Amy DuPont has been bringing news to the residents of La Crosse for the last two years. People love her chemistry with other News 8 co-hosts and the joy she brings to them. She’s recently been missing from the anchor desk but has now announced her departure from the station. Amy DuPont is leaving WKBT for the next adventure. Since the announcement, News 8 viewers have been curious about where she’s going and if she plans to leave La Crosse, too. So here’s what the reporter has to say about her departure from WKBT.

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO