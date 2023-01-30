ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Dora, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Pair Of Mount Dora Christian Academy Softball Players Sign Commitments!

Perhaps one of the biggest signings for the softball program was Wynter Craft who will be playing for Johnson University in Florida! Craft was surrounded by her family as she signed her letter to play for the Suns. Craft has had an amazing career for The Bulldogs. She’s played in 151 games and has the ability to possibly get to 200 this year.
MOUNT DORA, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida adds son of sitting US senator to roster as walk-on

Florida has added Miami (Fla.) Belen Jesuit Prep running back Anthony Rubio to the roster for the 2023 season. Rubio is walking on with the Gators. He’s the son of Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.). A 5-foot-9, 165-pound running back, he appears to hold offers from Buffalo, Charlotte, and Bryant....
GAINESVILLE, FL
lakeandsumterstyle.com

A Final Farewell To The Original Villages High School Gym!

Well this is it folks, the final regular season game ever will be played Saturday Night at The Villages Original High School! The Buffalo get ready to say farewell to the original facility and hello to a brand new state of the art complex in mid 2023!. The final regular...
THE VILLAGES, FL
click orlando

10 Black-owned businesses to look out for in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – What better way to start off Black History Month than to support Black-owned businesses?. Check out these 10 Black-owned businesses in a variety of specialties that are thriving in the Central Florida area. [TRENDING: Boy undergoes emergency 9-hour brain surgery during vacation in Orlando | Wild...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Over 300 artists taking over downtown Mount Dora for annual festival

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Over 300 artists from many corners of the world are showcasing and selling pieces at an annual festival this weekend. The 48th annual Mount Dora Arts Festival incorporates different types of art disciplines including painting, sculpture, fiber art, and more. [TRENDING: Here’s why Orlando International...
MOUNT DORA, FL
WESH

Mount Dora leaders consider large high-rise development

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Leaders in Mount Dora are considering a large high-rise development. Mount Dora’s downtown attracts those looking for a slower pace. It’s an ideal area to duck into a small shop and grab a bite. “I love its quaintness, and people (are) great. It's...
MOUNT DORA, FL
Ocala Gazette

Local businessman says he was tricked into being a write-in by Chamberlin’s campaign team

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to include details gleaned from records provided by the Secretary of State after the initial article was published. Robert “Foxy” Fox, a Republican whose candidacy effectively closed the March 7 special election for Florida House District 24 to Republican voters only, says he now realizes he was duped by GOP political operatives who led him to believe they represented the republican party but instead are tied to candidate Ryan Chamberlin.
MARION COUNTY, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

CHANGES Could Impact Your Drive to Disney World

If you ever drive to or around Disney World/Orlando, you may be familiar with the roads surrounding the property — but some CHANGES could be coming to the area in the future. We have seen some pretty big transportation updates related to Orlando lately — from new airlines arriving...
ORLANDO, FL
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Mother and daughter conservationists run eco-friendly shops in Mount Dora.

To me, being a conservationist means: Living a life that is gentle on the earth, kind to all living beings and respectful to the delicate balance of humans and the planet. Major projects I’ve been involved in: I was extremely fortunate to work for Audubon of Florida when I graduated from college, which was an incredible experience and gave me a solid foundation for future conservation work. We’re actively involved with Rails to Trails now and are supporters of repurposing the old train tracks for outdoor recreation since our business is all about getting folks outdoors to hike, ride bikes, adventure, etc. Additionally, we-’re aligning with local black bear advocates to help protect black bears and their habitat.
MOUNT DORA, FL
villages-news.com

Governor includes U.S. 301 project in $4 billion effort to improve state roads

Gov. DeSantis on Monday announced the Moving Florida Forward initiative to expedite transportation projects over the next four years. It includes $26 million for improvements to U.S. 301 south of the Florida Turnpike. The project will reconstruct U.S. 301 from County Road 470 to Florida’s Turnpike between Sumterville and Wildwood...
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

Central Florida Drug Trafficking Leader Faces Up to Life in Prison after Jury Verdict

United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced that a federal jury has found Uriel Fajardo-Albarran (27, Coleman in Central Florida) guilty of one count of conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and three counts of distribution of methamphetamine. Fajardo-Albarran faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 10 years, up to life, in federal prison.
GEORGIA STATE
leesburg-news.com

Driver claims she’s ‘too busy’ to stop after striking woman doing yard work

A Lake County woman was arrested by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper early Monday afternoon after leaving the scene of an accident with injuries. The trooper had been dispatched to a residence in Mount Dora at 10:55 a.m. when a call had been received by the dispatcher that a woman had been injured. The trooper met with a 48-year-old woman who told him that she had been blowing leaves at Sullivan Ranch Boulevard west of Round Lake Road in rural Lake County when she was struck by a car. The driver, described as a white-haired elderly woman, stopped. The victim tried to talk to the woman who said, “She did not have time to sit there and wait for someone to show up,” according to the arrest report. The victim was able to get the Florida tag number which came back as registered to the husband of 70-year-old Karin Elizabeth Sanfilippo of Mount Dora. The victim also told the trooper that there should be damage to the right side mirror due to the impact with her body. The victim was in pain and was transported to AdventHealth Waterman Hospital.
LAKE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy