Feds aim to strengthen immigrant workforce, but do plans go far enough for long-term care?

NEW YORK -- Advocates say immigrants and asylum seekers were excluded from Mayor Eric Adams' vision for New York City.During his State of the City address Thursday, Adams said New York has provided shelter, food, education, health care and legal support for more than 42,000 asylum seekers, but he says the asylum crisis is a national issue and called for more help from the state and federal government.READ MORE: Mayor Eric Adams delivers second State of the City addressFriday, advocates called for a more inclusive vision."Let's commit now to stop turning our backs on children, caregivers and immigrants. Let's commit to sharing for and supporting them because funding our schools, our education programs and making sure everyone has access to those programs is vital to creating safe, thriving communities across all of New York City," said Aracelis Lucero, executive director of Masa.They're calling for the mayor and City Council to invest in immigrant education, including funding to integrate and support recent asylum seekers.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO