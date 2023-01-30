Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Brandi Rhodes Opens Up About Decision To Leave Pro Wrestling
Brandi Rhodes' life was changed forever when she gave birth to her first child, Liberty, in June 2021. At the same time, she and her husband Cody were contracted to All Elite Wrestling. Despite sporadically performing in the ring and holding a full-time executive position with Tony Khan's company, Rhodes decided to hang up her wrestling boots and leave the pro wrestling industry altogether in February 2022; Cody also left the promotion at the same time. In a recent interview with Bare Magazine, the 39-year-old opened up about her exit from the business.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Confirms How Bianca Belair's WrestleMania 39 Opponent Will Be Decided
With Rhea Ripley challenging Charlotte Flair for her "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship, who will step up against Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, CA? According to WWE's Twitter account, the "WWE Raw" Women's Champion's opponent will be determined via the Elimination Chamber and there are already four women that will compete in the match.
wrestlinginc.com
Dana Brooke Discusses WWE Trashing 24/7 Title, Possibly Wrestling In NJPW, The Bella Twins's Raw XXX Criticism, & More! - Exclusive
There is only one woman who can say she has been in every women's WWE Royal Rumble match ever, and that woman is Dana Brooke. While she may have come up short, yet again, in 2023, the determined WWE star never lets a loss stand in her way. Brooke has...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Results (01/30) - Rhea Ripley Chooses Her WrestleMania Opponent, We Hear From Cody Rhodes, Elimination Chamber Qualifier Matches
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "WWE Raw" on January 30, 2023, coming to you live from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma!. The fallout from "Royal Rumble" kicks off tonight, as the winner of the Men's Royal Rumble Match Cody Rhodes will be kicking off tonight's show. Rhodes made his triumphant return this past Saturday as the final entrant of the match after he was sidelined with a pectoral injury in June. What will he have to say?
wrestlinginc.com
Austin Theory Talks History With Brock Lesnar, Future Of WWE Feud With Bobby Lashley, 'Prison' Dominik Mysterio, & More! - Exclusive
Much like the rise of Pepsi, many WWE fans are clamoring for the voice of a new generation. Could that voice be that of an arrogant Gen-Zer named Austin Theory? With the WWE United States Championship around his waste and a laundry list of other WWE accomplishments, the youngest male member of the WWE roster certainly has a case.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Cleans House After Dramatic Bloodline Breakup
WWE Superstar Sami Zayn took to social media Tuesday evening to share a photo of his garbage can and it appears the former "Honorary Uce" threw out some of his memories with The Bloodline. Zayn set out framed photos along with a chair from the 2022 Survivor Series: War Games event, which was where Jey Uso started to trust and be friends with Zayn. It's worth noting that this is the first time that Zayn has posted on Twitter since the 2023 Royal Rumble.
wrestlinginc.com
Road Dogg Feels 'The Sky Is The Limit' For This WWE Star
Dating back to his days teaming with Jason Jordan in "NXT," Chad Gable has always managed to find a role for himself in the WWE ecosystem. However, according to "Road Dogg" Jesse James, "the sky is the limit" for him as a performer. Having been paired up with Otis to form Alpha Academy, his shift away from Shorty G territory into his current persona has allowed him to showcase his personality and charisma, with his "Shoosh" catchphrase getting over remarkably well with the WWE Universe in a short time.
wrestlinginc.com
Bam Bam Bigelow And Others Will Reportedly Be Dark Side Of The Ring Subjects
The fourth season of VICE's "Dark Side of the Ring" is in production. The documentary series, which focuses on controversial topics throughout the history of pro wrestling, will see the late Bam Bam Bigelow, Abdullah the Butcher, and the late Mike Awesome be profiled in the new season, according to PWInsider. It's said that Mick Foley, Jim Cornette, Terry Funk, and "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan have all been interviewed for upcoming episodes.
wrestlinginc.com
The Godfather Hopes To Apologize To WWE Star For Bullying Them
During WWE's Attitude Era, Charles Wright, who went by the ring name The Godfather, was accompanied to the ring by his lady escorts, who were referred to as the "Ho-Train," and his catchphrase "Pimpin' Ain't Easy" was passionately recited by live crowds every week. While speaking with "The Universal Wrestling...
wrestlinginc.com
Logan Paul Got Hurt At WWE Royal Rumble By Not Taking Advice
Social media personality and WWE star Logan Paul forgot to follow a key piece of advice before entering the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match, and he paid the price for it. Paul had another highlight reel moment when he and Ricochet both performed a springboard crossbody simultaneously and crashed into each other in midair. During an episode of his "ImPAULsive" podcast, Paul described his initial reaction when the spot was pitched.
wrestlinginc.com
Sonya Deville Labels WWE Star 'Pinnacle Of The Women's Division'
Sonya Deville has been hellbent on getting her time in the spotlight recently. Following Charlotte Flair's return to "SmackDown" — and subsequent title win — Deville ensured she'd be the first one in line for a shot at the gold. Over the last month, the two have exchanged...
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Edited Line Out Of Her WWE Raw XXX Promo
On Wednesday, Fox Sports released the latest episode of "Out of Character with Ryan Satin," with this week's guest being current "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. Satin asked her what changes she has to make to her character when switching from heel to babyface or vice versa, as she just returned as a babyface after leaving as a heel in an injury angle seven months earlier.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Schiavone Describes How William Regal Spent Time Backstage At AEW
William Regal was with AEW from his debut at Revolution at the beginning of March until later December as he made his way back to WWE to become the Vice President of Global Talent Development. While with AEW, Regal worked on-screen as a coach for the Blackpool Combat Club, a faction that included Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli.
wrestlinginc.com
The Rock Reveals What He Was Doing During WWE Royal Rumble
Leading up to last Saturday's WWE Royal Rumble, there were rumors going around for months that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson would make his return to WWE in a surprise confrontation with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Though fans have praised the actual finale of the show, others were likely questioning why "The Great One" hadn't shown up to kickoff the road to WrestleMania. In a recent Instagram post, The Rock revealed that he was working on other sorts of business when the Rumble was taking place on Saturday night.
wrestlinginc.com
Freddie Prinze Jr. Got Emotional Over This WWE Royal Rumble Moment
Freddie Prinze Jr. has revealed that a moment from the 2023 Royal Rumble show made him emotional. This year's Royal Rumble event took place inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, where Cody Rhodes, who was on the sidelines for months due to a torn pectoral muscle, returned at the premium live event and won the men's Royal Rumble match.
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Names Current WWE Star He'd Most Like To Wrestle
Kurt Angle has not competed inside a pro wrestling ring since Baron Corbin defeated him at WrestleMania 35. Despite not wrestling in nearly four years, Angle has had conversations about stepping into the ring again, however, those talks have not seen anything come to fruition. While speaking on "The Kurt...
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Puts Over 'The Legend Of Finn Balor' Following WWE Raw Match
On this week's "WWE Raw," the main event had 2023 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes take on Finn Balor in the main event. With the assistance of Edge taking out the remainder of The Judgment Day and causing some hesitation on Balor's part, Rhodes was able to land a series of Cross Rhodes on Balor and walk away with the victory. In a follow-up this morning, "The American Nightmare" took to Instagram to reflect on stepping in the ring with the former "Demon King," referencing their shared status as members of the Bullet Club fraternity and emphasizing his excitement at them locking up again sometime in the future.
wrestlinginc.com
Dominik Mysterio Chops It Up About 'Mami' Rhea Ripley, Eddie Guerrero Vs Rey Mysterio Custody Match, Being A Gen Z Star & More! - Exclusive
This past Saturday night during the men's WWE Royal Rumble match, as the clock ticked down for Entry No. 17, the fans cheered in anticipation of who would appear next. When the buzzer sounded, they burst into excitement for Rey Mysterio with his music blasting throughout the Alamodome. However, that enthusiasm quickly morphed into confusion as the legendary luchador failed to come through the curtain to take his spot in the match.
Comments / 0