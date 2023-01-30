Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Super Bowl 57 point spread, betting odds for Chiefs vs. Eagles
The stock market might have been closed Sunday night but oddsmakers wouldn’t have been able to tell the difference. They posted the opening point spread for Super Bowl 57 minutes after the Kansas City Chiefs clinched the AFC championship, and took a lot of action for the matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Ariz. in two weeks.
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Coach's daughter steals the show after hilariously mocking dad at his press conference
Eagles fans were thrilled to hear head coach Nick Sirianni talking about Sunday's NFC Championship Game. But it looks like his daughter stole dad's limelight. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship to make their way to Super Bowl LVII, where they will compete against the Kansas City Chiefs to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, reports Insider. After the game, Nick Sirianni took questions from the press along with his three kids: Jacob, Miles, and Taylor. It was a proud moment for coach Sirianni who led his team to secure a spot in the Championship Games. But his kids stole the show with their antics. It was too funny to watch.
Andy Reid Makes His Opinion On Nick Sirianni Extremely Clear
When Andy Reid arrived in Kansas City after nearly a decade-and-a-half with the Eagles, he was told about a young, up-and-coming assistant that was quickly rising through the ranks. That man was Nick Sirianni. Now Reid is set to face-off against his former team in the Super Bowl coached by the ...
Gracie Hunt, daughter of Chiefs owner, shares prayer as team readies for Super Bowl LVII
Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, posted a prayer to her Twitter account on Monday as the team won the AFC Championship.
Bills GM has one criticism for QB Josh Allen
There are not a lot of holes in Josh Allen's game, but Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has one criticism that he would like to see his quarterback work on in the future. Try not to get hit as much. Along with being sacked 33 times and taking hits...
Tom Brady gets brutally honest about Niners’ fate after Brock Purdy injury vs Eagles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady managed to watch the NFC Championship Game on Sunday between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles which ended in a lopsided victory for Jalen Hurts and company. Brady knew, just like most football fans, that the 49ers were doomed early in that...
Former five-star QB Sam Huard transfers to surprising school
Former five-star quarterback recruit Sam Huard is transferring to a surprising school. Huard, the son of former Washington quarterback Damon Huard, has decided to transfer from Washington to Cal Poly, he announced Monday. That means the consensus top-ranked quarterback in the 2021 class will be playing at the FCS level in 2023.
Bill Parcells Warns Dolphins about Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for 2023
It is no secret that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has people doubting him left and right on his capabilities with the Miami Dolphins. He was out for four games due to injury for the last two seasons. Bill Parcells is no different and thinks that the Dolphins shouldn’t be putting all...
Jimmy Garoppolo smiles during NFC Championship loss, NFL world reacts
During the San Francisco 49ers’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, cameras panned to Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. When 49er fans saw Jimmy G, injured and out with an ankle injury, he was smiling ear-to-ear. This did not sit well with some fans who thought he should be...
Massive Defensive Lineman Tells Reporter Steelers Said He Is On Their Radar For 2023 NFL Draft
Mock drafts will be ever-present the next few months. The Pittsburgh Steelers have been linked to cornerbacks, offensive and defensive linemen, linebackers and even wide receivers throughout the first few weeks of the off-season. It's anyone's guess who or what position the front office will go after early on in the draft, but there are still seven rounds and the organization is picking in all but one of them. Finding talent in the later rounds is critical to having a good draft and several members of the staff are at the 2023 Senior Bowl scouting talent.
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Contract Extension Speculated To Possibly Happen In The Near Future
Despite the overwhelming amount of success in his 17-year coaching career, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin still has his usual critics. Every season, like clockwork, there is always a small group of fans calling for Tomlin's job. Now this isn't to say he is perfect. His coordinator hires over the years have left a lot to be desired.
Raiders Ready to Play $40 Million Game of Chicken With Derek Carr
There is no question Derek Carr is done as the starting quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders. After starting the season with sky-high expectations and finishing 6-11, the nine-year vet took the fall for coach Josh McDaniels and the Raiders’ failures, and he won’t be back next season. However, as the calendar turns to February, the clock is running out on the Raiders making a Derek Carr trade. The team has until February 15 to make a deal before the Derek Carr contract kicks in with a host of future guarantees. It now looks like the franchise is willing to risk putting that money on their books, though, so they don’t lose Carr for nothing.
If you think this Eagles team is scary now, just give it 3 more years…
The Philadelphia Eagles always looked poised to make a playoff run this year, but few expected their journey to Super Bowl LVII to look so simple. The scary part is that the fun is only just getting started. If you simply zoom out, this Eagles team is in a position to be dangerous for years to come.
Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey has message for Bengals after AFC Championship loss
It was lighthearted but it felt like there was some intent for a dig at the team that ended his season. Baltimore was 1-2 vs. Cincinnati this year, losing to them in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. But Humphrey attempted to even the score as both teams are now out of the running for the Super Bowl.
GMA’s Michael Strahan is missing from morning show after scoring big interview on rival network
GOOD Morning America host Michael Strahan has gone missing from the morning show on Monday. Yesterday, he was serving as an analyst for FOX NFL Sunday and scored a big interview with one of the players. GMA fans can expect Michael to be absent from the show every Monday, as...
Super Bowl 57 uniform colors revealed for Eagles, Chiefs
The Philadelphia Eagles have let it be known what uniform combination they’ll be donning for Super Bowl 57. One of the hot topics every year is which color the Super Bowl teams will be wearing for the big game. Both the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs released a...
