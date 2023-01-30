ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals player blasts teammate after game-changing penalty

By Michael Dixon
The Comeback
 3 days ago
In the immediate aftermath of his penalty that helped set the Kansas City Chiefs up for the game-winning field goal in the AFC Championship Game, several Cincinnati Bengals were supportive of defensive end Joseph Ossai . Linebacker Germaine Pratt, though, was not one of them.

Katie Kapusta of Spectrum News 1 captured video of the Bengals walking to the locker room following the loss, the team was mostly silent. Pratt was visibly frustrated, saying, “This is my f*****g last year. What the f***? Why do you (inaudible) the quarterback?”

Pratt’s rant did not earn him a lot of sympathy.

Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer later asked Pratt — who is a pending free agent — to elaborate on saying it was his last year and asked whether he’d be back with the Bengals. His response was, “that’s up to them.”

Pratt’s frustration is understandable. And while the Bengals who rallied around the distraught Ossai should be commended for doing so, criticizing a player for being frustrated in that circumstance isn’t fair. That said, Pratt is way out of bounds here. While this game was ultimately decided on a late field goal, games never come down to one play. The Bengals made too many mistakes to beat the Chiefs. Ossai’s was one of those mistakes, but not the only one.

And if Cincinnati was on the fence about bringing Pratt back, this probably won’t do him any favors.

[ Katie Kapusta , Kelsey Conway ]

The post Bengals player blasts teammate after game-changing penalty appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Comments / 204

John Dabney
3d ago

The play that did them in was the holding call on Eli Apple. This guy has a history of terrible play. He and the other CB #21 had a terrible game, just go look at the film...

Reply(9)
19
AP_001606.11e183120b0c4fff860caa5da30e5407.2147
3d ago

Lame Is letting your quarterback get sacked 5 times . Then your last gasp he tosses a INT and not even throwing a hailmarry down field .

Reply(1)
15
Gladiator James
3d ago

I see nothing wrong with this, I see a guy who feels like he may not be good enough to make it back to that level of Football frustrated do to a bad play by a teammate. You train all year for stuff like that, to go to a superbowl you need to be as perfect as possible. Ain't nothing wrong with calling people on their 💩

Reply
13
 

The Comeback

