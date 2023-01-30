ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Upworthy

Coach's daughter steals the show after hilariously mocking dad at his press conference

Eagles fans were thrilled to hear head coach Nick Sirianni talking about Sunday's NFC Championship Game. But it looks like his daughter stole dad's limelight. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship to make their way to Super Bowl LVII, where they will compete against the Kansas City Chiefs to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, reports Insider. After the game, Nick Sirianni took questions from the press along with his three kids: Jacob, Miles, and Taylor. It was a proud moment for coach Sirianni who led his team to secure a spot in the Championship Games. But his kids stole the show with their antics. It was too funny to watch.
LAS VEGAS, NV

