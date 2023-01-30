ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Travis Kelce has message for Cincinnati mayor

By Larry Brown
 3 days ago
Jan 29, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce speaks during a press conference for Super Bowl LIV at JW Marriott Turnberry. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Kelce kept quiet during the week leading up to the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, but he unloaded after his Kansas City Chiefs got the win.

The Chiefs beat the Bengals 23-20 to advance to the Super Bowl for the third time in four years. Kelce played through a back injury to catch 7 passes for 78 yards and a touchdown.

After the game, Patrick Mahomes was being interviewed by CBS’ Tracy Wolfson. Kelce interrupted the interview to hit back at the Bengals for calling Arrowhead Stadium “Burrowhead” because of Joe Burrow’s recent success against Kansas City ( video here ).

Then during the trophy presentation ceremony, Kelce continued. This time he took a shot at Aftab Pureval, the mayor of Cincinnati.

“I got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor: know your role and shut yo mouth! You jabroni!” Kelce shouted.

Pureval on Friday injected himself into the conversation by declaring Sunday to be “They Gotta Play Us Day.” Worst of all, Pureval threw in a zinger about Burrow being Mahomes’ father .

Those were some bold, not to mention dumb, words from a high-profile person who wouldn’t even be playing in the game. The comments clearly worked to Cincinnati’s detriment, as it’s obvious how much the Chiefs were motivated by the remarks.

Philadelphia’s mayor would be wise to steer clear of the subject ahead of the Super Bowl.

