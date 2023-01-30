Read full article on original website
Michigan Daily
LSA event celebrates DEI 1.0, anticipates DEI 2.0
Ideas and excitement bounced off the walls of the Rogel Ballroom in the Michigan Union on Tuesday afternoon during the DEI @ LSA event: “Celebrate & Inform the Future of DEI in LSA.” The event was hosted by the University of Michigan’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and featured a variety of keynote speakers, food and free swag in celebration of the work completed by the DEI 1.0 initiative.
Michigan Daily
From the joint desk of Michigan in Color and Groundcover News
You might think that a community street newspaper like Groundcover News is the exact opposite of Michigan in Color at The Michigan Daily, the long-standing student-run newspaper of the University of Michigan. But these two publications that seem very different from the outside have more in common than you might think.
Michigan Daily
Unpacking Sorority RushTok
As we reach the final week of January, an important season at the University of Michigan comes to a close: sorority rush — the ever so fateful week at the start of second semester where herds of hopeful freshmen participate in a disturbingly intense recruitment process, all in the hopes of getting a bid from a sorority. These potential new members spend hours upon hours going from sorority house to sorority house, talking to current members and deciding which one they would most like to be a part of. Simultaneously, the sororities are evaluating them, deciding who they think is the best fit for their sisterhood. At the end of the week, the lucky PNMs will get a bid and be initiated into their new sorority.
Michigan Daily
Stop ignoring homeless people on State Street
If you ever find yourself at the University of Michigan, chances are you’ll take a trip down State Street. During the early evening hours after the last classes for the day have ended, State Street comes alive. Many of the local campus eateries, shopping and living complexes are centrally located there. Although it is a hub for college students and located in the heart of one of the country’s best college towns, Ann Arbor is still a city where individuals and families with no association with the University reside.
‘Skyrocketing’ housing costs, end of COVID aid prompting rise in homelessness in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Emergency hotel stays during the coldest months of winter. Mats in the hallways of an Ann Arbor shelter whose beds are full. Twenty-six evictions in one day. These are all signs of a significant spike in people experiencing homelessness in Washtenaw County this winter —...
secondwavemedia.com
14- and 15-year-old siblings graduate early from Ypsi Township's ACCE High School
Siblings Jashila Daniels and Jamonte Applewhite are just 15 and 14 years old, respectively, but last month they both completed all requirements to graduate virtual high school through Ypsilanti Township's Achieving College and Career Education (ACCE). Charles Davis, principal of ACCE, says the siblings' accomplishment is proof that if you...
fox2detroit.com
3 Michigan cities get perfect score on Municipal Equality Index for supporting LGBTQ+ people
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three Michigan cities received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Municipal Equality Index. The index analyzed 506 cities' support of LGBTQ+ people, including 11 in Michigan. Parameters include non-discrimination laws, protections and transgender health care benefits for municipal employees, and municipal services, along...
Ann Arbor police clarify misinformation being shared on social media surrounding death of Pioneer HS student
As the investigation continues into the death of Ann Arbor Pioneer High School student Adriana Davidson, police are clearing up some “misinformation” surrounding her death. The 15-year-old was reported missing over the weekend and found dead Monday.
wemu.org
#OTGYpsi: Creating an oasis in Ypsilanti Township's food desert
Customer Will Morgan speaks with Chris Harrison and Darwin Harris at Prime Cuts. Sarah Rigg's Feature Article: New grocery stores, farmers market, community garden address food access in Ypsi Township. Transcription:. Cathy Shafran: You're listening to 89.1 WEMU. I'm Cathy Shafran and this is On The Ground Ypsi, a program...
Michigan Daily
From The Daily: CSG’s laundry proposal is well-intentioned, but wasteful
On Dec. 7, 2022, Central Student Government unanimously passed a resolution encouraging the University of Michigan to include the cost of laundry in room and board. Though well intentioned, there are significant climate, capacity and efficiency issues posed by this proposal. By untethering laundry from market forces, students are incentivized to use laundry for, say, a single shirt, which would both be extremely wasteful of water while simultaneously blocking other students from using the laundry machines. While CSG raises important points about the inability of students to offset the cost of laundry with financial aid, their proposed system is not the way to achieve equity. We, instead, suggest that the University could include a certain number of additional Blue Bucks in room and board, and ensure those Blue Bucks can be used for laundry. Alternatively, they could adopt a policy in the framework of the printing stipend, wherein every freshman is given some quantity of free laundry.
13abc.com
Fairview High School student asked to change after wearing a dress
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fairview student Dameion Mseis wore a dress to a school basketball game and was met by resistance from school officials. In fact, the Athletic Director Paul Yunker asked him to change or leave. “Mr. Yunker started walking over to us. He was like on the left...
Returnable takeout food containers would help the environment. Just don’t wash them.
ANN ARBOR, MICH. – Scientists at the University of Michigan learned widespread use of returnable takeout food containers could reduce plastic waste, greenhouse gas emissions, and even costs for restaurants – but only if customers follow instructions. An analysis of a pilot program used in about a half-dozen...
eastlansinginfo.news
Uvalde Foundation for Kids Opens Investigation Into East Lansing Schools; High School Shifting Approaches
[Update, Jan. 30, 3:20 a.m.: ELi is looking into The Uvalde Foundation for Kids and encourages people reaching out to them to proceed with caution. We have not been able to verify certain aspects of the organization and have concerns about that. We continue to investigate.]. The Uvalde Foundation for...
Downtown Ann Arbor power outages lead to cancellation of Washtenaw County board meeting
ANN ARBOR, MI - Washtenaw County leaders won’t be meeting as planned on Wednesday, Feb. 1 after county buildings in downtown Ann Arbor lost power. The county Board of Commissioners 5:30 p.m. work session and 7 p.m. regular meeting were both canceled on Wednesday afternoon soon before they were set to start, according to county spokesperson Crystal Campbell.
metroparent.com
The Best Places to Get Paczkis in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor
My earliest memory of a paczki was in sixth grade. My industrial science teacher was Polish and went all out for the holiday. He would dress up in his folk attire and travel from class to class with his rolling cart, handing out paczkis to everyone who wanted one. They were amazing and my mouth is watering just thinking about them.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Industrial land in Ann Arbor that has been sitting for decades is getting a new look, name
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor is a place for a lot of outdoor recreation, but on the city’s north side, there are seven acres of land that have been just sitting there for decades. While there are many ideas on what you can do with the land...
Michigan Daily
Malaysian Cultural Night makes comeback at UMich after three years
The Michigan Malaysian Student Association (MiMSA), a student organization at the University of Michigan, hosted Malaysian Culture Night 2023 at the Michigan League Sunday evening. The event featured a performance of Rojak, a play centered around a mixed Malaysian couple overcoming familial disapproval and finding unity as well as exploring multicultural values and language.
Fraudulent animal experiments at U-M prompts call for criminal probe
An internal university investigation found falsified or fabricated data in research journals
Ann Arbor’s Blue Kangaroo Packoutz Triples in Size During 2022
Blue Kangaroo Packoutz, an Ann Arbor-based commercial and residential contents restoration company, has more than tripled in size during 2022, expanding into 30 new communities and closing out the year […] The post Ann Arbor’s Blue Kangaroo Packoutz Triples in Size During 2022 appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
