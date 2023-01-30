Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: CB D'Andre Barnes commits to program
Nebraska football was able to pick up a commitment from 2023 cornerback D’Andre Barnes. The program made the announcement official on Signing Day Wednesday. Barnes is from Colorado, and measures in at 6 feet, 175 pounds. He is a member of the class of 2023. Barnes had offers on the table from the likes of Air Force, Bowling Green, BYU, Nevada, and Wyoming. He visited Nebraska on January 28.
Corn Nation
NEBRASKA FOOTBALL: LATE SIGNING DAY BONANZA
Our first signing of the day is a tight end from the Lone Star State that I am very excited about!. Ismael Smith Flores, the 6'5" 220 lb. behemoth from Arlington, Texas signed with the Huskers this morning. His father, Leroy Smith, played defensive end at the University of Iowa, and was a unanimous All-American and the Big Ten defensive player of the year in 1991, garnering an unheard-of 18 sacks in one season. His mother attended Iowa as well. THIS KID WAS A DOUBLE LEGACY TO IOWA & WE BEAT OUT THE HAWKEYES FOR HIM. If nothing else, you all should love him for that reason alone! He also is a damn good football player.
1011now.com
Huskers add to roster on National Signing Day
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After signing more than two dozen scholarship players in December, the Nebraska football team added more recruits on Wednesday. The Huskers received a National Letter of Intent from five high school players, which had all previously committed to the Big Red. The new signees are Sua Lefotu, Jeremiah Charles, Demitrius Bell, D’Andre Barnes, and Ismael Smith Flores.
Nebraska Football: Malachi Coleman NIL money goes to philanthropy, not personal enrichment
When it comes to the crop of incoming Nebraska football signees, there may not be a single player whose story is more interesting than Malachi Coleman’s. There’s been much written about the fact that the Lincoln East product seems to have a wisdom and maturity beyond his years. He’s also made no secret about the fact that his own upbringing and backstory has made it important to him that others with similar childhoods are able to benefit from his experiences.
klkntv.com
‘We’re going to sprint’: Huskers prep for spring game after signing 39 players
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Between early and national signing days, Nebraska now has 39 new recruits and transfers. And head coach Matt Rhule says the work doesn’t stop there. He said he’s following the advice of his old coach, Penn State’s legendary Joe Paterno. “We’re going...
247Sports
Nebraska joins mix for 2024 5-star defender
Nebraska football became the latest program to offer 2024 five-star Salpointe (Ariz.) edge rusher Elijah Rushing. The 6-foot-6, 235-pound Rushing announced the offer on social media on Tuesday morning. “Big thank you to @HuskerFBNation and @evancooper2 for offering me the opportunity to be a Cornhusker!,” Rushing wrote announcing the offer....
New Husker football chief of staff makes official her move to Lincoln
Expected in recent weeks but now Twitter official, Dr. Susan Elza is now assuming the role as chief of staff for Husker football. Elza takes on a leading role in Lincoln after stepping away from another major one down in Texas, where she had served as the University Interscholastic League athletic director. She will obviously be a leading figure in operating procedures around the Husker program moving forward as the Matt Rhule era begins.
Matt Rhule makes in-state offer to Elkhorn South defender
It’s been quite the week for 2024 Elkhorn South defensive lineman Ashton Murphy. When Murphy talked with Husker247 following the Warren Academy Showcase earlier this month, his recruitment was relatively quiet. That changed this week when Murphy picked up an offer from Colorado. Nebraska followed suit on Tuesday evening,...
247Sports
Nebraska football recruiting: Why Matt Rhule's early returns on National Signing Day are 'excellent'
Matt Rhule arrived in Lincoln, Nebraska, Nov. 25 as the Huskers' head football coach and with the reputation of being a program builder among the college ranks. Rhule has quickly made an impression on the recruiting trail during his two months at the helm, signing a top-30 class highlighted by four-star wide receiver Malachi Coleman.
Nebraska Football recruiting: Deion Sanders obviously aiming to forge a Nebraska pipeline
One of the things that Matt Rhule has tasked his staff with when it comes to Nebraska football recruiting is trying as hard as possible to lock down the state’s borders. More than ever before, Power 5 schools are coming calling for talent from all over the state and that’s making the job of Husker coaches that much more difficult.
CBS Sports
How to watch Illinois vs. Nebraska: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Nebraska Cornhuskers haven't won a matchup against the Illinois Fighting Illini since Dec. 2 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. Nebraska's road trip will continue as they head to State Farm Center at 7 p.m. ET to face off against Illinois. The Fighting Illini will be strutting in after a win while Nebraska will be stumbling in from a loss.
WOWT
Betting on in-state Nebraska games could be on the table with proposed bill
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’re wanting to bet on in-state Nebraska college teams like the Huskers, a new bill could make that happen. Nebraska State Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln says LB168 is about creating consistency with sports betting legislation. “You can bet on Nebraska teams when they’re...
klkntv.com
Patrol says shooting threat at southern Nebraska school came from New Mexico
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – There is no ongoing threat to a school in Hebron, the Nebraska State Patrol said Wednesday. The patrol and the Thayer County Sheriff’s Office have identified the source of a threat made against Thayer Central Community Schools last Friday. Investigators discovered that the school...
telecompetitor.com
Big RDOF Winner Nextlink Internet Buys Nebraska Fiber Operator
Nextlink Internet, which was one of the top 10 winners in the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) rural broadband funding auction, has purchased most of the assets of Bluestem Network, a fiber broadband provider based in Lancaster and Seward Counties in Nebraska. In a press release, Nextlink said it plans...
klkntv.com
Southern Nebraska school cancels classes three days in a row due to threat
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A school in Hebron will stay closed for the third day in a row after it received a threat last Friday. Thayer Central Community Schools said it will be closed Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution,” according to a Facebook post. UPDATE:...
klkntv.com
Colorado teen caught after engine blows out during chase with Nebraska troopers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Colorado teen was arrested early Tuesday morning after a high-speed chase with Nebraska troopers. Around 12:40 a.m., a trooper tried pulling over a Subaru WRX, which had been driving over 100 mph on Interstate 80 near Gretna. The 18-year-old driver refused to stop and...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen endorses Suzanne Geist for mayor
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Suzanne Geist, a state senator running for mayor, has been endorsed by Gov. Jim Pillen. Pillen made the announcement during a press conference at the State Capitol rotunda on Tuesday. Last week, the Lincoln Police Union endorsed Geist, who emphasized that safety is a top...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Legislature considers capping salaries of school superintendents
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Legislators are discussing how much money school superintendents in Nebraska should make. Introduced by Sen. Dave Murman, who represents south-central Nebraska, the Superintendent Pay Transparency Act would cap their salaries at five times the salary of a starting teacher. “The president of the United Sates,...
