Cowboys: Jerry Jones sends a warning shot to Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott was highly disappointing in the Dallas Cowboys’ playoff loss and now it seems Jerry Jones is sending the quarterback a bit of a warning shot. Most reactions to Dak Prescott’s dud in the Dallas Cowboys‘ Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers could be best construed as over-reactionary. Yes, he was bad in that defeat, but any calls to bench him, move on, or anything in that vein is over the line and overlooks the shortcomings of the roster and the play-calling.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
CBS Sports
NFC Championship: 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo 'wishes he had a helmet' as Brock Purdy, Josh Johnson suffer injuries
After Brock Purdy's miracle run from being the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to starting in a conference championship game was derailed on the San Francisco 49ers' opening drive with an injury to his elbow, and fourth-string journeyman Josh Johnson was knocked of the game with a concussion, all Jimmy Garoppolo, could do was shake his head on the sideline and think about what might have been. Garoppolo, the quarterback who helped lead the team to an appearance in Super Bowl LIV, could only watch the season-ending 31-7 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, with his 49ers falling one game short of the Super Bowl.
Yardbarker
Report: Denver's second meeting with Jim Harbaugh possibly repelled other candidates
Did Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh's second meeting with Denver owner Greg Penner repel other top candidates for the Broncos' head-coaching opening?. "Word of Penner's recent trip to Ann Arbor for a second meeting with Harbaugh was circulating throughout league circles Wednesday, catching other candidates off-guard, according to league sources," wrote The Athletic's Mike Sando.
Paul Finebaum gives telling update on Alabama defensive coordinator search
Paul Finebaum provided some clarity on the ongoing Alabama defensive coordinator search. When it comes to the Alabama defensive coordinator search, Paul Finebaum notices how deliberate and calculated Nick Saban is being when it comes to replacing Pete Golding. With Golding leaving for Ole Miss, Saban has a pair of...
NFL Fans Are Ripping Patrick Mahomes' Wife For Her Postgame Message
The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl bound for the third time in four years after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship on Sunday. The Chiefs got some help from Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, to send the Bengals packing. Brittany ...
Cincinnati Mayor Responds to Travis Kelce’s ‘Jabroni’ Quip
The Chiefs tight end wasn’t happy with the mayor’s comments leading up to Sunday’s game.
NFL Fans Are Stunned By Monday's Derek Carr Update
Derek Carr's departure from the Las Vegas Raiders had seemed an inevitability following the end of the team's regular season. Carr had said goodbye to his Raiders teammates and gave them a farewell gift. Media figureheads such as Colin Cowherd had advanced to speculation as to where Carr ...
Sean Payton addresses Arizona Cardinals, other NFL coaching job speculation, timeline
NFL coaching candidate Sean Payton addressed his coaching future on Fox on Sunday, talking about the timeline and process of this coach hiring cycle.
A familiar face could replace Chip Caray in Braves booth
Tom Hart is a finalist to replace Chip Caray in the Atlanta Braves’ broadcasting booth. With Chip Caray leaving for a similar role with the St. Louis Cardinals, the Atlanta Braves will need to replace their lead play-by-play guy in the broadcasting booth. This will be the first season...
Report: Panthers, Frank Reich Request To Interview Jaguars’ Assistant Jim Bob Cooter
Jim Bob Cooter had a successful first year as passing game coordinator in Jacksonville, leading to his second request for an offensive coordinator interview.
5 Packers players who could follow Aaron Rodgers out the door
All the signs point to Aaron Rodgers leaving the Packers in one shape or form this offseason, but which Packers players could follow him out of Green Bay?. From quite literally the last time we saw Aaron Rodgers on a football field, there has been speculation that he’s done with the Green Bay Packers. His walk off of Lambeau Field after a Sunday Night Football loss to the Lions eliminated his team from the playoffs alongside longtime receiver Randall Cobb seemed like a farewell of sorts.
Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl odds have already changed
The Super Bowl is almost two weeks away and we’re already seeing the odds change for Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in this year’s game. Based on the early adjustment, the money is coming in on Philly. After the Eagles opened up as 1.5-point favorites...
Aaron Rodgers suggests Packers may have moved on from him
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ future is getting hazier this offseason after Rodgers made some revealing comments about the team’s current trade conversations. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn’t know if or whether he’ll play next season. Sound familiar?. In a deja vu of...
Cowboys book shocking first interview to replace Kellen Moore
The Dallas Cowboys are taking an interesting approach to backfill Kellen Moore’s role on the team as they start offensive coordinator interviews. The Dallas Cowboys and Kellen Moore agreed to part ways earlier this week. Right away, Moore found another job as an offensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Chargers that made the whole thing look rather regrettable for Dallas.
Insider: What new Carolina coach Frank Reich believes went wrong for him with Colts
The coach the Colts are in the middle of replacing is already on to his next job. Former Colts head coach Frank Reich was introduced as the next head coach of the Panthers on Tuesday, formally taking over in Carolina just three months after he was fired in Indianapolis. Reich...
NFL insider gives crucial update on Lamar Jackson and Ravens
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport provided an update regarding the contract situation between the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Baltimore Ravens are in offseason mode after their narrow loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card Round. With that, the focus around the NFL world landed on the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent. Despite unrestricted free agency looming, head coach John Harbaugh confidently proclaimed that Jackson would be their quarterback. But, contract negotiations are going to be interesting, to say the least.
Eagles get phenomenal injury news for Super Bowl date with Chiefs
Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Landon Dickerson has been cleared to play in Super Bowl LVII against Kansas City. Philadelphia Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson suffered a hyperextended elbow injury in the NFC Championship victory, but Dickerson is trending toward playing in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. With...
Latest Patrick Mahomes update is exactly what Chiefs fans need
Kansas City Chiefs fans will feel even more confident in the team’s chances in Super Bowl 57 after this latest injury update on quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Kansas City Chiefs are once again back in the Super Bowl after winning the AFC championship. Entering that game, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was dealing with a high ankle sprain that he suffered in the Divisional Round against the Jacksonville Jaguars. But in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Mahomes moved around just fine and was able to make plays with his legs, notably a clutch run for a first down in their final drive of the game.
Alabama Football: Nick Saban had nothing to say on Signing Day
Nick Saban had nothing to say on Wednesday about the Alabama Football 2023 Signing Class. Signing Day was not business as usual in Tuscaloosa. There was no media session to review the Alabama Crimson Tide class. There was no need for a media session. Twenty-four of the 28 signees have...
