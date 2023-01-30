The Bishop Bronco JV basketball team traveled to Desert in hopes of remaining undefeated. It took an extra 3 minute overtime but Bishop prevailed 43-39. It was a slow start for both teams as the first half ended with Bishop ahead 12-8. Desert had the lead going into the 4th, and remained ahead going into the final stretch of the game. That’s when Emory Dondero made a couple key shots and dished out a couple nifty assists to Brady Kalk. Bishop came back and tied the game forcing overtime. Emory and Brady kept up the teamwork as Brady scored 6 in overtime via some nice passes from Emory. Richie Talavera added a 3 in overtime to seal the victory. It was a high intensity back and forth second half; a very fun game to watch.

BISHOP, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO