COVID drops to very low levels in region, as Washington considers ending emergency period

President Biden wants to declare an end to the country’s COVID emergency this May. Republicans say the emergency should end now. Either way, three years of special precautions against the virus could be over soon. La Crosse County is averaging about a dozen new COVID cases a week, according to Bridget Cardinali of the county health department. She says La Crosse area residents are above average in getting booster shots against COVID, at 24 per cent compared to an average of 19 per cent.
Amy DuPont Leaving WKBT: Where Is the News 8 Anchor Going?

Amy DuPont has been bringing news to the residents of La Crosse for the last two years. People love her chemistry with other News 8 co-hosts and the joy she brings to them. She’s recently been missing from the anchor desk but has now announced her departure from the station. Amy DuPont is leaving WKBT for the next adventure. Since the announcement, News 8 viewers have been curious about where she’s going and if she plans to leave La Crosse, too. So here’s what the reporter has to say about her departure from WKBT.
New list of most endangered old buildings in La Crosse is being compiled for this year

A yearly Top 10 list important to history buffs in La Crosse is being prepared for 2023. Members of the city heritage preservation commission have been told they may get a preliminary list of endangered local buildings by next month. The list has been compiled for a few years now, and planner Tim Acklin says it’s good for the public to know about some of the older buildings around town.
MTU union announces plan to picket for wage increase

LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- La Crosse MTU workers will be staging a picket Monday in search of a wage increase. La Crosse's Amalgamated Transit Union's president said in a release that the city gave management a 14% percent raise using federal COVID relief funding, while MTU workers got a 3% increase.
MTU bus drivers picket for raises at La Crosse bus station

They want “respect,” and a higher raise. La Crosse city bus drivers picketed for a pay increase on Monday outside the downtown MTU station. Transit union Local 519 president Todd Strasser said drivers are seeking a 4.5 percent raise, compared to the city’s offer of 2.9 percent.
More PFAS study on French Island planned this year

The city of La Crosse plans to continue its investigation of groundwater contamination by PFAS chemicals at the city airport. The board of public works has endorsed a request for $50,000 to fund the remediation work planned for 2023. The plans include more sampling of groundwater at or near the airport.
The Unique, Interesting Mystery Of Wisconsin’s Abandoned Ghost Ship

There are a lot of unexplained factors when it comes to the history of one ship in Wisconsin. Shipwrecks along the Mississippi River and waterways in general aren't that uncommon. A ship resting in Prairie du Chien (which is a town of 6,000 people) wouldn't be that outlandish considering where it is. It's near the confluence of the Mississippi and Wisconsin Rivers and serves as a gateway between the Mighty Mississippi and the Great Lakes. Part of what makes the history of one shipwreck weird is that it rests on land.
What color can headlights be? Wisconsin State Patrol issues reminder after traffic stop

(WFRV) – After a driver in western Wisconsin was pulled over for having green headlights, the Wisconsin State Patrol reminded motorists what color headlights should be. The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page about a recent incident where a trooper stopped a vehicle for having green headlights. The post wanted to remind drivers that headlights must be white while driving on the roadway.
Snowmobiler Airlifted Following Rochester Area Crash

Dover, MN (KROC-AM News)- A snowmobiler had to be airlifted to a hospital after crashing his machine in the Rochester area Friday night. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the man was riding with a group north of Dover when he lost control of the snowmobile and was thrown from it. The crash occurred around 10 p.m.
Accident in Winona Leads to Injuries

(KWNO)- Yesterday at 12:20 p.m. Winona Police was called to the scene for a motor accident involving two vehicles at the intersection of 5th and Main Street. Officers say that a vehicle was traveling westbound on 5th Street and ran a red light, striking another vehicle traveling on Main Street.
