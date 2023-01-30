Read full article on original website
Families of dead in Hampton triple shooting lament lives lost
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) - In the aftermath of a shooting earlier this week that killed three people at a Hampton apartment complex, family and neighbors were left to lament the loss of their loved-ones.
Virginia Beach police find 3-year-old at center of abduction alert
According to an Abduction Alert from the Virginia Beach Police Department, Kaelani Dotson was "forcefully" taken from her mother by her father Roberto Doston.
3 people killed in shooting on Salisbury Way in Hampton: Police
Three people including a pregnant woman and her unborn child were killed in a shooting Monday night on Salisbury Way in Hampton, Police Chief Mark Talbot said.
Man who barricaded himself likely died by police gunfire, Virginia Beach PD says
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The man who died after barricading himself inside a Virginia Beach home was Craig Byl, 48. He was likely killed by police gunfire, not from a self-inflicted injury, according to the city's police. The Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) said all officers involved are on...
Hampton Police chief speaks out about recent spike in homicides
The Hampton Police chief will be holding a press conference on January 31 at 3:30 p.m.
Charges dropped for second suspect in deadly quadruple shooting
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Several charges were dropped against Raymond Gore, one of two men arrested in connection to a deadly quadruple shooting in Portsmouth back in June. Charges for Antwann Jacque Gore, a relative of Raymond, were already dropped on December 14. According to online court documents, several charges were also dropped for Raymond Gore on Wednesday.
Retrial in case of man charged in ODU student Chris Cummings’ murder
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A murder retrial is underway in Norfolk. In August, a judge declared a mistrial in the case against Javon Doyle after the jury could not come to a unanimous decision. Doyle faces 13 charges in the killing of Old Dominion University student Christopher Cummings – the nephew of the late Congressman […]
Richneck parent sounded alarm prior to shooting, staff left in dark during lockdown
A trove of documents obtained by 10 On Your Side shine a light on teacher fears and parent warnings before a 6-year-old shot his first grade teacher Abby Zwerner on Jan. 6, and that teachers had long been flagging student behavior and school safety issues.
Lawyer for former Richneck Elementary School principal to issue statement
Briana Foster-Newton, who was overseeing the school as of the 2022-2023 school year, was named the school’s principal in July 2022 per the school’s social media pages and is still employed by the district.
Williamsburg Police search for two suspects accused of larceny
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Williamsburg Police are looking for two people suspected of stealing items and money from an unlocked car. On January 9, around 2:20 p.m. police went to the 400 block of South England Street for a report of larceny from a car. According to police, the...
Hampton Police investigate shooting of child on Rip Rap Road
Hampton Police said it is investigating the shooting of a child on Rip Rap Road. Hampton Police investigate shooting of child on Rip …. Hampton Police said it is investigating the shooting of a child on Rip Rap Road. Currituck County officials warn ‘stay inside your …. A post...
Virginia police officer accused of shooting another officer
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia police officer remains jailed after authorities accused him of shooting another officer while the two were both off duty. Michael Trenton Rusk, 24, was listed on Saturday as an inmate at Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail in Williamsburg. Rusk, a James City County police officer, is accused of malicious wounding, […]
Beating of Tyre Nichols could have been prevented, Newport News sheriff says
The video showing five Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols has stirred up a familiar debate around the country surrounding policing.
Woman arrested following domestic-related shooting on Dalton Rd in Virginia Beach
A woman was taken into custody in Virginia Beach following a shooting that injured a person over the weekend.
Richneck principal reassigned, attorney to make public statement
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The principal at Richneck Elementary School has been reassigned, weeks after a 6-year-old student shot his first-grade teacher, a spokesperson for Newport News Public Schools (NNPS) confirmed Wednesday. Michelle Price with NNPS said Briana Foster-Newton is still employed with the school division, but she didn't...
Codi Bigsby one year later: Hampton Police Chief talks about case of missing child
HAMPTON, Va. — It’s a question that still haunts many people in Hampton Roads: Where is 4-year-old Codi Bigsby?. Hampton Police started looking for him one year ago on January 31, 2022, after his father Cory Bigsby reported him missing. Crews from other cities stepped in to help....
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Walmart, estate of Chesapeake mass shooter
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Walmart, estate …. WAVY's Andy Fox reports live on Jan. 31, 2023 Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/vbpd-suspect-dead-after-barricade-shootout-with-police/. Multiple Triad stores fined for overcharging, NC …. Several stores across the Piedmont Triad have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer...
2 men injured in shooting in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured on January 30. At 12:29 p.m. police received a call about a person who had been shot in the 100 block of Charles Street. When police arrived they found a 26-year-old man, who was...
Rifle cartridge found on school bus at Southampton elementary school
Deputies are now investigating after a rifle cartridge was found on a school bus at an elementary school in Southampton County.
Newport News fisherman evaded taxes for years, used stolen identity, DOJ says
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News commercial fisherman has admitted to using a stolen identity and other methods to evade federal income taxes for years. The Department of Justice says Eric Bautista, 37, worked as an independent contractor for various regional commercial fishing companies from about January 2017 to December 2020, and was paid over $500,000 for his work over that period.
