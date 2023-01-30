OSHA signals ‘increased aggressiveness’ in combating hazardous workplace situations

Read full article on original website
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, has issued a citation against Amazon, alleging that the company violated safety laws and failed to keep workers in three warehouses safe. The regulator has also proposed $60,269 in penalties related to the violations — a drop in the bucket for a company that recorded over $127 billion in sales during the third quarter of 2022 alone but a relatively high penalty compared to many of the ones it faced from OSHA before.
The Colorado Medical Board has disciplined a family physician in western Colorado, Dr. Scott Eric Rollins, for prescribing ivermectin to three of his patients without properly informing them of the risks, and without discussing FDA approved COVID-19 treatments. Ivermectin is not FDA approved for use on humans to address COVID-19.Rollins, whose practice is in Grand Junction, admitted to "unprofessional conduct" and agreed that his medical license would be placed on indefinite probation until he complies with terms laid out by the medical board.Rollins did not respond to multiple calls and electronic messages sent by CBS News...
Dental negligence is a form of medical negligence, and it is more common than you imagine, even as dental processes are less complicated than surgical procedures. You can claim compensation for your suffering. When you sustain avoidable injury or damage due to your dentist failing to practice reasonable care during treatment. However, things are trickier than they sound because a typical claim process involves several legal steps. You must have sufficient evidence to support your case and calculate its value accurately to get the amount you deserve. Here are a few actionable steps to maximize your claim value in a dental negligence case.
