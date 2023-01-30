ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSA event celebrates DEI 1.0, anticipates DEI 2.0

Ideas and excitement bounced off the walls of the Rogel Ballroom in the Michigan Union on Tuesday afternoon during the DEI @ LSA event: “Celebrate & Inform the Future of DEI in LSA.” The event was hosted by the University of Michigan’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and featured a variety of keynote speakers, food and free swag in celebration of the work completed by the DEI 1.0 initiative.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

From the joint desk of Michigan in Color and Groundcover News

You might think that a community street newspaper like Groundcover News is the exact opposite of Michigan in Color at The Michigan Daily, the long-standing student-run newspaper of the University of Michigan. But these two publications that seem very different from the outside have more in common than you might think.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Unpacking Sorority RushTok

As we reach the final week of January, an important season at the University of Michigan comes to a close: sorority rush — the ever so fateful week at the start of second semester where herds of hopeful freshmen participate in a disturbingly intense recruitment process, all in the hopes of getting a bid from a sorority. These potential new members spend hours upon hours going from sorority house to sorority house, talking to current members and deciding which one they would most like to be a part of. Simultaneously, the sororities are evaluating them, deciding who they think is the best fit for their sisterhood. At the end of the week, the lucky PNMs will get a bid and be initiated into their new sorority.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Stop ignoring homeless people on State Street

If you ever find yourself at the University of Michigan, chances are you’ll take a trip down State Street. During the early evening hours after the last classes for the day have ended, State Street comes alive. Many of the local campus eateries, shopping and living complexes are centrally located there. Although it is a hub for college students and located in the heart of one of the country’s best college towns, Ann Arbor is still a city where individuals and families with no association with the University reside.
ANN ARBOR, MI
secondwavemedia.com

14- and 15-year-old siblings graduate early from Ypsi Township's ACCE High School

Siblings Jashila Daniels and Jamonte Applewhite are just 15 and 14 years old, respectively, but last month they both completed all requirements to graduate virtual high school through Ypsilanti Township's Achieving College and Career Education (ACCE). Charles Davis, principal of ACCE, says the siblings' accomplishment is proof that if you...
fox2detroit.com

3 Michigan cities get perfect score on Municipal Equality Index for supporting LGBTQ+ people

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three Michigan cities received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Municipal Equality Index. The index analyzed 506 cities' support of LGBTQ+ people, including 11 in Michigan. Parameters include non-discrimination laws, protections and transgender health care benefits for municipal employees, and municipal services, along...
MICHIGAN STATE
wemu.org

#OTGYpsi: Creating an oasis in Ypsilanti Township's food desert

Customer Will Morgan speaks with Chris Harrison and Darwin Harris at Prime Cuts. Sarah Rigg's Feature Article: New grocery stores, farmers market, community garden address food access in Ypsi Township. Transcription:. Cathy Shafran: You're listening to 89.1 WEMU. I'm Cathy Shafran and this is On The Ground Ypsi, a program...
YPSILANTI, MI
Michigan Daily

From The Daily: CSG’s laundry proposal is well-intentioned, but wasteful

On Dec. 7, 2022, Central Student Government unanimously passed a resolution encouraging the University of Michigan to include the cost of laundry in room and board. Though well intentioned, there are significant climate, capacity and efficiency issues posed by this proposal. By untethering laundry from market forces, students are incentivized to use laundry for, say, a single shirt, which would both be extremely wasteful of water while simultaneously blocking other students from using the laundry machines. While CSG raises important points about the inability of students to offset the cost of laundry with financial aid, their proposed system is not the way to achieve equity. We, instead, suggest that the University could include a certain number of additional Blue Bucks in room and board, and ensure those Blue Bucks can be used for laundry. Alternatively, they could adopt a policy in the framework of the printing stipend, wherein every freshman is given some quantity of free laundry.
ANN ARBOR, MI
13abc.com

Fairview High School student asked to change after wearing a dress

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fairview student Dameion Mseis wore a dress to a school basketball game and was met by resistance from school officials. In fact, the Athletic Director Paul Yunker asked him to change or leave. “Mr. Yunker started walking over to us. He was like on the left...
TOLEDO, OH
The Ann Arbor News

Downtown Ann Arbor power outages lead to cancellation of Washtenaw County board meeting

ANN ARBOR, MI - Washtenaw County leaders won’t be meeting as planned on Wednesday, Feb. 1 after county buildings in downtown Ann Arbor lost power. The county Board of Commissioners 5:30 p.m. work session and 7 p.m. regular meeting were both canceled on Wednesday afternoon soon before they were set to start, according to county spokesperson Crystal Campbell.
ANN ARBOR, MI
metroparent.com

The Best Places to Get Paczkis in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor

My earliest memory of a paczki was in sixth grade. My industrial science teacher was Polish and went all out for the holiday. He would dress up in his folk attire and travel from class to class with his rolling cart, handing out paczkis to everyone who wanted one. They were amazing and my mouth is watering just thinking about them.
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Daily

Malaysian Cultural Night makes comeback at UMich after three years

The Michigan Malaysian Student Association (MiMSA), a student organization at the University of Michigan, hosted Malaysian Culture Night 2023 at the Michigan League Sunday evening. The event featured a performance of Rojak, a play centered around a mixed Malaysian couple overcoming familial disapproval and finding unity as well as exploring multicultural values and language.
ANN ARBOR, MI

