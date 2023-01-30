ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dacono, CO

9NEWS

Fire that displaced dozens of residents ruled accidental

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Crews treated 10 people and transported two people to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation after an early morning apartment fire in Arapahoe County. Early Wednesday morning, crews from South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR), Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), Aurora Fire Department (AFD) and Denver...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Woman dies after fire in Evergreen

EVERGREEN, Colo. — A woman in her 50s was found dead after a fire at a townhome in Evergreen early Tuesday morning, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Evergreen Fire Rescue (EFR) responded to the townhome fire early Tuesday morning on Silver Spruce Lane. Fire crews said smoke...
EVERGREEN, CO
9NEWS

New wildlife crossing to be built west of Denver

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — A new wildlife crossing project is under construction along Interstate 70 west of Denver. The I-70 Genesee wildlife crossing project is one of several projects coming in advance of a $700 million update to the Floyd Hill corridor. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

30,000 Coloradans had brown drinking water this January, CDPHE says

Brown water is the last thing anyone would want to see coming out of their kitchen sink tap, but that was case for 30,000 people this month in Arapahoe County. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says nearly half the population of the East Cherry Creek Valley water district was affected. Officials with ECCV tell CBS News Colorado the discoloration incident was a result of a maintenance issue at the beginning of the year. CDPHE says while the water is safe to drink an incident of this magnitude is rare."I would say this event was unusually large in terms of the...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Pilot charged for buzzing boaters on Horsetooth Reservoir before crashing

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The pilot of a small plane that crashed in northern Colorado in September last year has been criminally charged. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) said 35-year-old Ahmed El-Kaddah was flying a Cessna 172M near Horsetooth Reservoir around 7 p.m. Sept. 11. Witnesses told investigators the plane was being flown recklessly and buzzed several boats before turning west toward the mountains and crashing near Horsetooth Mountain.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
K99

Loveland’s Bed Bath & Beyond to Close

Home goods store, Bed Bath & Beyond, has announced the closures of dozens of new locations on January 31, 2023. The retail company is on the brink of bankruptcy according to USA Today. Bed Bath & Beyond announced the closure of 62 stores nationwide in September 2022 and only one...
LOVELAND, CO
The Longmont Leader

Construction begins on the Firestone-Longmont mobility hub at I-25 and CO 119

Starting Jan. 30, the Colorado Department of Transportation will begin construction on the Firestone-Longmont Mobility Hub project located at the I-25 and CO 119 interchange. Communities along the I-25 corridor are continuing to rapidly expand, creating more congested roadways. This is one of several mobility hubs along the I-25 corridor that are currently under construction and will significantly improve bus service along I-25.
LONGMONT, CO
CBS Denver

Multi-car crash backs up I-70 at Smith Road in Aurora

A multiple-vehicle crash was causing a backup in both directions on Interstate 70 in Aurora on Tuesday morning. Aurora Police Department told CBS News Colorado there was no report of life-threatening injuries in the crash. According to Aurora Police Department's tweet, I-70 westbound at E Smith Road was closed due to icy conditions and the crash. Aurora Police Department told CBS News Colorado police received the call for the crash at 6:10 a.m., where four vehicles were involved on the interstate. One car left the roadway and crashed through a guardrail. At 7:10 a.m., Aurora PD tweeted the interstate was back open to normal traffic.Copter4 was above the active scene, where slick and snowy conditions were apparent on the interstate.  
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

This is who you can complain to about Xcel Energy bills

DENVER — Xcel Energy and other energy companies pass along natural gas costs dollar for dollar -- what they pay for the gas, you pay for the gas. That's not the only cost passed along to customers. Xcel is also allowed to pass along the cost of its legal team. Specifically, customers pay for Xcel's lawyers to ask Colorado state regulators for increases for a variety of reasons.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Suspect injured during shooting involving Littleton Police

LITTLETON, Colo. — Officers with the Littleton Police Department (LPD) were involved in a shooting that injured a suspect early Thursday morning. The shooting happened in the 5600 block of South Bannock Street in Littleton, according to police. That's near Broadway and West Powers Avenue. The suspect was injured...
LITTLETON, CO
1310kfka.com

Police: Man tried to stab Greeley officer with metal file

A man is behind bars at the Weld County Jail after police said he tried to stab an officer while resisting arrest. Police said 29-year-old Joshua Minteer was being arrested for allegedly assaulting people at the cold weather shelter in Greeley earlier this month. The Greeley Tribune reports when deputies responded to the disturbance, they say Minteer tried to stab one of them in the chest with a metal file, but the officer’s bulletproof vest protected him from injury. Police tackled Minteer, who they say kicked an officer in the face. Police said Minteer also had meth on his person. He also had several active warrants out for his arrest on charges of robbery and theft. He now faces new charges of attempted murder, assault, harassment, drug possession and indecent exposure. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Well-known historic attraction set to shut down in Colorado

Owners of the Estes Park Aerial Tramway announced "with a heavy heart" that operations of the historic attraction are set to end. The son of Robert Heron, the man who built the tramway in 1955, has been running the operations of the attraction since Robert's death in 1999. Son John Heron passed away in 2022 and the family is unable to keep the attraction running.
ESTES PARK, CO
