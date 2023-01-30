Read full article on original website
Related
kfgo.com
Fargo cab stolen by passenger at Minnesota gas station
FOSSTON, Minn. (KFGO) – A Fargo taxi was stolen in the middle of a long-distance fare Tuesday night after the driver stopped about halfway through the nearly three-hour trip to use the restroom and the passenger took off in the cab. Police in Fosston were dispatched to a gas...
kvrr.com
Woman Takes Cab As Driver Uses Restroom in Fosston, Arrested in Bemidji
BEMIDJI, Minn. (KVRR) — A Cass Lake, Minnesota woman is arrested after being accused of stealing a cab. Police say 34-year-old Mardee Jones was getting a ride in a Doyle Taxi Cab last night from Essentia in Fargo to Cass Lake. When the driver stopped at a Fosston gas...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON POLICE LOBBY CLOSED FEB. 2 DUE TO WATER MAIN BREAK
Due to a water main leak, the Crookston Police Department Lobby will be closed on Thursday, February 2. Call 218-281-3111 for all non-emergency calls and 911 in case of an emergency.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON 2022 BUILDING PERMITS AT HIGHEST NUMBERS SINCE 2019
At the last City Council meeting (January 23), City of Crookston Building Inspector Greg Hefta reported that the city’s construction and permit numbers had nearly doubled from the amount permitted in 2020 and even succeeded their numbers in 2019, showing the department is returning to pre-pandemic amounts. Hefta said...
kvrr.com
DUI Driver Tries To Escape From Hospital
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Moorhead man involved in a drunk driving crash tries to escape from authorities at the hospital. Highway Patrol says 46-year-old Alan Walker crashed head-on into a vehicle on Cass County 81 near Hickson around 1 a.m. He fled to his house in rural Clay...
valleynewslive.com
Ada Mayor facing DWI charge for the second time
NORMAN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Ada Mayor John Hintz is facing a DWI charge for the second time in his life. On Nov. 2 last year, the Norman County Sheriff’s Office found the truck Hintz was driving overturned in a ditch. He failed two sobriety tests and...
kroxam.com
BULLETIN BOARD-FEBRUARY 2, 2023
The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by Brost Chevrolet, the American Federal Bank, and Longtin Agency this week. The Washington Elementary School invites the community to show their kindness by bringing their pocket change to help “Feed the Bear” to support the United Way of Crookston from today until Tuesday, February 14.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON SAFETY COMMITTEE TO CONDUCT DRUG AND ALCOHOL TESTING ON TRANSPORTATION DEPARTMENT OVER NEXT TWO MONTHS
The Crookston Public School District’s Safety Committee meeting on Wednesday night to discuss different issues in each school in the district in the Crookston High School Atrium. OLD BUSINESS. The board began the meeting with Northwest Service Co-op Health & Safety Project Coordinator Brian Byklum reporting they had done...
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS MAYOR SAYS THE CITY WILL NOT ALLOW FUFENG PROJECT TO GET PERMITS
Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski released a statement on the Fufeng USA Project proposed in Grand Forks. The statement is below – “The City of Grand Forks (City) has continued to operate in good faith over the last 16 months of due diligence while awaiting an official response from the Federal Government. Construction was paused during the review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), which ultimately concluded that Fufeng USA’s (Project) acquisition of property in the City was not within the jurisdictional purview of the national security agency. The Federal Government has requested the City’s help in stopping the Project as geo-political tensions have greatly increased since the initial announcement of the Project. The only remedies the City has to meet this directive is to refuse to connect industrial infrastructure and deny building permits. As Mayor of the City of Grand Forks, I am requesting these remedies be undertaken and the Project be stopped, pending City Council approval. These actions do not affect the land ownership as the company will still legally own the land they have purchased. The response from the Federal Government during this process can only be viewed as slow and contradictory. This directive leaves open the question of other entities with Chinese connections across the nation, to include Grand Forks’ Cirrus Aircraft site location and Chinese students and professors at the University of North Dakota.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS WILL CONDUCT A PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST ON PUBLIC REFERENDUM ON TUESDAY
The Minnesota School Board Association announced that NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Independent School District No. 593 shall perform a public accuracy test of the DS200 and Omni Ballot voting system to be used in the District’s February 14, 2023, special election. The test shall be conducted at the District Office of Crookston Public Schools, Crookston, MN, on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Interested individuals are authorized to attend and observe. If you have any questions, please contact Marilyn Wahouske at 218-281-5313 ext. 3.
kroxam.com
BULLETIN BOARD-JANUARY 31, 2023
The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by Brost Chevrolet, the American Federal Bank, and Longtin Agency this week. The Crookston School District Winter Walk to School Day by S.A.F.E. Kids Grand Forks has been postponed until Tuesday, February 7. Today is the last day the North Star 4-H...
