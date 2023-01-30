Feds aim to strengthen immigrant workforce, but do plans go far enough for long-term care?

Read full article on original website
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
The US Citizenship and Immigration Service Wants to Hike Fees So It Can Process More Applications from Migrants
On Jan. 3, 2023, the USCIS (U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service) said it needs more money to hire more people and Congress isn't giving it the money, so it is proposing to hike its fees.
Can I lose my legal permanent residency in the United States?
The U.S. Embassy in Havana has dedicated a recent video to clarify whether it is possible to lose legal permanent residency in that country. As part of their "30 tips in 30 days" they have explained what happens if a person with legal permanent residence has remained for more than a year outside the United States.
How many immigrants can the US realistically accept?
How many immigrants can the United States absorb, not just this year or next, but over the coming decades?
These benefits will disappear when Biden ends the Covid national and public health emergencies in May
President Joe Biden intends to end the Covid-19 national and public health emergencies on May 11, the White House said Monday. That means that many Americans could have to start paying for Covid-19 testing and treatment after the declarations cease.
US will begin expelling Cubans, Haitians and Venezuelans who cross border illegally, White House says
The Biden administration will begin expelling migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela who cross into the US illegally between ports of entry as part of a crackdown on illegal immigration while opening a number of legal pathways for people to legally claim asylum, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.Mr Biden announced the new policies in a speech at the White House at 11.15 am, just one day after he said he intends to make his first visit to the US-Mexico border next week when he visits Mexico for a trilateral summit with the Mexican and Canadian heads of government....
Nearly 2,000 people flooded a federal website to oppose Biden's 'totally unjust' and 'completely illegal' student-loan forgiveness proposals
The Education Department asked for input on its proposals to reform student-loan repayment. A batch of commenters who oppose the relief responded.
Biden 'secrecy' over migrant relocations bringing border crisis to 'every state': NY GOP
It is believed that the Biden administration has been secretly transporting migrants from the US-Mexico border to upstate New York since 2021. This news has sparked outrage among local Republicans, who have written a letter to the president demanding answers. According to the letter, they fear that this influx of immigrants could overwhelm local services and infrastructure, and they want more transparency from the Biden administration regarding their plans by January 31st. Let’s examine this issue further.
Republicans introduce bill to deny undocumented migrants U.S. entry
Republicans introduced an immigration bill that would allow border authorities to stop all undocumented migrants from entering the country.
abovethelaw.com
USCIS-Proposed Fee Increase With New Additional Asylum Costs Will Hurt Businesses
The Department of Homeland Security rang in 2023 with some shocking new proposed fees — and a plan to help pay for the humanitarian asylum program with new fees for worker visa applications. On January 3, DHS published almost 500 pages of proposed rules in the federal register, including a list of rising fees, and the big news of a new $600 asylum fee tacked onto employment-related applications. This will be a huge shift and will undoubtedly hurt businesses filing for temporary and permanent visas.
China's communists don't have food, so now they want to control ours
The Chinese Communist Party is purchasing millions of acres of American farmland, livestock, seeds and food supply lines.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Republicans coming again for healthcare worker vaccine mandate
The Republican-controlled US House of Representatives is expected to vote on two bills today that would have significant effects for long-term care providers. Although sounding potentially impactful, neither is expected to move out of the Democrat-controlled US Senate and make it to President Joe Biden’s desk. Rep. Jeff Duncan...
U.S. will facilitate work permits for some migrants
According to information issued by USCIS, this measure is effective immediately in the United States. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) recently announced that some asylum seekers will be able to apply for a work permit online.
Advocates: Asylum seekers excluded from State of the City
NEW YORK -- Advocates say immigrants and asylum seekers were excluded from Mayor Eric Adams' vision for New York City.During his State of the City address Thursday, Adams said New York has provided shelter, food, education, health care and legal support for more than 42,000 asylum seekers, but he says the asylum crisis is a national issue and called for more help from the state and federal government.READ MORE: Mayor Eric Adams delivers second State of the City addressFriday, advocates called for a more inclusive vision."Let's commit now to stop turning our backs on children, caregivers and immigrants. Let's commit to sharing for and supporting them because funding our schools, our education programs and making sure everyone has access to those programs is vital to creating safe, thriving communities across all of New York City," said Aracelis Lucero, executive director of Masa.They're calling for the mayor and City Council to invest in immigrant education, including funding to integrate and support recent asylum seekers.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Expanded H-2B visa cap reached for the first half of FY 2023
US Citizenship and Immigration Services has received enough petitions to meet the congressionally mandated H-2B cap for the first half of fiscal year 2023 for foreign workers starting on or before March 31, the agency announced this week. USCIS continues to accept petitions for H-2B nonimmigrant workers for the additional...
wealthinsidermag.com
: How to pay for reparations in California? ‘Swollen’ wealth could replace ‘stolen’ wealth through taxes
The panel responsible for the nation’s first state-level exploration of reparations for Black Americans discussed an important question this weekend: How will the state pay for reparations?. The California reparations task force listened to testimony from experts who suggested possible sources for compensation, after previous meetings had touched on...
Permanent Resident Cards and Employment Authorization Documents now have new look and feel
The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) began issuing new redesigned cards on January 30. The new designs are for Permanent Resident Cards, also known as Green Cards, and Employment Authorization Documents (EAD).
More Migrants Gain Entry: Biden Wants America To Avoid Population Shrink
Americans may not like it. But their homeland is taking in more foreign residents. In December 2022, border crossings were the highest since Biden took office. States like Texas and New York are scrambling to find places to house the influx of Mexicans. Despite that, the country opened a new program for more migrants.
Nearly 300,000 migrants might have passed through border agents proving that Biden's claim migration is 95% down wrong
The ongoing immigration crisis has caused a staggering 300,000 unauthorized immigrants to evade capture by overwhelmed agents since October 2022. Former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Tom Hogan has a warning. That America's border is facing an unprecedented migrant influx which should alarm every American.
Americans Forced Closer To Homelessness
The American dream is drying up fast. Thousands of U.S. residents have seen life get much more expensive. All this, despite reports that inflation has cooled off. Purchases that were once a lifestyle necessity. People now consider them as options because of higher costs and tip requests. The group most affected are millennials and Gen Zs who are moving back in with others. They also have to change where they shop, their eating habits, and their self-care routines.
