Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is ArrestedSan HeraldOrlando, FL
Woman sues school district after volunteering ban; school alleges her photos were on an adults' websitePete LakemanOrlando, FL
Local restaurant RusTeak moves locationFlour, Eggs and YeastOrlando, FL
8 Orlando Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyOrlando, FL
Pre-Valentine's Day Weekend Places to VisitLaurens TravelsOrlando, FL
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Pair Of Mount Dora Christian Academy Softball Players Sign Commitments!
Perhaps one of the biggest signings for the softball program was Wynter Craft who will be playing for Johnson University in Florida! Craft was surrounded by her family as she signed her letter to play for the Suns. Craft has had an amazing career for The Bulldogs. She’s played in 151 games and has the ability to possibly get to 200 this year.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida adds son of sitting US senator to roster as walk-on
Florida has added Miami (Fla.) Belen Jesuit Prep running back Anthony Rubio to the roster for the 2023 season. Rubio is walking on with the Gators. He’s the son of Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.). A 5-foot-9, 165-pound running back, he appears to hold offers from Buffalo, Charlotte, and Bryant....
lakeandsumterstyle.com
A Final Farewell To The Original Villages High School Gym!
Well this is it folks, the final regular season game ever will be played Saturday Night at The Villages Original High School! The Buffalo get ready to say farewell to the original facility and hello to a brand new state of the art complex in mid 2023!. The final regular...
click orlando
10 Black-owned businesses to look out for in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – What better way to start off Black History Month than to support Black-owned businesses?. Check out these 10 Black-owned businesses in a variety of specialties that are thriving in the Central Florida area. [TRENDING: Boy undergoes emergency 9-hour brain surgery during vacation in Orlando | Wild...
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Florida
FLORIDA - If you're traveling to Florida, there are many all-you-can-eat buffets in Florida to choose from. There's Villa de Flora in Kissimmee and Shinju Japanese Buffet in Miami,. There's also the Crystal Buffet Hibachi and Grill in Melbourne. Read on for some recommendations.
villages-news.com
South Sumter football mom sentenced in post-game parking lot attack
A South Sumter football mom has been sentenced in a post-game parking lot attack. Jami Powell Barnes, 44, has been placed on probation for one year and ordered to perform 60 hours of community service after pleading no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of battery.
WESH
St. Cloud High School principal arrested for keying car at Publix
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — The principal of St. Cloud High School has been arrested for criminal mischief. Nathaniel Fancher was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon. According to an arrest affidavit, he's accused of keying a car in a Publix parking lot. In a recorded call sent to parents, they...
WESH
Central Florida charity volunteer accused of molesting 2 girls; more victims possible
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man who volunteered for charity organizations in Central Florida is accused of molesting two girls. Gregory Somers, 41, of Ponte Vedra Beach, was arrested on Monday on two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim under 12. Due to his position working...
click orlando
‘How much trouble am I in?’: Principal of St. Cloud High School accused of keying car in Publix parking lot
ST. CLOUD, Fla. – The principal of St. Cloud High School was arrested Tuesday on a charge of criminal mischief after keying a car at a Publix store, according to the St. Cloud Police Department. Principal Nathaniel Fancher, 48, faces the charge following an “incident” that happened outside of...
WCJB
Gov. DeSantis announces plan to spend $479M on road work between Ocala and Wildwood
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/NSF) - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday pitched a $7 billion proposal to speed completion of 20 highway projects as a deadline nears for him to roll out a budget blueprint for the upcoming fiscal year. One of those projects would add auxiliary lanes on Interstate 75 in Ocala.
click orlando
Over 300 artists taking over downtown Mount Dora for annual festival
MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Over 300 artists from many corners of the world are showcasing and selling pieces at an annual festival this weekend. The 48th annual Mount Dora Arts Festival incorporates different types of art disciplines including painting, sculpture, fiber art, and more. [TRENDING: Here’s why Orlando International...
WESH
Mount Dora leaders consider large high-rise development
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Leaders in Mount Dora are considering a large high-rise development. Mount Dora’s downtown attracts those looking for a slower pace. It’s an ideal area to duck into a small shop and grab a bite. “I love its quaintness, and people (are) great. It's...
Local businessman says he was tricked into being a write-in by Chamberlin’s campaign team
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to include details gleaned from records provided by the Secretary of State after the initial article was published. Robert “Foxy” Fox, a Republican whose candidacy effectively closed the March 7 special election for Florida House District 24 to Republican voters only, says he now realizes he was duped by GOP political operatives who led him to believe they represented the republican party but instead are tied to candidate Ryan Chamberlin.
disneyfoodblog.com
CHANGES Could Impact Your Drive to Disney World
If you ever drive to or around Disney World/Orlando, you may be familiar with the roads surrounding the property — but some CHANGES could be coming to the area in the future. We have seen some pretty big transportation updates related to Orlando lately — from new airlines arriving...
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Mother and daughter conservationists run eco-friendly shops in Mount Dora.
To me, being a conservationist means: Living a life that is gentle on the earth, kind to all living beings and respectful to the delicate balance of humans and the planet. Major projects I’ve been involved in: I was extremely fortunate to work for Audubon of Florida when I graduated from college, which was an incredible experience and gave me a solid foundation for future conservation work. We’re actively involved with Rails to Trails now and are supporters of repurposing the old train tracks for outdoor recreation since our business is all about getting folks outdoors to hike, ride bikes, adventure, etc. Additionally, we-’re aligning with local black bear advocates to help protect black bears and their habitat.
villages-news.com
Governor includes U.S. 301 project in $4 billion effort to improve state roads
Gov. DeSantis on Monday announced the Moving Florida Forward initiative to expedite transportation projects over the next four years. It includes $26 million for improvements to U.S. 301 south of the Florida Turnpike. The project will reconstruct U.S. 301 from County Road 470 to Florida’s Turnpike between Sumterville and Wildwood...
positivelyosceola.com
Three dead in apparent murder-suicide in Kissimmee, “this is a horrific tragedy here today,” Osceola Sheriff says
Three people are dead from an apparent murder-suicide on Troy Court in the Sandalwood Mobile Home park on Boggy Creek Road in St. Cloud, west of Narcoossee Road, Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez said in a conference Tuesday evening. “This is a horrific tragedy here today, what we’ve discovered. It appears...
westorlandonews.com
Central Florida Drug Trafficking Leader Faces Up to Life in Prison after Jury Verdict
United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced that a federal jury has found Uriel Fajardo-Albarran (27, Coleman in Central Florida) guilty of one count of conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and three counts of distribution of methamphetamine. Fajardo-Albarran faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 10 years, up to life, in federal prison.
back2stonewall.com
Ron DeSantis Accuses DirecTV of ‘Intellectual Discrimination’ for Dropping Newsmax
Florida Governor and Anti-Christ. Ron DeSatan DeSantis argued on Tuesday that DirecTV was guilty of “intellectual discrimination” because it dropped Newsmax, a conservative propaganda “news” station. DeSantis was asked if DirecTV should be investigated at the state level over the cancellation after accusing Direct TV of...
leesburg-news.com
Driver claims she’s ‘too busy’ to stop after striking woman doing yard work
A Lake County woman was arrested by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper early Monday afternoon after leaving the scene of an accident with injuries. The trooper had been dispatched to a residence in Mount Dora at 10:55 a.m. when a call had been received by the dispatcher that a woman had been injured. The trooper met with a 48-year-old woman who told him that she had been blowing leaves at Sullivan Ranch Boulevard west of Round Lake Road in rural Lake County when she was struck by a car. The driver, described as a white-haired elderly woman, stopped. The victim tried to talk to the woman who said, “She did not have time to sit there and wait for someone to show up,” according to the arrest report. The victim was able to get the Florida tag number which came back as registered to the husband of 70-year-old Karin Elizabeth Sanfilippo of Mount Dora. The victim also told the trooper that there should be damage to the right side mirror due to the impact with her body. The victim was in pain and was transported to AdventHealth Waterman Hospital.
