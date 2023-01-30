Senior living community among ‘unwitting’ providers swept up in $114 million fake nursing degree scheme

Read full article on original website
Nine NJ Hospitals Named Among America's Best In New Report
Nine of New Jersey's hospitals were named among America’s best of 2023, according to a new Healthgrades report. The "America’s 250 Best Hospitals" report is based on “overall clinical excellence,” with methodology including the evaluation of the hospital’s performance for 31 different procedures and conditions.
Doctors and midwives who deliver babies from N.J.’s poorest families just got a raise
In a state with the one of the highest rates of maternal death, New Jersey received two pieces of good news on that front Tuesday. New Jersey’s Medicaid program, NJ FamilyCare, have dramatically raised the reimbursement rates for doctors and midwives, First Lady Tammy Murphy announced. Midwives, certified professionals...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
ARPA-funded projects aim to collect data on assisted living, help retain workers
Efforts to track data on assisted living communities, retain workers and encourage planning for long-term care are among the projects receiving technical assistance from a national nonprofit to launch or expand initiatives funded by federal COVID-19 relief funds. The ARPA HCBS TA Collective, through ADvancing States, began working with Wisconsin,...
Every NJ county now under quarantine for spotted lanternfly — what that means
🔴 The quarantine zone bumps up from 13 to 21 counties. The invasive spotted lanternfly continues to expand its reach in the Garden State. The New Jersey Department of Agriculture on Wednesday announced that all 21 counties are now officially part of the spotted lanternfly quarantine zone. Until now,...
NJ is urged to expand child tax credit
In the face of high inflation, New Jersey’s brand-new child-tax credit is already being eyed for expansion, including a doubling of the maximum credit, to $1,000 per child. Thousands of New Jersey families will be able to collect for the first time this year a state-level child-tax credit of up to $500 per child when they file their state tax returns under a newly established tax break.
Murphy ‘open-minded’ to new laws on police in N.J. after death of Tyre Nichols
As several Black state lawmakers push for New Jersey to pass more police reform after the death of Tyre Nichols, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday he is “open-minded” to it but declined to comment on specific proposals. State Assemblywoman Shavonda Sumter recently told NJ Advance Media the state’s...
READ: Full list of license plates rejected by the New Jersey MVC in 2022
WARNING: Several of the license plates the New Jersey MVC denied in 2022 contain inappropriate and offensive language. They are listed below. NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A caped crusader was one of more than 1,400 drivers out of luck in New Jersey last year. The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission shot down the driver’s request […]
This Amazing Shop Is Has Been Named The Holy Grail Of Coffee In New Jersey
There might be no more serious topic in New Jersey than coffee. It might be more important than pizza and pork roll, and now a major website has named the place you can get New Jersey's best cup of coffee. When you hear that someone has declared one coffee shop...
NJ woman vanishes — authorities need your help
🔴 A young New Jersey woman has vanished and authorities are asking for your help. 🔴 Imani Glover of Morristown was last seen in NYC but has ties to several NJ cities. 🔴 Anyone with info is asked to contact Morristown Police and you can remain anonymous.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
A cautionary tale about where the money goes?
A renewed sense of optimism is fueling the senior living sector these days. Many operators genuinely are excited about a post-pandemic rebound. One in which occupancy levels increase and COVID-19 headaches recede. Along those lines, we’re hearing more and more about the rise of innovative corporate structuring. It’s a concept...
N.J. reports 873 COVID cases, 6 deaths. Transmission rate continues to stay below key benchmark.
New Jersey health officials on Monday reported another 873 COVID-19 cases and six new confirmed deaths as the transmission rate continues to stay below its key benchmark. The statewide rate of transmission is 0.91, officials reported. A transmission rate of 1 means the number of cases have leveled off, while anything below 1 means the outbreak is declining.
NJ judge goes easy on ‘Crazy Rescue Ladies’ for violating order
🔴 Officials say the animal hoarding suspects broke the terms of their pre-trial release. 🔴 Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer filed a motion to return them to jail. 🔴 A judge denied the motion but added more conditions to their release. The women charged with hoarding 180...
Explore this magnificent castle in NJ that once housed a cult
I bet you didn't know there's a castle in New Jersey. I'm sure you don't know its wild history. You don't have to travel to Europe to see a beautiful castle. New Jersey is home to a breathtaking one that you can explore. I wish I knew about this place sooner because I would've loved to live out my princess dreams here as a kid.
This Restaurant Named For Serving The Best Lasagna In New Jersey
Lasagna is an art form and we take it very seriously here in the Northeast. Everyone tries to copy our cooking, but only a select few can ever master the perfect plate. Love Food did some deep research to find the best lasagna across America, and each state had a shining star. New Jersey's pick is spot on.
Murphy’s response to whale deaths, toxic superfund site deal could hurt his presidential aspirations
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy touts himself as the poster boy of choice for progressive Democrats as he continues to position himself to run for President of the United States eventually, but two topics brewing in New Jersey could cause him to lose favor with his own base on a national level. Murphy has been at the center of two increasingly sticky environmental situations that put him on the wrong side of being the environmentally friendly green guy his progressive base believes him to be. First, there are the whales. In his quest to build a massive off-shore wind turbine The post Murphy’s response to whale deaths, toxic superfund site deal could hurt his presidential aspirations appeared first on Shore News Network.
High Retirement, Turnover Rates: NJ’s Nursing Future Looks Dire
👩⚕️ The turnover rate for LPNs in New Jersey was an alarming 50% in 2021. 👩⚕️ More than 6% of RNs in the state plan to leave the profession in the next two years. 👩⚕️ More students need to enroll in nursing...
insidernj.com
Former Governor Whitman Wants to Carry Her New Party ‘Forward’
Former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman has not resigned herself to the history books, but has been deeply active in pro-democracy initiatives since leaving office. A staunch opponent of Donald Trump, the Garden State’s first female governor resigned from her position in 2001 to serve as the head of the Environmental Protection Agency during the George W. Bush administration. That may have been enough for most people to wrap up a successful career in public office, but Whitman has re-emerged as the co-chair of a new political party, the Forward Party, sharing the leadership position with former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang of New York.
Suspect accused of throwing Molotov cocktail at New Jersey temple arrested
A suspect accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail at a temple in New Jersey last weekend has been arrested.
Was it You? Someone in South Jersey Just Won $4 Million Playing the NJ Lottery
Someone in the Garden State is about to have the best Groundhog's Day ever since they just won $4 million playing the lottery. For Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing, one ticket sold in Massachusetts matched all five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball that was drawn making someone in that state $31 million richer (before taxes, of course).
Three Restaurants in New Jersey Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Eat in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great food in the state of New Jersey, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
