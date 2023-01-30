Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: Phase 2 of First Coast Expressway underway, more construction starting this yearLauren FoxClay County, FL
Clay County commissioners approve land use change to allow cell tower in MiddleburgJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
HCA Orange Park Hospital holds ribbon-cutting for free-standing emergency room in MiddleburgZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Supporting Veterans at Culvers February 1st 4 pm - 8 pmVeterans Council Clay County Florida, Inc.Clay County, FL
$60 million Clay Town Center in Middleburg begins opening this yearLauren FoxMiddleburg, FL
Related
ocala-news.com
Resident says local grocery stores, medical and dental providers are ‘terrible’
I agree with previous letters that the grocery stores down here in Florida are terrible. We live on 484 near I-75 in the SummerGlen area, and we have a ghetto Winn-Dixie that does not have enough selections for groceries and produce. The area continues to grow with no other competition close by, allowing Winn-Dixie to be a terrible ghetto choice. If I knew Florida was like this, I would have never chosen to move here from Michigan.
WCJB
Florida Teen Safe Driving Coalition hosts week of awareness for North Central Florida students
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Thousands of North Central Florida high school students are being reminded to put their phone down behind the wheel this week. The Florida Teen Safe Driving Coalition funded by the Florida Department of Transportation is hosting a week of awareness. Tuesday, students at Branford High School...
nomadlawyer.org
06 Of the Most Wonderful Places to See in Lake City, Florida
Most Wonderful Places to See in Lake City: Witness the horizon fill up with dazzling hues of orange and red as the setting sun spreads its rays across the lake, elevating its magnificent natural beauty. This is one of the numerous special experiences that Lake City offers. It has the...
WCJB
Big Springs Regional STEM Fair starts in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Big Springs Regional STEM Fair for Marion County will kick off Thursday. The annual event draws students from Marion and Sumter counties, each displaying their own unique science projects. Dozens of awards will be handed out to individual winners in various categories. Judging will take...
wuft.org
City of Gainesville holds corridor walks as it declares a traffic ‘crisis’
One hundred and seventy-five. That is how many crashes involved a pedestrian or bicyclist along the West 13th Street and University Avenue corridors in Gainesville over the last five years. This prompted the city to partner with the Florida Department of Transportation, University of Florida and the wider community to...
WCJB
City of Gainesville may look to alter how audits are performed
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a number of unfavorable audits, the City of Gainesville may try to change how audits are performed. The agenda for the City Commission meeting includes an item that would change the standards and duties of the City Auditor. The draft ordinance appears to strike out...
WCJB
Yvonne Hayes Hinson hosts two resource summits for formerly incarcerated citizens
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Democratic State Representative Yvonne Hayes Hinson of Gainesville will host two resource summits for formerly incarcerated citizens on Thursday. These summits will help formerly incarcerated citizens navigate employment in Alachua and Marion counties and more!. The two events will take place both in Ocala and in...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Two Farm Share events in GNV, Lake City
Farm Share will provide supplies at the Lake City Police Department on Saturday starting at 8 a.m. The first come, first serve event is free and open to anyone—no income or household restrictions. Another Farm Share event will happen on Feb. 17 at Project Youth Build in Gainesville. The...
WCJB
USDA allocates $39 million for Central Florida electric company
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - $39 million is coming to a north central Florida power provider to improve the region’s electric grid. The money for Central Florida Electric Cooperative also is designed to make the grid more secure. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack today announced that five utilities in Florida are...
WCJB
Gov. DeSantis announces plan to spend $479M on road work between Ocala and Wildwood
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/NSF) - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday pitched a $7 billion proposal to speed completion of 20 highway projects as a deadline nears for him to roll out a budget blueprint for the upcoming fiscal year. One of those projects would add auxiliary lanes on Interstate 75 in Ocala.
WCJB
Columbia County Commission responds to Lake City Council trying to hand them deed to the Richardson Center
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County commissioners will hold a meeting to respond to the Lake City Council trying to hand them the deed to the Richardson Community Center. On Monday, Lake City leaders sent the deed for Richardson Community Center to the county commissioners. The commissioners have expressed...
WCJB
TV20 Exclusive: University of Florida President Kent Fuchs discusses state of UF ahead of presidential change
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Kent Fuchs is stepping down as president of the University of Florida after eight years on Friday. TV20′s David Snyder had his first interview with President Fuchs in 2015 and spoke again with Fuchs as he prepares to leave the position. He will be replaced as president by former U.S. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska.
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights Big Horse Ranch
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man who has worked with horses all his life made his way to the horse capital of the world. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn about Rudy Helmuth and his horse ranch.
WCJB
‘Our department is in pain’: Fire chief addresses mental health issues following firefighter deaths
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Fire Chief James Banta is promising to make changes to better respond to mental health struggles in the department after two firefighters died in less than a month. The chief released a video message to the department and residents of Marion County following the...
WCJB
UF Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center hosts three-day Gainesville tech week
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The three-day Gainesville tech week kicks off at the UF Entrepreneurship and Innovation Center starting on Wednesday. Day one of the event includes a tech education panel, a lecture on Gainesville’s tech ecosystem, and more. Day two will be held at 1908 Grand 215 N...
WCJB
Three NCFL state colleges remove diversity, equity and inclusion and critical race theory ideology classes
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On January 18, Florida College System presidents which includes Florida Gateway College, College of Central Florida and Santa Fe College publicly supported Governor Ron DeSantis’ vision of higher education. This may affect the University of Florida. “For me it doesn’t matter where a topic falls...
WCJB
Columbia County considers Lake Shore Hospital mental health facility proposal
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - “Give us a chance.” That was the message on Tuesday night from officials of Meridian Behavioral Healthcare to people in Columbia County who oppose their services expanding to Lake Shore Hospital. Meridian officials made a pitch to use the main hospital facility for...
wuft.org
Stranded killer whale to be buried in Gainesville
The last place you would expect to find a killer whale is the University of Florida. Nonetheless, one was laid to rest at a secret location on the campus in Gainesville. The killer whale was found on Jan. 11 in Palm Coast, Florida. Upon discovery, several agencies responded, including Hubbs SeaWorld Research Institute, SeaWorld Orlando, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
WCJB
People enjoy 36th annual Hoggetowne Medieval Fair despite traffic concerns
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the last three weekends, the Hoggetowne Medieval Fair has taken over in Gainesville. People explained what they love about venturing back to the middle ages. “I think just getting away from the stress of our reality and our time,” said Joe Samonte, “and just being...
Update: Phase 2 of First Coast Expressway underway, more construction starting this year
Project map with a construction timelinePhoto byFlorida Department of Transportation. The $11.5 million First Coast Expressway is in phase two of construction, connecting Blanding Boulevard to North State Road 16 by 2026, according to Senior Vice President of the Clay Economic Development Corporation Laura Pavlus.
Comments / 0