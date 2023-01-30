Read full article on original website
Related
wizmnews.com
LA CROSSE TALK PM: Wisconsin’s “nonpartisan” 2023 spring elections
The primary for the spring elections is just weeks away. Chris Haskell from the League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area joined La Crosse Talk PM on Monday to discuss some of the things we might see on the ballot. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06...
wizmnews.com
La Crosse residents absentee voter ballots being mailed — request ballot info here
La Crosse residents who requested absentee ballots for the Feb. 21 spring primary election should soon get them in the mail. City clerk Nikki Elsen reminds voters to “PLEASE READ” the instructions and methods for returning those ballot. On the primary ballot will be the La Crosse School...
wizmnews.com
COVID drops to very low levels in region, as Washington considers ending emergency period
President Biden wants to declare an end to the country’s COVID emergency this May. Republicans say the emergency should end now. Either way, three years of special precautions against the virus could be over soon. La Crosse County is averaging about a dozen new COVID cases a week, according to Bridget Cardinali of the county health department. She says La Crosse area residents are above average in getting booster shots against COVID, at 24 per cent compared to an average of 19 per cent.
news8000.com
Former La Crosse Planning and Development Director hired as manager of River Point District project
LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- A familiar face will helm the City of La Crosse's River Point District Project. Former Planning and Developing Director Jason Gilman will step into the role of Project Manager, the City's Redevelopment Authority announced Wednesday. The City says Jason has experience with the River Point District...
earnthenecklace.com
Amy DuPont Leaving WKBT: Where Is the News 8 Anchor Going?
Amy DuPont has been bringing news to the residents of La Crosse for the last two years. People love her chemistry with other News 8 co-hosts and the joy she brings to them. She’s recently been missing from the anchor desk but has now announced her departure from the station. Amy DuPont is leaving WKBT for the next adventure. Since the announcement, News 8 viewers have been curious about where she’s going and if she plans to leave La Crosse, too. So here’s what the reporter has to say about her departure from WKBT.
wizmnews.com
Reckless homicide trial in 2019 Holmen area death could happen late this year
A reckless homicide case in La Crosse County dating back to 2019 could go to trial late this year. Judge Elliott Levine says a trial for Lori Ann Phillips of Holmen may be set for November or December. Phillips is accused of causing the apparent hit-and-run death of her husband Mark in February of 2019.
wizmnews.com
New list of most endangered old buildings in La Crosse is being compiled for this year
A yearly Top 10 list important to history buffs in La Crosse is being prepared for 2023. Members of the city heritage preservation commission have been told they may get a preliminary list of endangered local buildings by next month. The list has been compiled for a few years now, and planner Tim Acklin says it’s good for the public to know about some of the older buildings around town.
wizmnews.com
La Crosse board OKs $50,000 for PFAS “forever chemical” work on French Island
The city of La Crosse plans to continue its investigation of groundwater contamination by PFAS “forever chemicals” at the city airport. The board of public works Monday endorsed a request for $50,000 to fund the remediation work planned for 2023. The plans include more sampling of groundwater at...
news8000.com
MTU union announces plan to picket for wage increase
LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- La Crosse MTU workers will be staging a picket Monday in search of a wage increase. La Crosse's Amalgamated Transit Union's president said in a release that the city gave management a 14% percent raise using federal COVID relief funding, while MTU workers got a 3% increase.
wizmnews.com
MTU bus drivers picket for raises at La Crosse bus station
They want “respect,” and a higher raise. La Crosse city bus drivers picketed for a pay increase on Monday outside the downtown MTU station. Transit union Local 519 president Todd Strasser said drivers are seeking a 4.5 percent raise, compared to the city’s offer of 2.9 percent.
wizmnews.com
More PFAS study on French Island planned this year
The city of La Crosse plans to continue its investigation of groundwater contamination by PFAS chemicals at the city airport. The board of public works has endorsed a request for $50,000 to fund the remediation work planned for 2023. The plans include more sampling of groundwater at or near the airport.
wizmnews.com
La Crosse city commission approves funding for “Hear, Here” history project
A city committee in La Crosse is giving its blessing to an expansion of the “Hear, Here” history project. The heritage preservation commission endorsed a plan Thursday to add dozens of stories about the north side of La Crosse to the list of recordings that are accessed by phone.
The Unique, Interesting Mystery Of Wisconsin’s Abandoned Ghost Ship
There are a lot of unexplained factors when it comes to the history of one ship in Wisconsin. Shipwrecks along the Mississippi River and waterways in general aren't that uncommon. A ship resting in Prairie du Chien (which is a town of 6,000 people) wouldn't be that outlandish considering where it is. It's near the confluence of the Mississippi and Wisconsin Rivers and serves as a gateway between the Mighty Mississippi and the Great Lakes. Part of what makes the history of one shipwreck weird is that it rests on land.
wearegreenbay.com
What color can headlights be? Wisconsin State Patrol issues reminder after traffic stop
(WFRV) – After a driver in western Wisconsin was pulled over for having green headlights, the Wisconsin State Patrol reminded motorists what color headlights should be. The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page about a recent incident where a trooper stopped a vehicle for having green headlights. The post wanted to remind drivers that headlights must be white while driving on the roadway.
wearegreenbay.com
Woman with ‘drug-dealing enterprise’ sentenced, involved in death of Wisconsin man
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 43-year-old Wisconsin woman was sentenced on Wednesday for her alleged involvement in a heroin delivery that resulted in the death of an Eau Claire man. Jackie E.F. Snow was sentenced to a 12-year bifurcated prison sentence and was initially charged with First-Degree Reckless...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin woman known to move across counties missing since September, police still searching
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WFRV) – The La Crosse Police Department is looking for help finding a woman missing since September 2022. Jennifer L. Peterson has not been heard from or seen since September 27, 2022, and was last residing in La Crosse. Police say she had mentioned relocating and...
Snowmobiler Airlifted Following Rochester Area Crash
Dover, MN (KROC-AM News)- A snowmobiler had to be airlifted to a hospital after crashing his machine in the Rochester area Friday night. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the man was riding with a group north of Dover when he lost control of the snowmobile and was thrown from it. The crash occurred around 10 p.m.
wiproud.com
Heroin dealer arrested after bragging about distributing the drug
JACKSON COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A heroin dealer in Jackson County is sentenced to 12 years in prison. 43-year-old Jackie Snow was convicted in October for her role in a 2017 drug delivery resulting in the death of an Eau Claire man. A charge of first-degree reckless homicide-drug delivery...
winonaradio.com
Accident in Winona Leads to Injuries
(KWNO)- Yesterday at 12:20 p.m. Winona Police was called to the scene for a motor accident involving two vehicles at the intersection of 5th and Main Street. Officers say that a vehicle was traveling westbound on 5th Street and ran a red light, striking another vehicle traveling on Main Street.
Comments / 0