Angela Legarreta
3d ago
why is it that the animal shelter keeps shipping out the young puppies and kittens kills what they perceive as too big or toooo old and when anyone goes to look at the dogs as I did they only show you the once they want
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFOX 14
Animal Services previously visited far east El Paso home where dog attack happened
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Animal Services is sharing more details about the incident where dogs attacked at least two people over the weekend in far east El Paso. The dog attack happened Sunday in a neighborhood on Tierra Limon Drive. Police said that at least...
Study: New Mexico cities in top 25 for getting married
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new WalletHub study ranks the best and worst places for couples to get married in the U.S. Albuquerque and Las Cruces both made the list. The Duke City came in at #23 and Las Cruces at #24. The study ranked 182 U.S. cities weighing costs, facilities, and activities. Albuquerque had a […]
KFOX 14
Elderly woman, 11-year-old injured after separate dog attacks in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two separate animal bite incidents were reported in far east El Paso officials this week the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said. The first incident happened on Monday around 4:15 p.m. on the 200 block of Oil Mill Drive in Tornillo. During the investigation,...
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces Police Department offers incentives to get police officers
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces Police Department's new recruitment and retention incentives aims to grab attention and more police officers. The department is offering up to $35,000 for commissioned law enforcement personnel who are in good standing with their current department and laterally transfer. The announcement made...
KFOX 14
El Paso police block off Phoenix Ave. and Hawkins Blvd. in Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police blocked off Phoenix Avenue and Hawkins Boulevard northbound Wednesday night. The roads are located right near the El Paso Community College Valle Verde Campus. We are working to learn more information and will update this story as information becomes available. Sign up to...
KFOX 14
El Paso city reps express need for changes following dog attack in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — KFOX14 continues to press for answers regarding El Paso police and Animal Services' response time to a dog attack in far east El Paso. The dog attack happened Sunday in a neighborhood on Tierra Limon Dr. Police said that at least two people were...
KFOX 14
Grant given to YWCA to offer free child care to qualifying families in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The YWCA El Paso del Norte Region received a grant from the city of El Paso. The grant allows the YWCA to offer free childcare to qualifying families. Through the grant, YWCA is offering free childcare at their six Academies for Early Learning. The...
The Most Popular Breakfast Spot in All of New Mexico Is Minutes From El Paso
Stacker put together a list of the most popular breakfast spots in each state and the top spot in all of New Mexico is just a short drive from El Paso. If you're a breakfast enthusiast who likes variety and doesn't mind taking a cruise, read on. The Shed -...
KFOX 14
El Paso ranked among top 10 cities in the US to get married, study says
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Valentine's Day is right around the corner and a study revealed that the Sun City was among the top ten cities in the country to get married. El Paso ranked number eight and Las Cruces was ranked number 24, according to WalletHub. Anyone who’s...
KFOX 14
Miners pen 39 total recruits in 2023 class, Dimel expects most to contribute immediately
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Miners signed their largest recruiting class under head coach Dana Dimel with 39 new student-athletes set to join the program in 2023. Thirteen of those 39 put the pen to paper on National Signing Day and Dimel said he expects many to jump into key roles for their team come this fall.
cbs4local.com
5 migrants detained after car chase in El Paso's Lower Valley
Five migrants were detained Wednesday morning after a car chase in the lower valley. The vehicle chase started around 6 a.m. in downtown El Paso along El Paso Drive, according to Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS officials said the vehicle drove to Baywood Road and Joshua Court, where the...
KFOX 14
Far east El Paso dog attack captured on video; victims upset with police response time
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two men who were attacked by two pit bulls in far east El Paso Sunday said they are upset that it took almost an hour for police to respond to their call for help. “It’s just upsetting that it took that long after so...
KFOX 14
El Paso mother searches for answers after son injured at Guillen Middle School
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — "He couldn’t move his hands, his legs, his vision. Couldn’t see, talk, nothing," Sarai Mendoza said about her son who fell unconscious at Guillen Middle School in El Segundo Barrio Tuesday. Brandon Mendoza, 12, was taken to University Medical Center and then...
Officials: El Paso, West Texas seeing large surge of youth involved in violent felonies
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso is seeing an increase in youths being involved in violent felonies, according to some new data. According to data from the Texas Juvenile Justice System, the state has seen a 10 percent increase in 2022 compared to 2021 in youths being referred to the juvenile system for violent […]
KFOX 14
Advocate Health Advisors we provide expertise in the Medicare environment in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Advocate Health Advisors is committed to helping El Paso seniors. If you have Medicare or Medicaid or dual coverage we can help you obtain additional benefits such as. - Food Card Benefit. - Personal Emergency Response System. - Dental. - Vision. - Hearing. -...
KFOX 14
Main break repaired after 50 customers were without water in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 12-in main break was repaired Thursday in west El Paso. According to the El Paso Water outage map, about 50 customers were without water for most of the morning. The water main break was reported in the N. Mesa and Mesa Hills area.
KFOX 14
McAlister's Deli adds second El Paso location
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — McAlister's Deli announced it plans to open up in west El Paso. The fast-food chain is known for sandwiches, spuds, soups, salads, desserts and McAlister’s Famous Sweet Tea is expanding in the Sun City. El Paso's second location is going up along Mesa...
KFOX 14
One person dies after ATV crash at Red Sands
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person has died after being involved in an ATV crash at Red Sands on Sunday. The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. Deputies were dispatched to 15600 Montana Avenue in reference to a two all-terrain vehicle crash. Two drivers were taken to the hospital,...
KFOX 14
City of El Paso interviews candidates for interim police chief position
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — City of El Paso officials are interviewing applicants for the interim police chief position, city spokesperson Laura Cruz-Acosta said in an email Wednesday. An announcement about who will serve as interim police chief following the death of Police Cheif Greg Allen is expected after...
