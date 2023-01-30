ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

FanSided

Cowboys: Jerry Jones sends a warning shot to Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott was highly disappointing in the Dallas Cowboys’ playoff loss and now it seems Jerry Jones is sending the quarterback a bit of a warning shot. Most reactions to Dak Prescott’s dud in the Dallas Cowboys‘ Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers could be best construed as over-reactionary. Yes, he was bad in that defeat, but any calls to bench him, move on, or anything in that vein is over the line and overlooks the shortcomings of the roster and the play-calling.
Yardbarker

NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
CBS Sports

NFC Championship: 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo 'wishes he had a helmet' as Brock Purdy, Josh Johnson suffer injuries

After Brock Purdy's miracle run from being the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to starting in a conference championship game was derailed on the San Francisco 49ers' opening drive with an injury to his elbow, and fourth-string journeyman Josh Johnson was knocked of the game with a concussion, all Jimmy Garoppolo, could do was shake his head on the sideline and think about what might have been. Garoppolo, the quarterback who helped lead the team to an appearance in Super Bowl LIV, could only watch the season-ending 31-7 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, with his 49ers falling one game short of the Super Bowl.
Yardbarker

Report: Denver's second meeting with Jim Harbaugh possibly repelled other candidates

Did Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh's second meeting with Denver owner Greg Penner repel other top candidates for the Broncos' head-coaching opening?. "Word of Penner's recent trip to Ann Arbor for a second meeting with Harbaugh was circulating throughout league circles Wednesday, catching other candidates off-guard, according to league sources," wrote The Athletic's Mike Sando.
Athlon Sports

NFL Fans Are Stunned By Monday's Derek Carr Update

Derek Carr's departure from the Las Vegas Raiders had seemed an inevitability following the end of the team's regular season.  Carr had said goodbye to his Raiders teammates and gave them a farewell gift. Media figureheads such as Colin Cowherd had advanced to speculation as to where Carr ...
FanSided

A familiar face could replace Chip Caray in Braves booth

Tom Hart is a finalist to replace Chip Caray in the Atlanta Braves’ broadcasting booth. With Chip Caray leaving for a similar role with the St. Louis Cardinals, the Atlanta Braves will need to replace their lead play-by-play guy in the broadcasting booth. This will be the first season...
FanSided

5 Packers players who could follow Aaron Rodgers out the door

All the signs point to Aaron Rodgers leaving the Packers in one shape or form this offseason, but which Packers players could follow him out of Green Bay?. From quite literally the last time we saw Aaron Rodgers on a football field, there has been speculation that he’s done with the Green Bay Packers. His walk off of Lambeau Field after a Sunday Night Football loss to the Lions eliminated his team from the playoffs alongside longtime receiver Randall Cobb seemed like a farewell of sorts.
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers suggests Packers may have moved on from him

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ future is getting hazier this offseason after Rodgers made some revealing comments about the team’s current trade conversations. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn’t know if or whether he’ll play next season. Sound familiar?. In a deja vu of...
FanSided

Cowboys book shocking first interview to replace Kellen Moore

The Dallas Cowboys are taking an interesting approach to backfill Kellen Moore’s role on the team as they start offensive coordinator interviews. The Dallas Cowboys and Kellen Moore agreed to part ways earlier this week. Right away, Moore found another job as an offensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Chargers that made the whole thing look rather regrettable for Dallas.
FanSided

NFL insider gives crucial update on Lamar Jackson and Ravens

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport provided an update regarding the contract situation between the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Baltimore Ravens are in offseason mode after their narrow loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card Round. With that, the focus around the NFL world landed on the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent. Despite unrestricted free agency looming, head coach John Harbaugh confidently proclaimed that Jackson would be their quarterback. But, contract negotiations are going to be interesting, to say the least.
FanSided

Eagles get phenomenal injury news for Super Bowl date with Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Landon Dickerson has been cleared to play in Super Bowl LVII against Kansas City. Philadelphia Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson suffered a hyperextended elbow injury in the NFC Championship victory, but Dickerson is trending toward playing in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. With...
FanSided

Latest Patrick Mahomes update is exactly what Chiefs fans need

Kansas City Chiefs fans will feel even more confident in the team’s chances in Super Bowl 57 after this latest injury update on quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Kansas City Chiefs are once again back in the Super Bowl after winning the AFC championship. Entering that game, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was dealing with a high ankle sprain that he suffered in the Divisional Round against the Jacksonville Jaguars. But in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Mahomes moved around just fine and was able to make plays with his legs, notably a clutch run for a first down in their final drive of the game.
FanSided

FanSided

