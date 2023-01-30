Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs4local.com
Grant given to YWCA to offer free child care to qualifying families in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The YWCA El Paso del Norte Region received a grant from the city of El Paso. The grant allows the YWCA to offer free childcare to qualifying families. Through the grant, YWCA is offering free childcare at their six Academies for Early Learning. The...
cbs4local.com
Far east El Paso home where dog attack happened has had total of 8 citations issued
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Animal Services is sharing more details about the incident where dogs attacked at least two people over the weekend in far east El Paso. The dog attack happened Sunday in a neighborhood on Tierra Limon Drive. Police said that at least...
Study: New Mexico cities in top 25 for getting married
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new WalletHub study ranks the best and worst places for couples to get married in the U.S. Albuquerque and Las Cruces both made the list. The Duke City came in at #23 and Las Cruces at #24. The study ranked 182 U.S. cities weighing costs, facilities, and activities. Albuquerque had a […]
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces Police Department offers incentives to get police officers
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces Police Department's new recruitment and retention incentives aims to grab attention and more police officers. The department is offering up to $35,000 for commissioned law enforcement personnel who are in good standing with their current department and laterally transfer. The announcement made...
cbs4local.com
El Paso police block off Phoenix Ave. and Hawkins Blvd. in Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police blocked off Phoenix Avenue and Hawkins Boulevard northbound Wednesday night. The roads are located right near the El Paso Community College Valle Verde Campus. We are working to learn more information and will update this story as information becomes available. Sign up to...
cbs4local.com
City council members respond to dog attack in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — CBS4 continues to press for answers regarding El Paso police and Animal Services' response time to a dog attack in far east El Paso. The dog attack happened Sunday in a neighborhood on Tierra Limon Dr. Police said that at least two people were...
cbs4local.com
Vehicle fire under investigation in Sunland Park, New Mexico
El Paso, Texas (KFOX, CBS4) — A vehicle fire was extinguished Tuesday night in Sunland Park, New Mexico. The fire happened on Spruce Drive in Sunland Park, New Mexico near Nubes Dispensary. The Fire Department tweeted about the fire early Wednesday morning. The fire was eventually extinguished. No injuries...
cbs4local.com
McAlister's Deli adds second El Paso location
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — McAlister's Deli announced it plans to open up in west El Paso. The fast-food chain is known for sandwiches, spuds, soups, salads, desserts and McAlister’s Famous Sweet Tea is expanding in the Sun City. El Paso's second location is going up along Mesa...
cbs4local.com
El Paso ranked among top 10 cities in the US to get married, study says
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Valentine's Day is right around the corner and a study revealed that the Sun City was among the top ten cities in the country to get married. El Paso ranked number eight and Las Cruces was ranked number 24, according to WalletHub. Anyone who’s...
The Most Popular Breakfast Spot in All of New Mexico Is Minutes From El Paso
Stacker put together a list of the most popular breakfast spots in each state and the top spot in all of New Mexico is just a short drive from El Paso. If you're a breakfast enthusiast who likes variety and doesn't mind taking a cruise, read on. The Shed -...
cbs4local.com
Elderly woman, 11-year-old injured after separate dog attacks in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two separate animal bite incidents were reported in far east El Paso officials this week the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said. The first incident happened on Monday around 4:15 p.m. on the 200 block of Oil Mill Drive in Tornillo. During the investigation,...
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso interviews candidates for interim police chief position
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — City of El Paso officials are interviewing applicants for the interim police chief position, city spokesperson Laura Cruz-Acosta said in an email Wednesday. An announcement about who will serve as interim police chief following the death of Police Cheif Greg Allen is expected after...
cbs4local.com
Miners pen 39 total recruits in 2023 class, Dimel expects most to contribute immediately
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Miners signed their largest recruiting class under head coach Dana Dimel with 39 new student-athletes set to join the program in 2023. Thirteen of those 39 put the pen to paper on National Signing Day and Dimel said he expects many to jump into key roles for their team come this fall.
cbs4local.com
Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus unveils new $2 million cardiac cath lab
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus announced the renovation and opening of its new $2 million cardiac catheterization lab with a ribbon-cutting celebration with physicians and staff. The latest investment will provide new state-of-the-art technology and improve cardiovascular care for patients. Cardiac cath labs...
cbs4local.com
Main break repaired after 50 customers were without water in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 12-in main break was repaired Thursday in west El Paso. According to the El Paso Water outage map, about 50 customers were without water for most of the morning. The water main break was reported in the N. Mesa and Mesa Hills area.
cbs4local.com
5 migrants detained after car chase in El Paso's Lower Valley
Five migrants were detained Wednesday morning after a car chase in the lower valley. The vehicle chase started around 6 a.m. in downtown El Paso along El Paso Drive, according to Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS officials said the vehicle drove to Baywood Road and Joshua Court, where the...
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso raising minimum wage, rep says it's not enough pay
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The City of El Paso announced it will increase the minimum wage for non-uniform employees beginning in March. It is being increased by 0.50 cents which would bring the current wage from $11.61 to $12.11 hourly. Last year the City of El Paso raised...
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces Public Schools considering to return to traditional school calendar
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces Public Schools could be changing their school calendar again. LCPS said they were asking for the community's input on a new school calendar for the upcoming school year. The district told CBS4 this came after many parents shared their feedback about it...
New Mexico cannabis advocates call for end of Texas cannabis prohibition
EL PASO, Texas -- A New Mexico dispensary believes it's time to end cannabis prohibition in Texas. Advocates from New Mexico-based cannabis dispensary, High Horse, spoke during public comment during an El Paso city council meeting today. Tuesday before City Council, advocates said the current law in Texas isn’t stopping access to cannabis and a stand must The post New Mexico cannabis advocates call for end of Texas cannabis prohibition appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
Fire sparked in attic at northeast El Paso apartment complex
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex Monday afternoon. The fire was reported at 5205 Fairbanks Drive in northeast El Paso. Fire officials determined it was started in an attic. The fire was extinguished by 1:11 p.m., according to...
Comments / 0