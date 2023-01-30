ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheryl M. Falk
3d ago

Sand, chains and plows were the only things used in the 50s. I understand salt melts the snow but I understand it is now a growing problem

WDIO-TV

Seasonal positions open with Wisconsin DNR

The Wisconsin DNR is now hiring seasonal staff for State Parks, forests, trails, and recreation areas. The agency says these limited-term seasonal positions are responsible for outdoor maintenance, groundskeeping work, and customer service for visitors. Every year, the DNR recruits about 400 seasonal employees. Positions are available across the state,...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Lake Michigan and Lake Superior lacking ice this winter

Even after a recent blast of arctic air across the Upper Midwest, ice cover on the two Great Lakes bordering Wisconsin remains well below average. Ice cover on both Lake Michigan and Lake Superior is below average. Typically, ice cover on Lake Michigan usually peaks in mid-February. Lake Superior usually...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

2 rural Wisconsin utilities receive federal loans for modernization, security

Two rural electric cooperatives in Wisconsin will receive millions of dollars in federal loans to modernize electric grids and improve security. The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded more than $19 million in loans to Oconto Electric Cooperative and Chippewa Valley Electric Cooperative. Oconto Electric will receive almost $13 million, while...
WISCONSIN STATE
B100

This is the Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Wisconsin

Most town names have some sort of historical meaning that stem from their founder, an event, or a landmark. And what was meaningful one hundred or more years ago is just dirty, lewd, and funny sounding now. Below you will see some of the best from around the area including...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

State Breweries Seeing Changes in Patron's Habits

(By Hope Kirwan, Wisconsin Public Radio) In recent months, Henry Schwartz from MobCraft Beer said it feels like brewery customers have hit a "hard reset" on their pre-pandemic habits, according to Hope Kirwan with Wisconsin Public Radio. "We've seen a lot of new customers that have shown up, maybe because...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

What color can headlights be? Wisconsin State Patrol issues reminder after traffic stop

(WFRV) – After a driver in western Wisconsin was pulled over for having green headlights, the Wisconsin State Patrol reminded motorists what color headlights should be. The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page about a recent incident where a trooper stopped a vehicle for having green headlights. The post wanted to remind drivers that headlights must be white while driving on the roadway.
WISCONSIN STATE
106.9 KROC

Check Out These 5 Iconic Urban Legends In Wisconsin

Who doesn't love a great urban legend? Wisconsin has plenty of fun legends and stories that both haunt and capture the imagination of the state. We are looking at 5 legends that are popular in their area. Wisconsin Urban Legends. While Wisconsin has countless legends, let's take a look at...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Amtrak's plans for Wisconsin and the greater Midwest

Amtrak’s passenger rail service is proposing to open stations in cities across Wisconsin, from Eau Claire and Madison to Green Bay and Superior. An Amtrak network development director breaks down passenger rail plans in Wisconsin and the Midwest.
WISCONSIN STATE
stevenspoint.news

Bras for a cause

CENTRAL WISCONSIN – A central Wisconsin woman is working to collect 2,500 new and lightly-used bras for women in need, to be delivered to women’s shelters in the area in time for Valentine’s Day. Jacquelyn Tolksdorf has been running bra drives since 2020, when she noticed that...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

As one door closes, others will likely open within Rib Mountain businesses

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Bed Bath & Beyond in Rib Mountain is closing and as of right now, there is no replacement business to take over the soon-to-be vacant lot. That means new businesses will soon come to Rib Mountain. A ‘Crumbl Cookie’ is already set to arrive in the spring and there are hints that a Chick-fil-A is still a possibility. Even though ground has not been broken on the Rib Mountain Community Development, Director Jared Grande is hopeful.
WAUSAU, WI

