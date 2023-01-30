ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charges dropped for second suspect in deadly quadruple shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Several charges were dropped against Raymond Gore, one of two men arrested in connection to a deadly quadruple shooting in Portsmouth back in June. Charges for Antwann Jacque Gore, a relative of Raymond, were already dropped on December 14. According to online court documents, several charges were also dropped for Raymond Gore on Wednesday.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Williamsburg Police search for two suspects accused of larceny

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Williamsburg Police are looking for two people suspected of stealing items and money from an unlocked car. On January 9, around 2:20 p.m. police went to the 400 block of South England Street for a report of larceny from a car. According to police, the...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Hampton Police investigate shooting of child on Rip Rap Road

Hampton Police said it is investigating the shooting of a child on Rip Rap Road. Hampton Police investigate shooting of child on Rip …. Hampton Police said it is investigating the shooting of a child on Rip Rap Road. Currituck County officials warn ‘stay inside your …. A post...
HAMPTON, VA
Virginia police officer accused of shooting another officer

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia police officer remains jailed after authorities accused him of shooting another officer while the two were both off duty. Michael Trenton Rusk, 24, was listed on Saturday as an inmate at Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail in Williamsburg. Rusk, a James City County police officer, is accused of malicious wounding, […]
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Walmart, estate of Chesapeake mass shooter

Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Walmart, estate …. WAVY's Andy Fox reports live on Jan. 31, 2023 Read more: https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/virginia-beach/vbpd-suspect-dead-after-barricade-shootout-with-police/. Multiple Triad stores fined for overcharging, NC …. Several stores across the Piedmont Triad have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
2 men injured in shooting in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured on January 30. At 12:29 p.m. police received a call about a person who had been shot in the 100 block of Charles Street. When police arrived they found a 26-year-old man, who was...
SUFFOLK, VA
Newport News fisherman evaded taxes for years, used stolen identity, DOJ says

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News commercial fisherman has admitted to using a stolen identity and other methods to evade federal income taxes for years. The Department of Justice says Eric Bautista, 37, worked as an independent contractor for various regional commercial fishing companies from about January 2017 to December 2020, and was paid over $500,000 for his work over that period.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
