Assisted living needs to be part of enhanced Medicaid HCBS program, industry advocates say

Medicaid needs to be properly funded so it actually pays for the cost of care.
Related
North Carolina Doctor convicted of fraud after she was found guilty of reusing single-use surgical devices
A doctor in North Carolina has been convicted after she was caught reusing single-use needles numerous times. According to reports, an ear, nose, and throat surgeon has been arrested and charged with putting patients at risk for infection and possibly even death after she was caught red-handed reusing needles that should be discarded after one use.
Bill to change SNAP, Medicaid benefits passes subcommittee; likely to be amended
DES MOINES, Iowa — A bill reducing what people could purchase when using SNAP benefits passed the Iowa House’s Health and Human Services Subcommittee Thursday. The bill would make changes to benefits and eligibility requirements for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Medicaid. In its current form, the bill would limit what people can buy […]
Thousands of Children are Needlessly Placed in the Foster Care System Due to a Perverse Cash Incentive
In California there are currently over 60,000 children in foster care. Los Angeles County accounts for more than half that number, with over 33,000 children in the foster care system.
Parents forever losing their children's custody for failure to pay money spent by government on foster care
Child endangerment, abuse or abandonment are all grounds for having your parental rights terminated. At least that's what most people know about. In at least 12 states in the United States, failure to pay foster care bills is a good enough reason for losing your children's custody.
diabetesdaily.com
Why Metformin Is No Longer the First Drug Option for Type 2 Diabetes
Metformin is the world’s most-prescribed diabetes drug. For a generation, most Americans with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes have been prescribed metformin as their first medication. But now metformin’s reign as the universally acknowledged “first-line” treatment for type 2 diabetes has come to an end. Updated guidance from the...
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: Only three days until recipients receive direct monthly payment worth up to $4,194
In only three days, the first Social Security retirement payments of 2023, worth up to $4,194, are scheduled to be sent to recipients. The exact amount of money recipients will receive from these checks will vary based on several factors, such as when a recipient chose to retire and start receiving Social Security benefits. A person must have retired when they were 70 to receive the highest payment of $4,194. Meanwhile, recipients who retired at 67 will receive a maximum check of $3,345, and anyone who retired at 62 will get up to $2,364 per month, according to the Social Security Administration.
SNAP Gets $234 Million in Federal Funding Boost for January
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently made the announcement that all New York state citizens currently enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will be receiving the maximum benefits for the month of January, which is estimated to bring approximately $234 million in federal funding to the local state economy.
AOL Corp
All the states that don’t tax Social Security
It can be a rude awakening to many retirees to learn that the federal government, in certain circumstances, taxes Social Security benefits. Even more surprising to some is that certain individual states also apply their own income tax to Social Security payouts. Fortunately, not many states fall into this category. Even those that do tax Social Security often provide exemptions or ways to reduce or eliminate the tax, typically based on age or income. Here’s a list of the states that don’t tax Social Security.
SNAP benefit cuts will begin in March
A pandemic lifeline that so many Western New Yorkers rely on will come to an end after February. At the beginning of the pandemic, recipients were receiving emergency allotments.
One-time payment available as part of North Carolina Low-Income Program: Check eligibility and apply
In North Carolina, different types of relief payments and programs are available to help people beat inflation. One program I recently talked about is Homeowner Assistance Fund which gives up to $40,000 to eligible individuals. If you missed the details, you can check here.
Treasury Department Study: White People Get 90 Percent of the Benefits of Many Tax Breaks
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. One of the little-noticed moves by President Biden in his first days in office was an executive order that required federal agencies to examine their policies and programs to identify whether and how they perpetuate barriers to equal opportunity. It was a stab at addressing structural inequality in the wake of the national protests over the death of George Floyd. At least some of that work seems to be coming to fruition.
SNAP Benefits update: Food stamps increase while the labor market improves
Despite unemployment reaching an all-time low this year, spending on food stamps has remained high. Despite the economy’s progress, spending on food stamps is roughly double what it was before the pandemic. Food Stamps Increase. In February 2020, approximately $4.5 billion in food stamp benefits were distributed. Spending increased...
Section 8 Housing Pre-Applications Are Available
ELIZABETH, NJ — The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher pre-applications became available starting Tuesday, Jan. 17, through 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA), Division of Housing and Community Resources (DHCR) will be accepting Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program pre-applications online for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program waiting list state-wide. A federally financed program called Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program offers home subsidies to New Jersey citizens, so they can find good, secure, and hygienic housing. Waiting list applicants must be emancipated minors or...
Emergency SNAP benefits set to expire soon
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Grocery shopping will soon get tougher for millions of families across the country, as emergency food benefits are set to expire. That includes here in the DMV. According to the USDA, “the temporary boost to SNAP benefits put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, known as emergency allotments, will end […]
WCNC
VERIFY: Millions of Americans will lose Medicaid, including some who are still eligible
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Millions of Americans could be losing Medicaid coverage starting in April. This is because states will now have to begin checking enrollees' Medicaid eligibility, a process that was put on hold due to the pandemic. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, 15 million...
mcknightshomecare.com
Humana, Cigna net largest Medicare overpayments, report finds
Humana, Cigna and Aetna led a pack of more than 30 Medicare Advantage plans that received overpayments from the government, according to a report in Kaiser Health News. A series of 90 government audits found the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services overpaid the plans approximately $12 million between 2011 and 2013.
Here are 3 things the end of the COVID public health emergency could undo
The Biden administration announced on Monday that it plans to end on May 11 a pair of emergency designations implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic. Under both the national emergency and the public health emergency, both the Trump and Biden administrations implemented and extended programs that aimed to provide relief when it came to paying for…
These benefits will disappear when Biden ends the Covid national and public health emergencies in May
President Joe Biden intends to end the Covid-19 national and public health emergencies on May 11, the White House said Monday. That means that many Americans could have to start paying for Covid-19 testing and treatment after the declarations cease.
WXIA 11 Alive
Yes, some families may see a drop in SNAP benefits after getting an increase in Social Security payments
ATLANTA — Some families that collect Social Security payments might be looking forward to a bigger check this month. The 8.7% t cost of living increase took effect on Jan. 1, marking the largest adjustment in four decades. But some recipients tell 11Alive that increase is impacting their benefits for other government assistance they depend on.
Senate committee advances bill that would allow handicap placards to be valid for lifetime of individual
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, the State Senate Committee on Transportation & Infrastructure advanced Senate Bill 211, a bill that would allow individuals with a window placard for handicapped parking to be valid for the lifetime of the applicant. Under current state law, the window placards are valid for...
