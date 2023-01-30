ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Football: CB D'Andre Barnes commits to program

Nebraska football was able to pick up a commitment from 2023 cornerback D’Andre Barnes. The program made the announcement official on Signing Day Wednesday. Barnes is from Colorado, and measures in at 6 feet, 175 pounds. He is a member of the class of 2023. Barnes had offers on the table from the likes of Air Force, Bowling Green, BYU, Nevada, and Wyoming. He visited Nebraska on January 28.
Corn Nation

NEBRASKA FOOTBALL: LATE SIGNING DAY BONANZA

Our first signing of the day is a tight end from the Lone Star State that I am very excited about!. Ismael Smith Flores, the 6'5" 220 lb. behemoth from Arlington, Texas signed with the Huskers this morning. His father, Leroy Smith, played defensive end at the University of Iowa, and was a unanimous All-American and the Big Ten defensive player of the year in 1991, garnering an unheard-of 18 sacks in one season. His mother attended Iowa as well. THIS KID WAS A DOUBLE LEGACY TO IOWA & WE BEAT OUT THE HAWKEYES FOR HIM. If nothing else, you all should love him for that reason alone! He also is a damn good football player.
1011now.com

Huskers add to roster on National Signing Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After signing more than two dozen scholarship players in December, the Nebraska football team added more recruits on Wednesday. The Huskers received a National Letter of Intent from five high school players, which had all previously committed to the Big Red. The new signees are Sua Lefotu, Jeremiah Charles, Demitrius Bell, D’Andre Barnes, and Ismael Smith Flores.
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Malachi Coleman NIL money goes to philanthropy, not personal enrichment

When it comes to the crop of incoming Nebraska football signees, there may not be a single player whose story is more interesting than Malachi Coleman’s. There’s been much written about the fact that the Lincoln East product seems to have a wisdom and maturity beyond his years. He’s also made no secret about the fact that his own upbringing and backstory has made it important to him that others with similar childhoods are able to benefit from his experiences.
247Sports

Nebraska joins mix for 2024 5-star defender

Nebraska football became the latest program to offer 2024 five-star Salpointe (Ariz.) edge rusher Elijah Rushing. The 6-foot-6, 235-pound Rushing announced the offer on social media on Tuesday morning. “Big thank you to @HuskerFBNation and @evancooper2 for offering me the opportunity to be a Cornhusker!,” Rushing wrote announcing the offer....
247Sports

New Husker football chief of staff makes official her move to Lincoln

Expected in recent weeks but now Twitter official, Dr. Susan Elza is now assuming the role as chief of staff for Husker football. Elza takes on a leading role in Lincoln after stepping away from another major one down in Texas, where she had served as the University Interscholastic League athletic director. She will obviously be a leading figure in operating procedures around the Husker program moving forward as the Matt Rhule era begins.
247Sports

Matt Rhule makes in-state offer to Elkhorn South defender

It’s been quite the week for 2024 Elkhorn South defensive lineman Ashton Murphy. When Murphy talked with Husker247 following the Warren Academy Showcase earlier this month, his recruitment was relatively quiet. That changed this week when Murphy picked up an offer from Colorado. Nebraska followed suit on Tuesday evening,...
CBS Sports

How to watch Illinois vs. Nebraska: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

The Nebraska Cornhuskers haven't won a matchup against the Illinois Fighting Illini since Dec. 2 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. Nebraska's road trip will continue as they head to State Farm Center at 7 p.m. ET to face off against Illinois. The Fighting Illini will be strutting in after a win while Nebraska will be stumbling in from a loss.
klkntv.com

Patrol says shooting threat at southern Nebraska school came from New Mexico

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – There is no ongoing threat to a school in Hebron, the Nebraska State Patrol said Wednesday. The patrol and the Thayer County Sheriff’s Office have identified the source of a threat made against Thayer Central Community Schools last Friday. Investigators discovered that the school...
telecompetitor.com

Big RDOF Winner Nextlink Internet Buys Nebraska Fiber Operator

Nextlink Internet, which was one of the top 10 winners in the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) rural broadband funding auction, has purchased most of the assets of Bluestem Network, a fiber broadband provider based in Lancaster and Seward Counties in Nebraska. In a press release, Nextlink said it plans...
klkntv.com

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen endorses Suzanne Geist for mayor

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Suzanne Geist, a state senator running for mayor, has been endorsed by Gov. Jim Pillen. Pillen made the announcement during a press conference at the State Capitol rotunda on Tuesday. Last week, the Lincoln Police Union endorsed Geist, who emphasized that safety is a top...
klkntv.com

Nebraska Legislature considers capping salaries of school superintendents

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Legislators are discussing how much money school superintendents in Nebraska should make. Introduced by Sen. Dave Murman, who represents south-central Nebraska, the Superintendent Pay Transparency Act would cap their salaries at five times the salary of a starting teacher. “The president of the United Sates,...
