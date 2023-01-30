On this week's "WWE Raw," the main event had 2023 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes take on Finn Balor in the main event. With the assistance of Edge taking out the remainder of The Judgment Day and causing some hesitation on Balor's part, Rhodes was able to land a series of Cross Rhodes on Balor and walk away with the victory. In a follow-up this morning, "The American Nightmare" took to Instagram to reflect on stepping in the ring with the former "Demon King," referencing their shared status as members of the Bullet Club fraternity and emphasizing his excitement at them locking up again sometime in the future.

