Las Cruces, NM

KRQE News 13

Study: New Mexico cities in top 25 for getting married

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new WalletHub study ranks the best and worst places for couples to get married in the U.S. Albuquerque and Las Cruces both made the list. The Duke City came in at #23 and Las Cruces at #24. The study ranked 182 U.S. cities weighing costs, facilities, and activities. Albuquerque had a […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Las Cruces Police Department offers incentives to get police officers

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces Police Department's new recruitment and retention incentives aims to grab attention and more police officers. The department is offering up to $35,000 for commissioned law enforcement personnel who are in good standing with their current department and laterally transfer. The announcement made...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

El Paso police block off Phoenix Ave. and Hawkins Blvd. in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police blocked off Phoenix Avenue and Hawkins Boulevard northbound Wednesday night. The roads are located right near the El Paso Community College Valle Verde Campus. We are working to learn more information and will update this story as information becomes available. Sign up to...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

City council members respond to dog attack in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — CBS4 continues to press for answers regarding El Paso police and Animal Services' response time to a dog attack in far east El Paso. The dog attack happened Sunday in a neighborhood on Tierra Limon Dr. Police said that at least two people were...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Vehicle fire under investigation in Sunland Park, New Mexico

El Paso, Texas (KFOX, CBS4) — A vehicle fire was extinguished Tuesday night in Sunland Park, New Mexico. The fire happened on Spruce Drive in Sunland Park, New Mexico near Nubes Dispensary. The Fire Department tweeted about the fire early Wednesday morning. The fire was eventually extinguished. No injuries...
SUNLAND PARK, NM
cbs4local.com

McAlister's Deli adds second El Paso location

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — McAlister's Deli announced it plans to open up in west El Paso. The fast-food chain is known for sandwiches, spuds, soups, salads, desserts and McAlister’s Famous Sweet Tea is expanding in the Sun City. El Paso's second location is going up along Mesa...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

City of El Paso interviews candidates for interim police chief position

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — City of El Paso officials are interviewing applicants for the interim police chief position, city spokesperson Laura Cruz-Acosta said in an email Wednesday. An announcement about who will serve as interim police chief following the death of Police Cheif Greg Allen is expected after...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus unveils new $2 million cardiac cath lab

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus announced the renovation and opening of its new $2 million cardiac catheterization lab with a ribbon-cutting celebration with physicians and staff. The latest investment will provide new state-of-the-art technology and improve cardiovascular care for patients. Cardiac cath labs...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

5 migrants detained after car chase in El Paso's Lower Valley

Five migrants were detained Wednesday morning after a car chase in the lower valley. The vehicle chase started around 6 a.m. in downtown El Paso along El Paso Drive, according to Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS officials said the vehicle drove to Baywood Road and Joshua Court, where the...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

City of El Paso raising minimum wage, rep says it's not enough pay

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The City of El Paso announced it will increase the minimum wage for non-uniform employees beginning in March. It is being increased by 0.50 cents which would bring the current wage from $11.61 to $12.11 hourly. Last year the City of El Paso raised...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

New Mexico cannabis advocates call for end of Texas cannabis prohibition

EL PASO, Texas -- A New Mexico dispensary believes it's time to end cannabis prohibition in Texas. Advocates from New Mexico-based cannabis dispensary, High Horse, spoke during public comment during an El Paso city council meeting today. Tuesday before City Council, advocates said the current law in Texas isn’t stopping access to cannabis and a stand must The post New Mexico cannabis advocates call for end of Texas cannabis prohibition appeared first on KVIA.
TEXAS STATE
cbs4local.com

Fire sparked in attic at northeast El Paso apartment complex

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex Monday afternoon. The fire was reported at 5205 Fairbanks Drive in northeast El Paso. Fire officials determined it was started in an attic. The fire was extinguished by 1:11 p.m., according to...
EL PASO, TX

