Erbert & Gerbert’s on the menu for Coborn’s in Big Lake

Narmers, Tulliuses, and Girfs will soon be coming to Big Lake.

Intrigued?

All three can be found at Erbert & Gerbert’s Sandwich Shop.

A Narmer is a turkey and avocado sandwich, a Girf is turkey and ham, and a Tullius is a sandwich with double roast beef.

They will soon be found in the Big Lake Town Square at Coborn’s, which is adding the Erbert & Gerbert’s to its store at 711 Rose Drive in Big Lake.

The Big Lake Planning Commission on Jan. 4 approved a conditional use permit for the restaurant, as well as a conditional use permit for a menu board sign that will be used in conjunction with a drive-thru lane.

The permit applications were sought by Big Lake 2018, LLC, which in 2019 purchased the Big Lake Town Square, in which Coborn’s is a tenant.

Plans show that the restaurant is planned for the southwest corner of the grocery store.

The plans were scheduled to come before the Big Lake City Council for final approval on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Erbert & Gerbert’s was founded in 1988 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and now has 70 restaurants in 12 states. There are four shops in the St. Cloud area and 11 in the Twin Cities market.