Clinton 34 Fulton 33…For the second time in four weeks, Allie York broke the hearts of the Fulton Lady Falcons with a clutch three-pointer. The Lady Dragons had trailed the entire game before York hit a three-pointer with :08 to play that proved to be the difference. York hit a three-pointer late in their first meeting that proved critical to that win as well. Lanee Carmichael scored 13 of her 16 points in the second half in a physical, hard-fought game that saw both squads play outstanding team defense. CHS improved to 13-10 with the win while Fulton fell to 10-16.

22 HOURS AGO