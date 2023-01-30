Read full article on original website
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In PracticeOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Adair Fish: Mother who lived with toddler’s remains to be arraigned this monthLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Kansas City vs. Philadelphia Eagles: How To Bet Legally on Super Bowl 2023Toby HazlewoodKansas City, MO
Print Your Super Bowl Squares Template TodayFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Navy SEAL Who Reportedly Killed Osama Bin Laden Sends Message to Joseph Ossai Following Bengals Loss to Chiefs
Joseph Ossai, we’re hoping you’re somehow keeping up with your positive Twitter mentions. The SEAL who reportedly killed Osama bin... The post Navy SEAL Who Reportedly Killed Osama Bin Laden Sends Message to Joseph Ossai Following Bengals Loss to Chiefs appeared first on Outsider.
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
An NFL rule explained how the Chiefs got away with holding on Patrick Mahomes' decisive scramble
The Cincinnati Bengals are going to have a hard time looking back at Sunday’s AFC Championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and come away thinking they got a fair shot from the officiating crew. On top of having nine penalties called against them, the Bengals seemed to be on the wrong end of no-calls throughout the night and, of course, the third-down mulligan.
Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors
Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
NFL Fans Stunned By Monday's Brock Purdy Announcement
The San Francisco 49ers' magical postseason run came to an abrupt and unfortunate end Sunday night. In addition to falling 31-7 to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC title game, the 49ers lost their only two active quarterbacks, as well. Brock Purdy, who entered the contest undefeated ...
Patrick Mahomes’ father took funny shot at Joe Burrow
Joe Burrow was unable to fire up one of his famous victory cigars after the Cincinnati Bengals lost Sunday’s AFC Championship Game to the Kansas City Chiefs, but Patrick Mahomes’ father was happy to carry on the tradition. Mahomes’ father, former MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes, smoked a cigar while celebrating on the field at Arrowhead... The post Patrick Mahomes’ father took funny shot at Joe Burrow appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bengals’ Joseph Ossai Addresses Costly Late Hit on Mahomes
With tears in his eyes, the Cincinnati defensive end addressed what he was thinking on the play.
Joe Burrow drops truth bomb on AFC Championship Game trash talk with Chiefs
There was a lot of back-and-forth in the media between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the AFC Championship Game, and despite the loss, Joe Burrow does not seem to regret any of it. “I just think that’s what makes football fun,” Burrow said, via PFT’s Michael...
NFC Championship: 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo 'wishes he had a helmet' as Brock Purdy, Josh Johnson suffer injuries
After Brock Purdy's miracle run from being the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to starting in a conference championship game was derailed on the San Francisco 49ers' opening drive with an injury to his elbow, and fourth-string journeyman Josh Johnson was knocked of the game with a concussion, all Jimmy Garoppolo, could do was shake his head on the sideline and think about what might have been. Garoppolo, the quarterback who helped lead the team to an appearance in Super Bowl LIV, could only watch the season-ending 31-7 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, with his 49ers falling one game short of the Super Bowl.
NFL Fans Are Ripping Patrick Mahomes' Wife For Her Postgame Message
The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl bound for the third time in four years after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship on Sunday. The Chiefs got some help from Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, to send the Bengals packing. Brittany ...
Nicole Lynn Becomes First Black Woman Agent To Represent A Player (Jalen Hurts) In The Super Bowl
Lynn is a part of Hurts' all-female management team, the first of its kind in the league. What started from an Instagram DM has led Nicole Lynn to shattering glass ceilings as the first Black woman agent to represent an NFL player in the Super Bowl. After following Hurts’ collegiate...
Did referees miss a blatant block in the back penalty on Chiefs late in Bengals' loss?
In the eyes of NFL fans, the officiating crew didn’t have the best of nights for the Cincinnati Bengals’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday. There was that “extra” third down for the Chiefs that seemingly came out of nowhere and a few other moments. But it was a possible call they didn’t make that has NFL fans buzzing even the morning after.
‘The Rock’ Shouts Out Travis Kelce for Post-Game Quote
The Chiefs tight end called the Cincinnati mayor a ‘jabroni’ after the team’s win.
Kraft, Belichick, release statements after Tom Brady's retirement
Exactly one year after his first retirement from the NFL, Tom Brady made it official. He's done for good. Once again, the announcement sparked a number of reactions and tributes across social media. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick joined in congratulating Brady with glowing statements about their longtime quarterback.
Eagles face another claim they’re cheating on offense
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: the Philadelphia Eagles are accused of cheating on offense. This time it’s regarding right tackle Lane Johnson. Sunday during the NFC Championship Game vs. the San Francisco 49ers, former Eagles linebacker and current FOX Sports analyst Emmanuel Acho tweeted a video of Johnson with the following caption: “Somebody help me out here, is Lane Johnson getting away with blatant False Starts?”
Edelman has heartfelt reaction to Tom Brady retirement announcement
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement on social media Wednesday morning, and this time, he says, it's "for good." After 23 seasons as an NFL player -- the first 20 with the New England Patriots and the last three with the Bucs -- Brady's remarkable career has finally ended.
Tom Brady gets brutally honest about Niners’ fate after Brock Purdy injury vs Eagles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady managed to watch the NFC Championship Game on Sunday between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles which ended in a lopsided victory for Jalen Hurts and company. Brady knew, just like most football fans, that the 49ers were doomed early in that...
49ers' Brock Purdy dealing with torn UCL injury; expected to miss six months
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL injury in the team's NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy was unfortunately knocked out of Sunday's game against the Eagles after suffering an elbow injury, and while the surprise breakout rookie did his best to return to the game, he was ultimately only able to play a single snap after the injury. Further testing today revealed that Purdy suffered a UCL injury, and according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the rookie quarterback is now expected to miss sixth months. The 49ers will have many interesting decisions to make regarding their quarterback position this offseason, with this injury only further complicating the matter.
