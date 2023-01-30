ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Angela Legarreta
3d ago

why is it that the animal shelter keeps shipping out the young puppies and kittens kills what they perceive as too big or toooo old and when anyone goes to look at the dogs as I did they only show you the once they want

KRQE News 13

Study: New Mexico cities in top 25 for getting married

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new WalletHub study ranks the best and worst places for couples to get married in the U.S. Albuquerque and Las Cruces both made the list. The Duke City came in at #23 and Las Cruces at #24. The study ranked 182 U.S. cities weighing costs, facilities, and activities. Albuquerque had a […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Las Cruces Police Department offers incentives to get police officers

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces Police Department's new recruitment and retention incentives aims to grab attention and more police officers. The department is offering up to $35,000 for commissioned law enforcement personnel who are in good standing with their current department and laterally transfer. The announcement made...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

El Paso police block off Phoenix Ave. and Hawkins Blvd. in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police blocked off Phoenix Avenue and Hawkins Boulevard northbound Wednesday night. The roads are located right near the El Paso Community College Valle Verde Campus. We are working to learn more information and will update this story as information becomes available. Sign up to...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

5 migrants detained after car chase in El Paso's Lower Valley

Five migrants were detained Wednesday morning after a car chase in the lower valley. The vehicle chase started around 6 a.m. in downtown El Paso along El Paso Drive, according to Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS officials said the vehicle drove to Baywood Road and Joshua Court, where the...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

McAlister's Deli adds second El Paso location

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — McAlister's Deli announced it plans to open up in west El Paso. The fast-food chain is known for sandwiches, spuds, soups, salads, desserts and McAlister’s Famous Sweet Tea is expanding in the Sun City. El Paso's second location is going up along Mesa...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

One person dies after ATV crash at Red Sands

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person has died after being involved in an ATV crash at Red Sands on Sunday. The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. Deputies were dispatched to 15600 Montana Avenue in reference to a two all-terrain vehicle crash. Two drivers were taken to the hospital,...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

City of El Paso interviews candidates for interim police chief position

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — City of El Paso officials are interviewing applicants for the interim police chief position, city spokesperson Laura Cruz-Acosta said in an email Wednesday. An announcement about who will serve as interim police chief following the death of Police Cheif Greg Allen is expected after...
EL PASO, TX

