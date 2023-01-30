ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa Independent

Chores to Tackle to Get Your Home Ready for Spring

Mesa Independent
Mesa Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WtUR6_0kVkhcNr00

(Family Features) After months spent largely indoors while harsh elements battered your home’s exterior, many homeowners are throwing open the windows and embracing spring’s arrival.

Every home requires ongoing maintenance to ensure it’s living up to its aesthetic and functional best. This checklist can help you create a comfortable home setting for enjoying the warmer months.

Check gutters. During the colder months, debris can accumulate in the gutters, which can be problematic when spring rains arrive. Clogged gutters prevent water from flowing efficiently away from the roof and house. When they’re backed up, they can cause water damage in a short amount of time. Faulty guttering can also cause slow leaks that lead to damage you may not discover until major repair work is needed. Properly functioning gutters are clear of debris, flow freely and are securely attached to the home.

Inspect the roof. Your roof takes a real beating in all kinds of weather conditions. Making it a common practice to carefully inspect the roof with the change of seasons can help you identify potential problems while they’re still in early stages, before a big storm hits and major damage occurs. Some roof issues can be addressed with simple repairs you can do yourself while others may require a professional. A roofing expert can help you determine whether any trouble areas can be patched or if a more complete restoration is in order.

Replace the dryer vent. Upgrading your dryer vent is an opportunity to conserve energy and prevent flammable lint build-up in your dryers. One option for updating the exhaust system is a paintable version of InoVate’s Prime DryerWallVent. Engineered for both vent replacement and new construction, the vent includes features such as a gravity-assist damper, integrated magnets and a drip edge to provide extra protection from the elements as well as pests. A large, clean opening and lightweight angled damper promote exceptional airflow efficiency.

Service air conditioning units. Your heating and cooling system works hard to keep your indoor climate comfortable when extreme temperatures make the outdoors unbearable. That’s why it’s important to have your systems serviced by a professional, and spring is a smart time to do so before they’re hard at work throughout the warmer months. Service can correct problems and ensure everything is operating efficiently, which can lead to money savings as well.

Repair window screens. Throughout the winter, your home’s window screens can accumulate a layer of dirt and grime that isn’t just unsightly; it blows indoors when you open the windows to welcome a fresh breeze. What’s more, if your screens have rips and tears, pesky bugs and other critters can make their way into your home more easily. Cleaning and repairing your screens can make your home more secure and help protect your indoor air quality.

Find more information to help get your home ready for spring at DryerWallVent.com .

Photo courtesy of Unsplash

Comments / 0

Related
Mary Duncan

Couple paints their house completely black to spite the neighbors who complain about their lawn flamingos

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I grew up in what I consider to be a regular, happy, middle-class family in rural Connecticut. When I was a kid my mother and I lived in a small two-bedroom Cape with my grandparents and my great-grandmother, so that meant I shared a room with my mom until I was ten and she married my step-dad. After that, my great-grandmother wasn’t able to live at home anymore and went to a nursing home, my grandparents fled to Florida, and my parents stayed in the Cape, which continually rose in its worth as woods were cut down to sprout McMansions up all around it.
The Oregonian

These 7 winter-blooming plants nourish bees

During the bleak days of winter, bees and other pollinators look to gardeners for the nourishment that keeps them going until the more abundant seasons of the year arrive. “Black-tailed bumblebees are out as early as January,” said Andony Melathopoulos, Oregon State University Extension Service pollinator specialist and assistant professor in the College of Agricultural Sciences. “Native bees are just starting and will be seen more often later in February when the wild willow starts blooming.”
OREGON STATE
The Guardian

Plants that thrive in colder homes

It’s a time of year when plant shops seem to be flooded with many of my favourite old-school Victorian houseplants, which these days are thought of – paradoxically, thanks to the widespread adoption of central heating – as incredibly tricky to grow. As so many of these cool-climate species look incredibly exotic, we tend to assume that their decline soon after we get them home is down to our own failure to spoil them with the steamy jungle conditions we are convinced they must require.
gardenerspath.com

How to Grow Mother of Millions Succulents (Chandelier Plants)

In our exuberance, we succulent lovers are sometimes given to a smidgen of exaggeration. So I will start by addressing the assertion that mother of millions succulents, Kalanchoe delagoensis, will produce a million baby plantlets. It will not. We link to vendors to help you find relevant products. If you...
HAWAII STATE
PWLiving

How to Brighten Your Home with Houseplants That Bloom

Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Brighten your indoor décor with plants that bloom. Whether you grow traditional favorites, flowering tropical plants, or annuals that get moved inside for winter, their colorful flowers are sure to elicit smiles and months of enjoyment. Just provide the right growing conditions and sufficient light, and you will be enjoying months of indoor color.
thespruce.com

What Animal is Digging Holes in My Yard?

For all the time and energy we spend making sure our yards look nice, it sure is frustrating to realize some pesky animal dug a bunch of holes in the grass. How do you know what type of animal is digging holes in your yard, and how do you stop them from coming back? This guide will help you troubleshoot what pests might be causing trouble for your lawn and what you can do to deter them.
Rootbound Homestead

Planting Perennials Once - Feeding Your Family For Decades

The majority of perennial vegetables give an annual harvest of bulbs, flowers, tubers, roots, fruits, stems, and leaves, but most food gardeners often concentrate on annual vegetables like lettuce, cucumbers, and tomatoes. Perennial veggies also enrich soil, are simple to grow, and are pest- and disease-resistant.
growinginthegarden.com

Spring Gardening in Arizona

A crucial element of successful spring gardening in Arizona is transitioning from your winter garden to a spring garden. Transform your cool-loving winter garden beds into a haven for warm-season vegetables with these 10 steps for a successful spring garden in Arizona. Disclaimer: This post contains affiliate links. See my...
ARIZONA STATE
techxplore.com

Self-cooling tent runs using just water and sunshine

For many avid outdoorspeople, summertime and camping go hand in hand. But as climate change continues to drive summer temperatures higher, outdoor recreation could become less relaxing—and cooling technologies like fans and portable air conditioners require electricity that is seldom available at the average campsite. Seeing an unmet need,...
Ridley's Wreckage

Gardners - Things To Do To Get Your Garden Ready For Spring 🌱

My garden is one of my simple but so complex loves of our hobby farm. Take for example, last year my tomatoes went insane and we had a marvelous harvest of sweet, ripe and juicy tomatoes, more that what I could handle honestly. But my cucumbers, zucchini, peppers and cauliflower all tanked. My beautiful chamomile that I planted along with a variety of herbs were all massacred by our lovely chickens. My strawberry patch was overrun by slugs. I guess my point is, every year I learn something from my garden, it’s constant evolving and being able to be flexible and amendable in learning from my mistakes and implementing new things.
a-z-animals.com

Pothos Leaves Turning Brown: Why It’s Happening And How To Fix

Pothos Leaves Turning Brown: Why It’s Happening And How To Fix. Pothos houseplants are widely popular for their low maintenance, beginner-friendly growing requirements. However, it’s still possible for these vines to not thrive if they’re lacking their basic growing needs. One sign your plant isn’t thriving is its leaves turning brown.
Mesa Independent

Mesa Independent

Mesa, AZ
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

A community news source serving the city of Mesa outside of Phoenix, focusing on the city, the government, school and local neighbors.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/mesa-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy