Cambridge, MA

Protests call for action after college student was shot, killed by Cambridge Police

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 3 days ago

Protests calls for more action after college student was shot, killed by Cambridge Police 00:50

CAMBRIDGE -- Two rallies were held on Sunday to protest the death of a UMass Boston student. Sayed Faisal was shot and killed by Cambridge Police on January 4.

Police said Faisal was holding a large knife when he jumped out a window. They said he then led them on a foot chase before allegedly moving toward officers and lunging at them with the knife, that's when an officer opened fire.

People at the rallies said not enough is being done after Faisal's death.

"This you know really hits close to home because it could have been me, it could have been any of us, it could have been my brother, it could have been any of my friends," said Suhail Purkar, organizer of the Somerville rally.

"We have to put a stop to this violence, we have to change, we have to make changes in our institution," said Molly Fraust-Wylie of Safe Schools Somerville.

The officer who shot Faisal is a seven-year veteran of the department. They are on paid administrative leave.

Angel
3d ago

The one who threatened police who tried using non-lethal force but he kept coming at them with a weapon so they had no choice but to use deadly force? Should they let psychos kill them and others? No.

SickandTired
3d ago

Love the “college student “, sounds so benign. There was a 6 year old who shot his teacher a couple weeks ago. The college student wasn’t walking out of class carrying books, he had a knife, not complying with commands and coming at police, lethal force justified.

Guest
2d ago

Back the Blue. he had a military style weapon! what don't these protesters understand! Why did he even have such a military combat weapon. it was a justified shooting!

