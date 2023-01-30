Bishop Bronco Boys Varsity Basketball Team Defeats Rosamond to Tie for First Place in High Desert League

Read full article on original website
Bishop Broncos Boys Varsity Basketball Team Played Desert Scorpions January 31, 2023
The Bishop Broncos Boys Varsity Basketball Team traveled to Edwards Air Force Base last night to play against the Desert Scorpions. The Broncos fought hard but came up just short losing by 4, 53-49. The Broncos were led by Cain Omohundro 17 points, 7 Rebounds, and 3 Assists, Chris Charley...
Bishop Broncos JV Basketball Team Remains Undefeated With Win Against Desert Scorpions – Jan 31, 2023
The Bishop Bronco JV basketball team traveled to Desert in hopes of remaining undefeated. It took an extra 3 minute overtime but Bishop prevailed 43-39. It was a slow start for both teams as the first half ended with Bishop ahead 12-8. Desert had the lead going into the 4th, and remained ahead going into the final stretch of the game. That’s when Emory Dondero made a couple key shots and dished out a couple nifty assists to Brady Kalk. Bishop came back and tied the game forcing overtime. Emory and Brady kept up the teamwork as Brady scored 6 in overtime via some nice passes from Emory. Richie Talavera added a 3 in overtime to seal the victory. It was a high intensity back and forth second half; a very fun game to watch.
Lady Broncos Varsity Soccer Team Gets a Win Over Desert Scorpions – January 31, 2023
On Tuesday, January 31, 2023 the Bishop Lady Varsity Broncos soccer team hosted Desert Scorpions. The Bishop Lady Broncos had a slow start until JuliAnna Jackson scored the first goal from a pass from Ellie Crall. Ellie Crall and Alyssa Buchholz each scored a goal from a Sydney Norcross assist. The first half ended with a score of 3 to 0 in favor of the lady Broncos.
Bishop High School Ski Team Participated in Alpine Ski Racing at Mammoth Mountain
Twelve students from Bishop High School competed in Alpine Ski Racing with Mammoth and Rim of the World High Schools on January 26th and27th. The students participated in two Giant Slalom (GS) races on the first day and two Slalom races on the second. The stellar race department at Mammoth Mountain facilitated the event for thestudents.
A Bakersfield woman is appearing on a game show
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield native Kelly Gerhold is competing to join the cast on Game Show Networks’ “Master Minds.”. Gerhold is a teacher with a master’s degree in history and is also a natural at whistling. This will be the Bakersfield College adjunct history professor’s...
Women crowned at Bakersfield Pageant
The 2023 Bakersfield Pageant winners were crowned at Stockdale Country Club on Saturday night. For the first time in the 29-year history of the event, a Ms. Bakersfield was crowned. The qualifications for Ms. Bakersfield include being age 24 and up, single or divorced, a mother or without children.
Bakersfield woman wins $10,000 for Kern County Animal Services
Kern County Animal Services recently received the money they needed for a special event in the Spring and the animals at the Kern County Animal Shelter are really feeling the love.
Missing 11-year-old boy found, returned home: BPD
Update: According to the Bakersfield Police Department, Jeremiah Barraza has been found and returned home. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for Jeremiah Barraza, 11. Barraza is considered at risk because of his age, according to BPD. He was last seen on Citadel Road at […]
I Just Saw The Trailer For "Killing County" — Which Is About My Hometown — And I'm Embarrassed, Frustrated, And Not The Least Bit Surprised
Watching true crime shows was trendy entertainment until I saw my hometown on the screen.
Kern remains in freeze warning, clear skies expected
The weather story will continue to be the sub-freezing temps across Kern county tonight and tomorrow morning with a Freeze Warning in place until 9 a.m. We will continue to see clear skies along with warmer temps into the upper 60s, especially Thursday and Friday. A trough developing out of the north is expected to arrive […]
Gusty Thunderstorms, Another Storm to Hit Southern California
The latest weather forecast warned that another storm could unload in Southern California this week, causing rain and thunderstorms. People with travel plans this week should consider the weather forecasts. Bringing an umbrella would be recommendable as rounds of storms would unleash anytime this week. Mountain snow and gusty thunderstorms.
Bakersfield Woman Killed In Rollover 5 Freeway Crash Identified
The Bakersfield woman who was killed in a 5 Freeway crash Tuesday, despite the efforts of an off-duty nurse and a police officer attempts to save her life, has been identified. Laura Vasquez, 54, from Bakersfield, was killed in the 5 Freeway rollover crash, said Brian Elias, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. ...
Blake Jones Trout Derby Set for March 11, 2023 – Registration is Now Open
The 2023 Blake Jones Trout Derby is set for Saturday, March 11 th in Bishop, California. Since 1968, the event has been a favorite Eastern Sierra tradition. Last year, nearly 400 registered participants weighed in more than 500 fish. The largest was 5 pounds and most were in the 1-pound range. Lucky winners took home about $10K worth of prizes including float tubes, Yeti coolers, barbecues, rod & reel combos and tons of other great gear provided by the event’s ever-generous co-sponsors.
Thomas Jefferson Middle School employee arrested, suspected of molesting teen
An employee of Wasco Union Elementary School District was arrested by Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) deputies following a child molestation investigation.
BPD searching for missing at-risk 14-year-old girl
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for Aaliyah Zoey Beltran, 14. According to BPD, Beltran was last seen on Noble Avenue on Monday. She is considered at risk because she has no prior history of running away. Beltran is described as 4 feet, 11 inches […]
Here’s how much rain fell in January in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — January’s rainstorms helped the Central Valley battle its ongoing drought. The atmospheric river brought rain that prompted rock and mud slides, wet roads, snow and flooding to many parts of Kern County. It was a very wet month, and now there are rain totals showing the amount of rain that fell […]
Arvin Police Department responds to the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols
More leaders from the community in Kern are speaking out against the actions of the former officers in Memphis involved in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols.
School employee suspected of molesting teen girl
Update: The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said Solis allegedly touched a 14-year-old girl in May of 2022 in an inappropriate manner. The sheriff’s office was made aware of the allegations on Jan. 29, 2023. Solis was taken into custody Monday at Thomas Jefferson Middle School, according to the sheriff’s office. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A […]
CHP escorts end, all lanes of I-5 through Grapevine ‘open and clear’ after snowfall Monday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Caltrans District 6 said the I-5 is “open and clear” after snowfall prompted CHP officers to escort traffic early Monday morning. Traffic was clear as of 9:40 p.m. and CHP has stopped escorting traffic, Caltrans said. The California Highway Patrol began escorts through the Grapevine along Interstate 5 around 3:30 a.m. […]
Bear Valley Road in Victorville shutdown after pursuit in stolen vehicle ends in crash
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pursuit that ended in a crash prompted a hard closure of Bear Valley Road during the busy Wednesday afternoon commute. It happened at about 3:38 pm, on February 1, 2023, on Bear Valley Road near Third Avenue in Victorville. Firefighters with the Victorville Fire...
