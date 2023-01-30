ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Lake, MN

Erbert & Gerbert’s on the menu for Coborn’s in Big Lake

Elk River Star News
Elk River Star News
 3 days ago

Narmers, Tulliuses, and Girfs will soon be coming to Big Lake.

Intrigued?

All three can be found at Erbert & Gerbert’s Sandwich Shop.

A Narmer is a turkey and avocado sandwich, a Girf is turkey and ham, and a Tullius is a sandwich with double roast beef.

They will soon be found in the Big Lake Town Square at Coborn’s, which is adding the Erbert & Gerbert’s to its store at 711 Rose Drive in Big Lake.

The Big Lake Planning Commission on Jan. 4 approved a conditional use permit for the restaurant, as well as a conditional use permit for a menu board sign that will be used in conjunction with a drive-thru lane.

The permit applications were sought by Big Lake 2018, LLC, which in 2019 purchased the Big Lake Town Square, in which Coborn’s is a tenant.

Plans show that the restaurant is planned for the southwest corner of the grocery store.

The plans were scheduled to come before the Big Lake City Council for final approval on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Erbert & Gerbert’s was founded in 1988 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and now has 70 restaurants in 12 states. There are four shops in the St. Cloud area and 11 in the Twin Cities market.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
106.9 KROC

Old Navy Just Closed This Popular Minnesota Store Location

The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Old Navy just having shut down this popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
EAGAN, MN
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 7 things to do this weekend (Feb. 3-5)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Head to a dog derby, see a flower show, or embrace the season at the Bloomington Winter Fete. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby:. Lake Minnetonka, Excelsior. February 3 and 4. Free admission. The Lake...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
kvsc.org

New Highway Camera Views Installed in Central Minnesota for Safer Driving

If you ever need to check out what the road conditions are in central Minnesota you can visit 511 mn.org or download the app, now with additional camera locations. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has added new Road Weather Information Systems stations in central Minnesota at seven different locations featuring highway camera views. The new locations include Highway 23 in Richmond, Highway 47 near Isle and Highway 210 near Motley.
MINNESOTA STATE
visitshakopee.org

Best Spots for Comfort Food in Shakopee

Chicken noodle soup, lasagna, enchiladas, pho—whatever your comfort food of choice, you’ll find it at Shakopee’s local restaurants. From breakfast to date night and everything in between, cozy up with these comforting dishes. Breakfast & Brunch. Start your day with a hearty dose of comfort food at...
SHAKOPEE, MN
Power 96

Minnesota: Home to Two More Sensational Breweries!

Surprise! I got more exciting Minnesota Brewery news for you! While I just shared that one Twin Cities Brewery Closed (See: Shocking And Surprising News: Popular Minnesota Brewery Closes), there are now TWO breweries opening up in the Twin Cities!. Bricksworth Beer Co.'s second location is set to open this...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
B105

Drunk Guest Gets Unruly At Minnesota Hotel Check-In

All I can really say about this is yikes! There are some very odd things that happen everyday, especially in the Twin Cities, but this one might be the strangest, at least for today. It has to do with a Minnesotan and something that happened at a fancy hotel. I...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota couple sells home, hits the road to capture humans' stories

MINNEAPOLIS -- Many of us have felt the heaviness of the past few years. from a global pandemic to a murder in Minneapolis that led to calls for justice across the world.It was enough for one Minnesota couple to take action the only way they knew how. They sold their home and hit the road. John Noltner is Minnesota-based, but he's roamed the world, snapping images for national magazines. He decided to take a break from his career to better understand his country."This is a project I started in Minnesota. It eventually led us on a road trip across the United...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Center Square

Awood Center: Amazon’s closing sorting center because of workers’ support for Minnesota bill

(The Center Square) – A Minneapolis nonprofit that advocates for East African workers alleges Amazon decided to close its Awood sorting center in a nearby city because workers support a Minnesota bill that Amazon doesn’t like. In a letter shared with KSTP-TV, Amazon told the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development the closure of the sorting center in Shakopee would impact 680 employees. Amazon spokesperson Steve Kelly said the...
SHAKOPEE, MN
96.7 The River

Cottage Grove Police Want To Know Who’s Leaving These Notes Everywhere

Someone in Cottage Grove, Minnesota has either had it with people selling drugs in their neighborhood, or they have a vengeance with an individual. The Cottage Grove Police Department is asking for help in finding the individual that is leaving these notes all over town. Although it's blacked out on the pictures, the notes list an individual in the area as being a seller of Heroin, Fentanyl, and Meth.
COTTAGE GROVE, MN
MIX 94.9

No Classes At Avon Elementary on Monday

AVON (WJON News) -- The Albany Area School District has announced there will be no classes on Monday at Avon Elementary. The classes have been canceled due to a mechanical issue. This affects Avon Elementary students only.
AVON, MN
KROC News

Authorities Investigating Death of Missing Minnesota Man

Motley, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in central Minnesota are investigating the death of a missing Minnesota man. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says the man was reported missing on Saturday. Deputies located his body about 23 miles west of Brainerd later that day. The deceased man was identified as...
MOTLEY, MN
106.9 KROC

Six Arrested Following Large Minnesota Meth Bust

Wilmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- Six people are in custody following a large drug bust in Minnesota. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says the Cooperative Enforcement Effort Drug Task Force executed three search warrants at three different residences within cities in Kandiyohi and Stearns Counties on Monday. The searches were related to a drug trafficking investigation in central Minnesota.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
Elk River Star News

Elk River Star News

Elk River, MN
982
Followers
704
Post
81K+
Views
ABOUT

Elk River Star News serves the Elk River, Otsego, Rogers and Zimmerman communities dating back to 1872. Published Saturdays by APG of East Central Minnesota. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.erstarnews.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/elk_river_star_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy