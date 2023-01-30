Local leaders react to deadly Holyoke Mall shooting, suspect to be arraigned on Monday

Read full article on original website
Court Documents: Holyoke Mall shooter had license to carry, feared for his life
The man charged in a shooting death at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday had a license to carry (LTC) a gun according to court records.
GoFundMe for funeral of Trung Tran, killed in Holyoke Mall shooting, reaches goal
In barely a day, a fundraising campaign passed its goal to cover the funeral costs of the bystander killed by gunfire at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday. The fundraising page, posted to the crowdsourcing website GoFundMe on Monday night, had aimed to raise $20,000 for a funeral and memorial for Trung “Michael” Tran, a 33-year-old West Springfield man who worked at A Touch of Beauty Hair and Nail Spa at the mall. Authorities said he was shot and killed Saturday, struck by a bullet during a confrontation in the spa between two other men.
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke’s mayor calls for change following deadly mall shooting
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The mayor of Holyoke is offering his condolences to the family of the innocent bystander shot and killed at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday and he is calling for change. “We had an innocent bystander that paid the ultimate price,” said Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia.
Leshmarie Marin-Viera arrested in connection with fatal Springfield stabbing
A woman was arrested in connection with an early Sunday morning stabbing incident that claimed the life of an adult female, according to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. Late Monday afternoon, 23-year-old Leshmarie Marin-Viera turned herself into Springfield police custody after an investigation led authorities to identify her as...
westernmassnews.com
Family of Molly Bish reacts to new evidence announced in Holly Piirainen case
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A potential new clue has been announced in a 30-year-old cold case surrounding the murder of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found dumped in western Massachusetts. The clue has highlighted a remarkable connection between this case and another cold case involving the abduction and murder...
Hampden DA reveals new evidence in 1993 killing of 10-year-old Holly Piirainen
SPRINGFIELD - Law enforcement officials revealed a piece of evidence recovered from the scene in Brimfield where 10-year-old Holly Piirainen’s body was recovered in a wooded area in Brimfield in 1993. Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni presented photos of a distinctive tank top found at the site. Hunters...
Holyoke Mall shooting suspect charged with murder in shooting of bystander
The suspect in a deadly shooting at the Holyoke Mall Saturday night has been identified as a 23-year-old Springfield resident.
westernmassnews.com
Arraignment held for suspect in deadly stabbing in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - New details have emerged about the deadly stabbing of a woman early Sunday morning outside a nightclub in Springfield. Leshmarie Marin-Viera, 23, appeared in court Tuesday morning for her arraignment on a murder charge. Police said they responded to the area of Top Shelf nightclub around...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield officer sentenced for misleading investigators in Nathan Bill’s case
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police Officer Jose Diaz has been sentenced to two years of probation for misleading investigators during the Nathan Bill’s assault investigation. The incident happened back in 2015 and involved off-duty police officers outside of Nathan Bill’s Bar in Springfield. Copyright 2023. Western Mass...
Following Holyoke Mall shooting, store owners, staff try to move on: ‘It’s a tragedy’
Holyoke Mall store owners and employees spoke on the events of Saturday night’s fatal shooting that left a bystander who worked at a hair and nail spa dead. “It’s a tragedy, it’s a real tragedy. There’s nothing you can really say to the family I can’t even imagine what they’re going through,” said Joey Furnari owner of Furnari Jewelers on the mall’s second floor.
Police arrest man allegedly violating restraining order in Russell
A man was arrested after allegedly violating a restraining order in Russell Monday night.
Holly Piirainen killing: DA to share new evidence Wednesday
UPDATE: Law enforcement officials revealed a piece of evidence recovered from the scene in Brimfield where 10-year-old Holly Piirainen’s body was recovered in a wooded area in Brimfield in 1993. The Hampden County District Attorney’s Office will release new evidence to the public Wednesday in the investigation into the...
Man sentenced to jail in connection with stabbing two people in Northampton
A Springfield man was sentenced to jail in connection with stabbing two people in Northampton.
Holyoke Mall shooting victim identified as Trung Tran, 33, of West Springfield
Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal Holyoke Mall shooting that occurred over the weekend. Trung Tran, 33, of West Springfield, was fatally shot Saturday at the Touch of Beauty Hair & Nail Salon inside the Holyoke Mall at Ingleside, the Hampden District Attorney’s Office announced Monday. On...
Franklin County man sentenced to jail in connection with attacking two friends
A man from Heath was sentenced to jail Tuesday after a plea hearing in connection with attacking two friends in 2020.
westernmassnews.com
Bail reduced for suspect in deadly Holyoke hit-and-run
Town by Town: The Mead reopens, paper making class, and soup drive. Town by Town is taking you to Amherst, Holyoke, and Granby this Tuesday. Holyoke’s mayor calls for change following deadly mall shooting. Updated: 16 hours ago. The mayor of Holyoke is offering his condolences to the family...
Woman, 23, Charged In Fatal Stabbing In Springfield Parking Lot: Police
A 23-year-old woman from Springfield has been arrested and charged for stabbing another woman to death in the city over the weekend, authorities said.Leshmarie Marin-Viera is facing a murder charge for the stabbing that happened in a parking lot on Liberty Street just before 2 a.m. on Sun…
What we know about the Holyoke Mall fatal shooting
Gunshots broke out at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday night during an apparent altercation between two men, leaving a bystander who worked at a hair and nail spa dead, authorities said. The shooting sent crowds of shoppers and employees scrambling for safety as police rushed to the scene with guns...
westernmassnews.com
Former Westfield firefighter found not guilty of enticement of a minor
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A former Westfield firefighter has been found not guilty on one count of enticement of a minor. Richard Paul was arrested in March 2021 after being accused of chatting online with someone he believed to be under the age of 16. Police said he reportedly intended...
Three arrested in Springfield after four firearms seized, including three ghost guns
The Springfield Police Department seized a total of four firearms which included three “ghost guns” on Saturday.