Authorities Asking for Tips in Ongoing Drug Investigation
BEMIDJI (WJON News) -- Authorities are asking for the public’s help in an ongoing north-central Minnesota drug investigation. Narcotics investigators are looking for information regarding a spike in drug overdoses in Beltrami, Cass, and Hubbard counties. According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, authorities have responded to 35 overdoses, nine of which were fatal, in Bemidji alone since the start of December.
kroxam.com
CHS COMMUNITY PROJECTS CLASS RE-ANCHORS LOOSE SEATS IN HIGH SCHOOL AUDITORIUM
Students from Mr. Oliver’s Community Projects Class (Jaime Brown, Johnna Porter, Javen Lund, Chase Proulx, and Koda Donarski) were a big help in the Crookston High School Auditorium by re-anchoring some of the loose seats. With the auditorium being roughly 25 years old, some of the seating had started...
kroxam.com
THE RED RIVER CHILDREN’S ADVOCACY CENTER IN GRAND FORKS IS HOLDING A RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY FOR ITS NEW LOCATION THIS FRIDAY
The Red River Children’s Advocacy Center in Grand Forks has a new location!. To celebrate our new space and bring awareness to what we do for the children and families in Grand Forks and surrounding communities, we will be having an Open House this Friday, February 3! The Open House is from 1:00-4:00 p.m., with the Ribbon Cutting taking place at 4:00 p.m.
kroxam.com
SPORTS FEEVER – February 2, 2023
SPORTS FEEVER by Chris Fee of KROX Radio – chrisjfee@yahoo.com. Crookston School District residents……Make sure to vote Yes on February 14 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. If you can’t vote on the 14th, stop by the Crookston School District office and request an absentee ballot. Also, if you have kids at college that still consider Crookston home, have them fill out the absentee ballot if they can’t make it to town on the 14th. We need to make sure we get this passed to show the kids and community we care, and we want to turn Crookston into a progressive community, a forward-thinking community, and show we have some smart and educated people in town that get it. Enough of the loser mentality of voting no on things that help kids and the community.
kroxam.com
ECFE FAMILIES CREATE 32 TREASURE BOXES WITH THE HELP OF CHS WOODS CLASS
Crookston Public Schools Early Childhood Family Education(ECFE) held their annual Build a Wood Project on Monday night in the Washington school gym! Children and their parents or grandparents put together 32 treasure boxes! Families brought hammers and screwdrivers to assemble the boxes that were cut and sanded by Crookston High school students in Mr. Oliver’s Woods class! The children were excited to take their treasure boxes home to decorate and fill with their treasures! ECFE’s next big event is “ECFE is Going to the Movies” on February 27th!
KFYR-TV
Fufeng corn milling plant project to be terminated; Air Force cites national security concerns
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFYR) – The United States Air Force made a big announcement Tuesday concerning a chunk of land acquired by a Chinese company in Grand Forks. So, what’s next for the $700 million proposed corn milling plant in northeastern North Dakota?. Senator Scott Meyer says the...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON GIRLS BASKETBALL TRAVELS TO ROSEAU – ON KROX
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Basketball team is coming off a big overtime section 8AA game win as they beat the East Grand Forks Green Wave 47-44 in overtime last week, and now they are hitting the road for another big section matchup as they take on the Roseau Rams.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS UPDATE FUTURE MIDDLE SCHOOL PARENTS ABOUT DESIGN OF CHS MIDDLE SCHOOL ADDITION
The Crookston Public Schools held a special meeting at the Crookston High School Auditorium on Tuesday evening for all the parents of 5th, 6th, and 7th graders for a presentation of an update about the process of the design of the future middle school addition to the Crookston High School.
Comments / 0