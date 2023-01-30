ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Twitch influencer Jessica Fernandez films man staring at her ‘like a piece of meat’ at the gym

A female Twitch streamer has gone viral after posting a video of a “feral” gym-goer staring at her “like a piece of meat” during a workout. Jessica Fernandez, a video game and lifestyle content creator with nearly 56,000 followers on Twitch and 10,000 subscribers on YouTube, posted the video on Twitter last week where it has since been viewed 2.6 million times. “This guy kept making me extremely uncomfortable at the gym,” she wrote. “This is why I’ll end up crying on stream [because] I feel so grossed out at times with the amount of sexualization I experience. Hopefully, this spreads awareness for girls who...
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Savannah Aylin

Man is criticized for dating a woman trapped in 8-year-old's body

Many people look younger than they are. I grew up hearing people telling my mom that she and I looked more like sisters. Even today, some of my friends and I are mistaken for teens even though we're well into our twenties. Most of the time, looking younger than you are is chalked up to having a "baby face" or "good genes." But some suffer from medical conditions that cause them to have a younger appearance.
The Independent

YouTube video prompts shock after appearing to be the site’s oldest ever – but turns out to be fake

YouTube’s oldest video appeared to have been briefly overtaken this week – before it became clear that the site had been struck by a bug.The site’s first uploaded video – named ‘Me at the Zoo’, and uploaded in 2005 – has long been famous on YouTube.But over the last day it appeared that might have been wrong. Another video showed on the site that appeared to have been uploaded before that: on April 6, 2005, before the official first video appeared on April 23.That prompted shock as people came to believe that the famous first video on the site had been wrong all...
CBS News

How TikTok's "get ready with me" videos are changing social media

It was Greta Rolli's younger sister who first introduced her to TikTok in late 2019. Together, the two would fill their time by recording themselves singing and dancing in their living room as coronavirus pandemic restrictions tightened across the country.  "I didn't have much of a following — it was mostly just random friends on TikTok," Rolli told CBS News. Rolli eventually moved away from posting simple dance videos and instead began offering viewers a closer look at her daily life, from her morning routine to snippets of a weekend trip she took with her fiancé Sebastian to trying on wedding dresses."I...
OK! Magazine

Against The Odds: Popular Social Media Influencer And Model Jackie Leigh, On Forging Ahead With Her Life And Career

Life, as they say, isn't for the faint-hearted. To get to where you want, you must take those small baby steps first, and eventually, you’ll make it to your destination. Although we can’t say the beautiful social media influencer and model Jackie Leigh has achieved all she wants in her career, we can be sure she’s dotting all the ‘I's and crossing the Ts. Also known as ‘reallifebarbie04’ across her official social media handles like Instagram, Tiktok, and Only Fans, Jackie has undoubtedly had her share of travails. But no matter what life has thrown at her, Jackie keeps taking...
TheWrap

‘Ghosted': Twitter’s Advertisers Are Struggling to Be Heard | PRO Insight

Buyers may be trickling back, but the sales operation is faring badly. When Elon Musk trimmed Twitter’s 7,500-person workforce to 2,300, most tech executives took note. If Musk could keep the service running with one-third of the staff, they could probably trim generously as well. Quietly and not so quietly, these leaders spoke encouragingly of Twitter’s post-layoff performance. They even coined a term for the ousted employees: “Surplus Elites.”
Trapper Sherwood

I walked away from Facebook

It's not often that we make the decision to say goodbye to a beloved social media platform like Facebook, but sometimes, it's just time to move on. And that's exactly what I did.
