2022 and only one...
Construction begins on the Firestone-Longmont mobility hub at I-25 and CO 119
Starting Jan. 30, the Colorado Department of Transportation will begin construction on the Firestone-Longmont Mobility Hub project located at the I-25 and CO 119 interchange. Communities along the I-25 corridor are continuing to rapidly expand, creating more congested roadways. This is one of several mobility hubs along the I-25 corridor that are currently under construction and will significantly improve bus service along I-25.
Multi-car crash backs up I-70 at Smith Road in Aurora
A multiple-vehicle crash was causing a backup in both directions on Interstate 70 in Aurora on Tuesday morning. Aurora Police Department told CBS News Colorado there was no report of life-threatening injuries in the crash. According to Aurora Police Department's tweet, I-70 westbound at E Smith Road was closed due to icy conditions and the crash. Aurora Police Department told CBS News Colorado police received the call for the crash at 6:10 a.m., where four vehicles were involved on the interstate. One car left the roadway and crashed through a guardrail. At 7:10 a.m., Aurora PD tweeted the interstate was back open to normal traffic.Copter4 was above the active scene, where slick and snowy conditions were apparent on the interstate.
This is who you can complain to about Xcel Energy bills
DENVER — Xcel Energy and other energy companies pass along natural gas costs dollar for dollar -- what they pay for the gas, you pay for the gas. That's not the only cost passed along to customers. Xcel is also allowed to pass along the cost of its legal team. Specifically, customers pay for Xcel's lawyers to ask Colorado state regulators for increases for a variety of reasons.
Suspect injured during shooting involving Littleton Police
LITTLETON, Colo. — Officers with the Littleton Police Department (LPD) were involved in a shooting that injured a suspect early Thursday morning. The shooting happened in the 5600 block of South Bannock Street in Littleton, according to police. That's near Broadway and West Powers Avenue. The suspect was injured...
1310kfka.com
Police: Man tried to stab Greeley officer with metal file
A man is behind bars at the Weld County Jail after police said he tried to stab an officer while resisting arrest. Police said 29-year-old Joshua Minteer was being arrested for allegedly assaulting people at the cold weather shelter in Greeley earlier this month. The Greeley Tribune reports when deputies responded to the disturbance, they say Minteer tried to stab one of them in the chest with a metal file, but the officer’s bulletproof vest protected him from injury. Police tackled Minteer, who they say kicked an officer in the face. Police said Minteer also had meth on his person. He also had several active warrants out for his arrest on charges of robbery and theft. He now faces new charges of attempted murder, assault, harassment, drug possession and indecent exposure. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Boy arrested in Loveland carjacking homicide
Police said they arrested a boy in connection to a deadly carjacking in Loveland and have identified more people of interest in the case.
tiremeetsroad.com
Aurora driver crashes into tree & totals car attempting dangerous overtaking maneuver on residential street
“(She) tried to cut me off and instantly regretted it.”. Redditor /r/Ahamkaras initially posted dashcam footage on Twitter from Aurora, CO showing a car attempting a dangerous overtaking maneuver on a left turn, resulting in that car losing control, crashing into a tree and totaling their car. The short, eight...
Well-known historic attraction set to shut down in Colorado
Owners of the Estes Park Aerial Tramway announced "with a heavy heart" that operations of the historic attraction are set to end. The son of Robert Heron, the man who built the tramway in 1955, has been running the operations of the attraction since Robert's death in 1999. Son John Heron passed away in 2022 and the family is unable to keep the attraction running.
Greeley Police video shows use-of-force incident with suspect
GREELEY, Colo. — Greeley Police say there's a formal review in progress of an arrest that was captured in a widely-shared video. In the video, recorded by a citizen, a 50-year-old man is punched in the head and tased by officers. "I commend the citizen video," said Adam Turk,...
9NEWS
Denver, CO
34K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 1